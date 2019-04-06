Seven convicted in French ‘Air Cocaine’ smuggling trial

You are here

In this file photo taken on February 18, 2019 French Jean Fauret (R) and Bruno Odos (C), respectively pilot and co-pilot, arrive at the Assize Court of Aix-En-Provence, southern France ahead of a court hearing in the trial over 'Air Cocaine' plot to smuggle planeload of drugs. (AFP)
AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France: A French court on Friday sentenced seven people implicated in a drug smuggling operation to up to 18 years in prison each with two ex-air force pilots getting six-year terms.
Pascal Fauret and Bruno Odos had fled the Dominican Republic following a raid on the private jet they were to fly to Saint-Tropez, southern France, but were re-arrested in France in November 2015.
In what has become known as the “Air Cocaine” case, Fauret and Odos were accused along with seven other defendants of trying to smuggle 680 kilogrammes (1,500 pounds) of the drug out of the country.
Two were acquitted following a seven-week trial.
Ringleader Ali Bouchareb was sentenced to 18 years in prison, while his right-hand man, Frank Colin, got 12 years.
Only Bouchareb was held in detention during the trial while the other eight had been granted bail.
Colin was the only defendant who had admitted to taking part in the smuggling operation but claimed he was in fact an “infiltrated agent.”
Dominican police found the drugs packed into 26 suitcases onboard a Falcon 50 jet as it was about to fly from the Dominican beach resort of Punta Cana to Saint-Tropez in March 2013.
While out on bail, Fauret and Odos managed to flee the Dominican Republic to French territory in the Caribbean in mysterious circumstances, but were re-arrested upon their return to the French mainland in November 2015.
They, along with two passengers, were found guilty in absentia and sentenced to 20 years in jail for drug-trafficking in the Dominican Republic in 2015.
On Friday, five French magistrates deliberated for 11 hours before handing down their verdict.
“It’s a scandal! It’s political! There is no justice...” screamed people close to the defendants as the verdict was announced.
Former customs agent Francois-Xavier Manchet was sentenced to five years in jail and barred from working again as a civil servant.

New York man threatened to kill Minnesota Congresswoman: FBI

In this file photo taken on February 7, 2019 US Representative Ilhan Omar, Democrat of Minnesota, speaks during a press conference calling on Congress to cut funding for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and to defund border detention facilities, outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (AFP)
Updated 4 min 5 sec ago
AP
0

NEW YORK: A western New York man has been charged with threatening to kill US Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.
Federal prosecutors announced Friday that Patrick Carlineo Jr. was arrested after placing a threatening call to Omar’s office in Washington D.C. last month.
Authorities did not say when Carlineo was arrested.
Omar is among the first of two Muslim women to serve in Congress.
The FBI said in a criminal complaint Carlineo called her a “terrorist” and threatened to shoot her.
The bureau said that Carlineo sounded angry during the call but “spelled his name correctly and provided contact information” to a staffer.
Carlineo told the FBI that he is a patriot, “loves the president and that he hates radical Muslims in our government,” the criminal complaint says.
Carlineo’s defense attorney declined to comment on the charges Friday.
Omar was met with backlash for remarks she made earlier this year on Israel, including comments that American supporters of Israel are pushing people to have “allegiance to a foreign country .” Some people perceived Omar’s comments were anti-Semitic. She later apologized, saying “anti-Semitism is real and I am grateful for Jewish allies and colleagues who are educating me on the painful history of anti-Semitic tropes.”
Omar, a Somali-American, has also received anti-Semitic and racists comments.

