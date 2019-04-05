Government bodies raise awareness about the dangers of drugs in Asir

ABHA: Fifteen government bodies took part in an exhibition organized at Al-Rashid Mall in Abha on the sidelines of Asir region’s campaign to raise awareness on the dangers of drugs and psychotropic substances. The campaign was launched by the region’s governor, Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdul Aziz, on Thursday.
The exhibition, which will run for five days, targets all of society to raise awareness of the dangers of drugs, ways to avoid them and the early detection of users.
Among the participants were Asir’s municipality, represented by the Asir Youth Council, King Khalid University, the General Directorate for Narcotics Control, the Directorate of Prisons, the region’s police, Asir Health, the Education Directorate, Border Guards, the Armed Forces Hospital, the Saudi Customs, Islamic Affairs Authority, the Committee for the Promotion of Virtue and the Security Forces’ clinics.
In its pavilion, the General Directorate for Narcotics Control focused on families and society.
It showcased the main reasons for young people’s usage of drugs, ways to detect drug use, and samples of the most common drugs.
The region’s Directorate for Prisons provided visitors with letters from people detained in drug abuse cases, in which they spoke of the suffering drugs brought them.
The Saudi Customs pavilion informed visitors about the authority’s efforts to stop the smuggling of drugs into the Kingdom by land, air and sea, in addition to the role of its trained staff and modern equipment.
The Border Guards pavilion showcased authorities’ efforts to arrest drug traffickers.
