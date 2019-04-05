Saudi Arabia launches ‘Gold Card’ to attract global talent

RIYADH: The Ministry of Labor and Social Development has launched its Extended Residence Program (the Gold Card), which aims to attract the cream of international talent to work in the Kingdom.

The ministry invited consultants and agencies to conduct an analysis of what incentives should be provided to attract foreign talent to Saudi Arabia, and how best to implement the program.

The initial phase of the project will run over 32 months, from the pilot to the final launch, and will help the ministry to identify the main characteristics of the talent the program should aim to attract, as well as to begin targeting suitable candidates.

The Extended Residence Program is part of the Quality of Life Program 2020, which was launched last year by the Council of Economic and Development Affairs. As well as attracting international talent to the Kingdom, the aims of the program are to promote expats’ engagement with Saudi culture, and to increase the acceptance of other cultures among Saudi citizens.

The Quality of Life Program 2020 includes a number of other initiatives, including the reform of the Kingdom’s immigration system; the development of a skilled Saudi workforce; a “national plan for human development;” the preparation of a “future workforce,” suitably qualified to participate in the “fourth industrial revolution;” education reform, with a particular focus on pre-school through high school; youth development, including a review of the challenges and opportunities facing Saudi youth; and the development of talent through incentive programs and public and private investment.