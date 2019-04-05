ADNOC ‘planning overseas listing for distribution offshoot’

You are here

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company said it was ‘delivering on its objectives’ and making good progress in implementing growth plans. (Supplied)
  • ADNOC reported to be considering listing ADNOC Distribution on New York’s Nasdaq exchange
  • The sale of more shares in ADNOC Distribution would be the latest sign that the Gulf’s giant oil companies are increasingly turning to international capital markets to fund expansion
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is considering a secondary listing for its subsidiary ADNOC Distribution overseas, three sources told Reuters.
In 2017, ADNOC listed 10 percent of ADNOC Distribution, the largest operator of petrol stations and convenience stores in the UAE, on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.
Reuters reported last June that ADNOC was considering selling another 10 percent stake in its fuel distribution business.
ADNOC Distribution was seeking a minimum free float of 15 percent to improve its chances of joining the MSCI Emerging Markets Index and attract more international investors, a source said at the time.
One of the sources said ADNOC was considering listing ADNOC Distribution on New York’s Nasdaq exchange, while a second source added that a London listing had also been discussed.
Another source said that Abu Dhabi was also one of the options being discussed.
The company started discussing an international listing “a while ago,” said one of the sources, adding that there was no imminent plan to proceed with the transaction.
The sources declined to be named due to commercial sensitivities.
A spokesman for ADNOC said: “As evidenced from ADNOC Distribution’s solid financial results in 2018, the company continues to deliver on its business objectives and is making good progress in the implementation of its growth plans. This remains our focus at present. ADNOC does not comment on market speculation.”
The sale of more shares in ADNOC Distribution, should it materialize, would be the latest sign that the Gulf’s giant oil companies are increasingly turning to international capital markets to fund expansion.
Before oil prices crashed in 2014, state energy firms in the Gulf largely financed themselves with money from their governments. But low oil and gas prices has put government finances under pressure.
Saudi state oil giant Aramco is currently meeting global investors ahead of an inaugural international bond, after postponing its planned initial public offering last year until 2021.
For ADNOC Distribution, an obstacle to listing now is that its shares have mostly been trading below their IPO price, making it unattractive for the company to sell and for foreigners to buy if they think they can purchase the stock cheaper on the public market at a later date.
On Thursday the shares traded at the IPO price of 2.5 dirhams before the company announced that shareholders approved a dividend increase.
Before the initial listing in 2017, ADNOC said it might sell as much as 20 percent in the fuel distribution unit.

Topics: ADNOC Abu Dhabi

Boeing cutting production rate of troubled 737 Max jet

In this file photo taken on March 28, 2019 Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are parked on the tarmac after being grounded, at the Southern California Logistics Airport in Victorville, California. (AFP)
Updated 06 April 2019
AP
0

Boeing cutting production rate of troubled 737 Max jet

  • Airlines that operate the Max will be squeezed the longer the planes are grounded, particularly if the interruption extends into the peak summer travel season
  • Indonesia’s Garuda Airlines has said it will cancel an order for 49 Max jets
Updated 06 April 2019
AP
0

NEW YORK: Boeing will cut production of its troubled 737 Max airliner this month, underscoring the growing financial risk it faces the longer that its best-selling plane remains grounded after two deadly crashes.
The company said Friday that starting in mid-April it will cut production of the plane to 42 from 52 planes per month so it can focus its attention on fixing the flight-control software that has been implicated in the crashes.
The move was not a complete surprise. Boeing had already suspended deliveries of the Max last month after regulators around the world grounded the jet.
Preliminary reports into accidents in Indonesia and Ethiopia found that faulty sensor readings erroneously triggered an anti-stall system that pushed the plane’s nose down. Pilots of each plane struggled in vain to regain control over the automated system.
In all, 346 people died in the crashes. Boeing faces a growing number of lawsuits filed by families of the victims.
Boeing also announced it is creating a special board committee to review airplane design and development.
The announcement to cut production comes after Boeing acknowledged that a second software issue has emerged that needs fixing on the Max — a discovery that explained why the aircraft maker had pushed back its ambitious schedule for getting the planes back in the air.
A Boeing spokesman called it a “relatively minor issue” and said the plane maker already has a fix in the works. He said the latest issue is not part of flight-control software called MCAS that Boeing has been working to upgrade since the first crash.
Chairman and CEO Dennis Muilenburg described the production cut as temporary and a response to the suspension of Max deliveries.
Boeing has delivered fewer than 400 Max jets but has a backlog of more than 4,600 unfilled orders. The Chicago-based company had hoped to expand Max production this year to 57 planes a month.
Indonesia’s Garuda Airlines has said it will cancel an order for 49 Max jets. Other airlines, including Lion Air, whose Max 8 crashed off the coast of Indonesia on Oct. 29, have raised the possibility of canceling.
A Boeing official said Friday’s announcement about cutting production was not due to potential cancelations. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because Boeing does not publicly discuss those details.
In a statement, Muilenburg said the reduction was designed to keep a healthy production system and maintain current employment — in effect, slowing down production now to avoid a deeper cut later, if fixing the plane takes longer than expected.
Analysts say the absence of deliveries will eat into Boeing’s cash flow because it gets most of the cost of a plane upon delivery.
Boeing declined to provide figures, but undelivered Max jets have been stacking up at its Renton, Washington, assembly plant.
Airlines that operate the Max will be squeezed the longer the planes are grounded, particularly if the interruption extends into the peak summer travel season.
They could buy used 737s, but that would be costly because the comparably sized Boeing 737-800 was very popular and in short supply even before the Max problems, according to Jim Williams, publisher of Airfax, a newsletter that tracks transactions involving commercial aircraft.
Williams said that if the Max grounding appears likely to extend into summer it will cause airlines to explore short-term leases, which could push lease rates higher, something that airline analysts say is already happening.
Boeing shares closed at $391.93, down $3.93. In after-hours after news of the production cut, they slipped another $8.98, or 2.3%, to $382.85.

Topics: Boeing 737 MAX

