Woman sentenced for pushing commuter to her death in subway

Members of the New York City Police Department stand guard in New York City. (AFP file photo)
Updated 06 April 2019
AP
  • The attack was witnessed by several commuters, including one who followed Liverpool and pointed her out to police officers
NEW YORK: A woman who pushed a commuter to her death in front of a New York City subway train just days after being released from a psychiatric facility was sentenced Friday to 20 years to life in prison.
Melanie Liverpool, 33, admitted shoving 49-year-old Connie Watton off a subway platform at the Times Square station in 2016 — a harrowing crime that made headlines and tapped into a common fear of New Yorkers.
Liverpool was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, according to her attorney, Aaron Wallenstein, and had been released from a psychiatric facility just five days before the killing. She pleaded guilty to murder last month.
The Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus R. Vance Jr., condemned the killing as an “unconscionable crime.”
“Now, thanks to the NYPD and my office’s prosecutors, she will serve significant prison time for this horrific act of violence,” Vance said in a statement.
Wallenstein told The Associated Press that his client is remorseful but intends to appeal the sentence. He called the case a “tragedy, no matter how you look at it.”
“A woman lost her life and Ms. Liverpool took responsibility,” Wallenstein said. “She led an exemplary life until she had these illnesses and issues.”
The attack was witnessed by several commuters, including one who followed Liverpool and pointed her out to police officers. When officers asked her what happened, prosecutors said, Liverpool told them she had pushed a person onto the tracks.
The authorities said that Liverpool, before being admitted to the psychiatric ward, falsely claimed to have pushed another woman to her death in front of an oncoming train at Union Square station.
Police deemed that woman’s death a suicide, but prosecutors argued in court papers that Liverpool’s false claim demonstrated “a motive or reason to commit this otherwise senseless and purposeless crime.”
The suicide Liverpool witnessed “helped put in her mind the ideas and thoughts that led to” Watton’s killing, Assistant District Attorney David Drucker wrote in a court filing.

New York man threatened to kill Minnesota Congresswoman: FBI

In this file photo taken on February 7, 2019 US Representative Ilhan Omar, Democrat of Minnesota, speaks during a press conference calling on Congress to cut funding for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and to defund border detention facilities, outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (AFP)
Updated 51 min 31 sec ago
AP
  • Omar, a Somali-American, has also received anti-Semitic and racists comments
NEW YORK: A western New York man has been charged with threatening to kill US Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.
Federal prosecutors announced Friday that Patrick Carlineo Jr. was arrested after placing a threatening call to Omar’s office in Washington D.C. last month.
Authorities did not say when Carlineo was arrested.
Omar is among the first of two Muslim women to serve in Congress.
The FBI said in a criminal complaint Carlineo called her a “terrorist” and threatened to shoot her.
The bureau said that Carlineo sounded angry during the call but “spelled his name correctly and provided contact information” to a staffer.
Carlineo told the FBI that he is a patriot, “loves the president and that he hates radical Muslims in our government,” the criminal complaint says.
Carlineo’s defense attorney declined to comment on the charges Friday.
Omar was met with backlash for remarks she made earlier this year on Israel, including comments that American supporters of Israel are pushing people to have “allegiance to a foreign country .” Some people perceived Omar’s comments were anti-Semitic. She later apologized, saying “anti-Semitism is real and I am grateful for Jewish allies and colleagues who are educating me on the painful history of anti-Semitic tropes.”
Omar, a Somali-American, has also received anti-Semitic and racists comments.

