Saudi Arabia launches ‘Gold Card’ to attract global talent

Updated 05 April 2019
Arab News
  • Extended Residence Program to boost Saudi culture among expats
RIYADH: The Ministry of Labor and Social Development has launched its Extended Residence Program (the Gold Card), which aims to attract the cream of international talent to work in the Kingdom.

The ministry invited consultants and agencies to conduct an analysis of what incentives should be provided to attract foreign talent to Saudi Arabia, and how best to implement the program.

The initial phase of the project will run over 32 months, from the pilot to the final launch, and will help the ministry to identify the main characteristics of the talent the program should aim to attract, as well as to begin targeting suitable candidates.

The Extended Residence Program is part of the Quality of Life Program 2020, which was launched last year by the Council of Economic and Development Affairs. As well as attracting international talent to the Kingdom, the aims of the program are to promote expats’ engagement with Saudi culture, and to increase the acceptance of other cultures among Saudi citizens.

The Quality of Life Program 2020 includes a number of other initiatives, including the reform of the Kingdom’s immigration system; the development of a skilled Saudi workforce; a “national plan for human development;” the preparation of a “future workforce,” suitably qualified to participate in the “fourth industrial revolution;” education reform, with a particular focus on pre-school through high school; youth development, including a review of the challenges and opportunities facing Saudi youth; and the development of talent through incentive programs and public and private investment.

Updated 06 April 2019
SPA
  • The Saudi Customs pavilion informed visitors about the authority’s efforts to stop the smuggling of drugs into the Kingdom by land, air and sea
ABHA: Fifteen government bodies took part in an exhibition organized at Al-Rashid Mall in Abha on the sidelines of Asir region’s campaign to raise awareness on the dangers of drugs and psychotropic substances. The campaign was launched by the region’s governor, Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdul Aziz, on Thursday.
The exhibition, which will run for five days, targets all of society to raise awareness of the dangers of drugs, ways to avoid them and the early detection of users.
Among the participants were Asir’s municipality, represented by the Asir Youth Council, King Khalid University, the General Directorate for Narcotics Control, the Directorate of Prisons, the region’s police, Asir Health, the Education Directorate, Border Guards, the Armed Forces Hospital, the Saudi Customs, Islamic Affairs Authority, the Committee for the Promotion of Virtue and the Security Forces’ clinics.
In its pavilion, the General Directorate for Narcotics Control focused on families and society.
It showcased the main reasons for young people’s usage of drugs, ways to detect drug use, and samples of the most common drugs.
The region’s Directorate for Prisons provided visitors with letters from people detained in drug abuse cases, in which they spoke of the suffering drugs brought them.
The Saudi Customs pavilion informed visitors about the authority’s efforts to stop the smuggling of drugs into the Kingdom by land, air and sea, in addition to the role of its trained staff and modern equipment.
The Border Guards pavilion showcased authorities’ efforts to arrest drug traffickers.

