Creative minds come together at Effat Film Festival in Jeddah

A group of VDP students with the host and guest at the Effat Film Festival. (Photo/Supplied)
Musicians perform during Effat Film Festival. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Updated 06 April 2019
AMEERA ABID
JEDDAH: Young filmmakers and actors have gathered to present their best work in the 6th Visual and Digital Production (VDP) Showreel at the Effat Film Festival. The four-day event brought together not only the passionate students from Effat University, but other people associated with the film industry inside and outside of Saudi Arabia.
“Especially in 2019, the whole field is blooming, with all these film festivals happening in Saudi Arabia. Our first commercial film was in the cinemas recently. All of this is very thrilling,” said actor and filmmaker Khalid Eslam. “I always say that the most crucial part of this development is that now is our chance to write our own stories. For too long have other people been telling our stories; it is finally time for us to tell what actually happens here.”
Eslam’s movie, called “Roll’em,” was screened in cinemas across the Kingdom. He said: “It felt like I was losing a part of my family, I felt sad for the character in the movie.”
The event was divided in two parts: An exhibition with the posters for the 10 short movies, which were designed by the students, and the screenings of the movies. The VDP program at Effat University, headed by Chair Dr. Mohammed Ghazala, is as pioneer of women’s education in the field of cinematic arts.
Joanna Al-Fattani, the art director of the 6th VDP Showreel and a member of the student council, said: “The country itself is evolving right now, and they are paying much more attention to women’s rights. Through this festival, students were given a chance to convey their message to the world.”
Many international personalities also visited the film festival, such as Abdul Rahman Lahy from Mauritania and Sam Lahoud from Egypt.
Fatima Al-Banawi from Saudi Arabia also participated in the festival.
A former student of the university, she told the festival visitors: “Coming to Effat felt like returning home.”
The 10 movies were presented to a full auditorium. Each one found a distinctive way putting forth the message its writers wanted to convey.

Government bodies raise awareness about the dangers of drugs in Asir

The region’s Directorate for Prisons provided visitors with letters from people detained in drug abuse cases, in which they spoke of the suffering drugs brought them. (SPA)
Updated 06 April 2019
SPA
ABHA: Fifteen government bodies took part in an exhibition organized at Al-Rashid Mall in Abha on the sidelines of Asir region’s campaign to raise awareness on the dangers of drugs and psychotropic substances. The campaign was launched by the region’s governor, Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdul Aziz, on Thursday.
The exhibition, which will run for five days, targets all of society to raise awareness of the dangers of drugs, ways to avoid them and the early detection of users.
Among the participants were Asir’s municipality, represented by the Asir Youth Council, King Khalid University, the General Directorate for Narcotics Control, the Directorate of Prisons, the region’s police, Asir Health, the Education Directorate, Border Guards, the Armed Forces Hospital, the Saudi Customs, Islamic Affairs Authority, the Committee for the Promotion of Virtue and the Security Forces’ clinics.
In its pavilion, the General Directorate for Narcotics Control focused on families and society.
It showcased the main reasons for young people’s usage of drugs, ways to detect drug use, and samples of the most common drugs.
The region’s Directorate for Prisons provided visitors with letters from people detained in drug abuse cases, in which they spoke of the suffering drugs brought them.
The Saudi Customs pavilion informed visitors about the authority’s efforts to stop the smuggling of drugs into the Kingdom by land, air and sea, in addition to the role of its trained staff and modern equipment.
The Border Guards pavilion showcased authorities’ efforts to arrest drug traffickers.

