With the collapse of the last Daesh bastion in Syria last month, the fate of foreign fighters and their families has become a significant problem for governments as the conflict against Daesh draws to a close. (File/AFP)
Germany repatriates Daesh children from Iraq

  • “The number of minors already brought back to Germany has reached a high single-digit figure,” the foreign ministry source said
  • The returns were carried out with the consent of the children’s parents
Updated 05 April 2019
AFP
0

BERLIN: Germany has repatriated from Iraq several children of jailed extremists, the foreign ministry said Friday, as the war against the Daesh group draws to a close.
“The number of minors already brought back to Germany has reached a high single-digit figure,” the foreign ministry source said, adding that the returns were carried out with the consent of the children’s parents.
They are now in the custody of their relatives in Germany, the source added.
Among the first young returnees to Germany were three children who arrived with their 31-year-old mother at Stuttgart airport on Thursday, their lawyer Mahmut Erdem said in a statement.
They were taken into custody immediately, the lawyer said.
According to the foreign ministry, at least eight Germans were jailed in Iraq, after they were convicted over their membership of Daesh.
The foreign ministry said it was aware of cases of German nationals in custody in northern Syria, but added that it did not have direct consular access to them as the embassy in Damascus has been closed.
Nevertheless, the government is looking for ways to repatriate the German nationals, it added.
With the collapse of the last Daesh bastion in Syria last month, the fate of foreign fighters and their families has become a significant problem for governments as the conflict against Daesh draws to a close.
The German interior ministry has said the children are innocent victims, paving the way for their return.
France last month took in five orphans and is dealing with returns on a case-by-case basis.

Thai border police killed by suspected insurgents in south

Updated 53 min 26 sec ago
AP
0

Thai border police killed by suspected insurgents in south

  • Two Border Patrol Police officers in southern Thailand have been killed while praying in a mosque
  • The insurgents seek to scare Buddhists into leaving the area, but many Muslims cooperating with the authorities have also been targeted
Updated 53 min 26 sec ago
AP
0

HAT YAI, Thailand: Police says two Border Patrol Police officers in southern Thailand have been killed while praying in a mosque in the latest violence believed linked to a Muslim separatist insurgency.
The chief of Than To police station in Yala province said Friday that four attackers slipped into the mosque and shot the officers at point-blank range in the head.
Police Col. Pariwat Kwanmanij said the attackers, who fled after the shooting, were suspected of being part of an insurgency that flared in 2004 and has claimed about 7,000 lives in predominantly Buddhist Thailand’s three southernmost provinces, which have Muslim majorities.
The insurgents seek to scare Buddhists into leaving the area, but many Muslims cooperating with the authorities have also been targeted.

0
World
Thailand’s pro-army party won popular vote: election commission
0
World
Thailand election panel disqualifies princess as PM candidate

