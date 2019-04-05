You are here

  • Home
  • Thai border police killed by suspected insurgents in south
﻿

Thai border police killed by suspected insurgents in south

The chief of Than To police station in Yala province said that four attackers slipped into the mosque and shot the officers at point-blank range. (AP Photo)
Updated 05 April 2019
AP
0

Thai border police killed by suspected insurgents in south

  • Two Border Patrol Police officers in southern Thailand have been killed while praying in a mosque
  • The insurgents seek to scare Buddhists into leaving the area, but many Muslims cooperating with the authorities have also been targeted
Updated 05 April 2019
AP
0

HAT YAI, Thailand: Police says two Border Patrol Police officers in southern Thailand have been killed while praying in a mosque in the latest violence believed linked to a Muslim separatist insurgency.
The chief of Than To police station in Yala province said Friday that four attackers slipped into the mosque and shot the officers at point-blank range in the head.
Police Col. Pariwat Kwanmanij said the attackers, who fled after the shooting, were suspected of being part of an insurgency that flared in 2004 and has claimed about 7,000 lives in predominantly Buddhist Thailand’s three southernmost provinces, which have Muslim majorities.
The insurgents seek to scare Buddhists into leaving the area, but many Muslims cooperating with the authorities have also been targeted.

Topics: Thailand Buddhists Muslims

Related

0
World
Thailand’s pro-army party won popular vote: election commission
0
World
Thailand election panel disqualifies princess as PM candidate

France ‘will not take back Daesh fighters and their families’

Updated 45 min 54 sec ago
AFP
0

France ‘will not take back Daesh fighters and their families’

Updated 45 min 54 sec ago
AFP
0

PARIS: France has ruled out the repatriation of French terrorists and their families detained in Syria after the fall of Daesh’s “caliphate,” Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said on Friday.

France and other European nations have been wrestling with how to handle the hundreds of foreign fighters, many of whom are being held by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces which led the final push against Daesh.

French daily Liberation reported Friday that in early March the government had been ready to bring home around 250 men, women and children before abandoning the plan given public hostility to the repatriations.

The issue is extremely sensitive in France, where a deadly 2015 attack on the capital claimed by Daesh killed 130 people and set off a wave of other deadly assaults since then.

“It’s logical that our services considered all hypotheses. This was one of the hypothesis they prepared,” Castaner said at a press conference following a meeting of G7 interior ministers in Paris.

“No communal repatriation was under consideration to be carried out,” he said, reiterating that France would nonetheless study bringing back children of jihadist fighters on a “case-by-case basis.”

Last month, French authorities for the first time brought home five orphaned children of French extremists from camps in Syria.

According to the UN children’s agency UNICEF, around 3,000 foreign children from 43 countries are housed at the Al-Hol camp in Syria alone, which has taken in most of the people fleeing Daesh’s self-proclaimed “caliphate” in recent weeks.

Up to 1,700 French nationals are thought to have traveled to Iraq and Syria to fight with the terrorists between 2014 and 2018, according to government figures. Around 300 are believed to have died in combat.

Kurdish officials have warned they do not have the resources to hold all the captured fighters indefinitely, and Washington is also urging its allies in the anti-Daesh coalition to take home their citizens.

But repatriation is a politically fraught issue, and governments fear they may not have enough evidence to convict IS members who claim they did not fight.

Topics: Daesh France

Related

0
World
Germany repatriates Daesh children from Iraq
0
World
Australia open to return of Daesh fighter’s orphaned children

Latest updates

France ‘will not take back Daesh fighters and their families’
0
What We Are Reading Today: Midnight in Chernobyl by Adam Higginbotham
0
Pakistan says no meeting planned between Imran Khan and Trump
0
Philippines steps up military cooperation with Russia
0
Outrage in Kashmir as main highway closed twice in a week
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.