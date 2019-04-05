You are here

Rights lawyer Amal Clooney leads push to protect journalists

Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney attends a news conference on media freedom as part of the G7 Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Dinard, France. (Reuters)
Updated 05 April 2019
Reuters
Rights lawyer Amal Clooney leads push to protect journalists

  • More than 60 journalists were killed in 2018 according to Reporters Without Borders, more than half of them targeted deliberately
  • Last year, Clooney joined the legal team representing two Reuters journalists who were convicted under Myanmar’s official secrets act and sentenced to seven years in prison
Updated 05 April 2019
Reuters
DINARD, France: International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney will help lead a British-Canadian push to defend journalists from attacks and restrictions around the world, ministers said on Friday.

She was named co-chair of a legal panel that will draw up proposals to counter laws that hinder reporters.

“Those with a pen in their hand should not feel a noose around their neck,” the British-Lebanese barrister told an event on the issue at a G7 meeting of foreign ministers in France.

More than 60 journalists were killed in 2018 according to Reporters Without Borders, more than half of them targeted deliberately.

Britain’s foreign minister, Jeremy Hunt, told the event that democratic states needed to make it “an international taboo of the highest order” to murder, arrest or detain journalists for doing their jobs.

Hunt, who appeared alongside his Canadian counterpart Chrystia Freeland, also named Clooney as his special envoy on media freedom.

“When journalists are not able to question those in authority, hold them to account, freely and with impunity then you start a slippery slope to the closed societies that none of us want to see growing in influence,” he said.

Last year, Clooney joined the legal team representing two Reuters journalists who were convicted under Myanmar’s official secrets act and sentenced to seven years in prison.

On Friday, she said only one in ten countries enjoyed a free press.

The legal panel, she added, could propose reforms of national laws that run counter to international standards and encourage governments to give journalists more consular protection abroad. The proposals will not be legally binding.

Saudi men use social media more than women: Survey

Updated 04 April 2019
NOOR NUGALI
Saudi men use social media more than women: Survey

  • The study found that 93.2 percent of males keyed in to the digital platforms in 2018 compared to 89.6 percent of females.
  • Tabuk region is No. 1 for networking surfers in the Kingdom
Updated 04 April 2019
NOOR NUGALI
RIYADH: Saudi men are more likely to click onto social media platforms than their female counterparts, studies have revealed.

The majority of Facebook, Instagram and Twitter users in the Kingdom were male, although the messaging app Snapchat was favored more by women, figures showed.

And the region of Tabuk boasted the highest number of social network users in the country at 97.1 percent of its population.

According to a survey carried out by the Saudi Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) among 10,000 users of telecommunication services, 91.7 percent of people in the Kingdom were active on social media networks.

The study found that 93.2 percent of males keyed in to the digital platforms in 2018 compared to 89.6 percent of females, with 90.8 percent of them Saudis and 93.2 percent other nationalities. The 20-24 age group was most active on social networks at 98.7 percent, with 25- to 29-year-olds in second place on 98.1 percent, followed by 97.4 percent usage for those aged 30-34.

The northwestern region of Tabuk had the highest number of users in the Kingdom, followed by the Makkah and the Northern Border region at 93.4 percent.

A separate independent poll of social media users in Saudi Arabia, conducted in January this year, discovered 68 percent (23 million people) of the population to be social surfers. Men were most active on Facebook with 78 percent usage compared to 22 percent female, Instagram had 63 percent males to 37 percent females, and Twitter 71 percent males to 29 percent females. Four percent more females than men in Saudi used the Snapchat app.

