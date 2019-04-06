You are here

  • Home
  • US to designate elite Iranian force as terrorist organization
﻿

US to designate elite Iranian force as terrorist organization

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps is expected to designated as a terrorist organization. (AFP)
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters
0

US to designate elite Iranian force as terrorist organization

  • The decision is expected to be announced by the State Department, perhaps as early as Monday
  • In response, Iran said it may put the US military on its terror list
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters
0

WASHINGTON: The United States is expected to designate Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards Corps a foreign terrorist organization, three US officials told Reuters, marking the first time Washington has formally labeled another country’s military a terrorist group.
The decision, which critics warn could open US military and intelligence officials to similar actions by unfriendly governments abroad, is expected to be announced by the US State Department, perhaps as early as Monday, the officials said. It has been rumored for years.
The Pentagon declined to comment and referred queries to the State Department. The State Department and White House also declined to comment.

In response, Iran said it may put the US military on its terror list if Washington designates the Iranian elite Revolutionary Guards as terrorists, a senior Iranian lawmaker said on Saturday.

"If the Revolutionary Guards are placed on America's list of terrorist groups, we will put that country's military on the terror blacklist next to Daesh," Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, head of parliament's national security committee, said on Twitter.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a strident Iran hawk, has advocated for the change in US policy as part of the Trump administration’s tough posture toward Tehran.
The announcement would come ahead of the first anniversary of President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of a 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran and to reimpose sanctions that had crippled Iran’s economy.
The administration’s decision to make the designation was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.
The United States has already blacklisted dozens of entities and people for affiliations with the IRGC, but the organization as a whole is not.
In 2007, the US Treasury designated the IRGC’s Quds Force, its unit in charge of operations abroad, “for its support of terrorism,” and has described it as Iran’s “primary arm for executing its policy of supporting terrorist and insurgent groups.”
Iran has warned of a “crushing” response should the United States go ahead with the designation.
IRGC commander Mohammad Ali Jafari warned in 2017 that if Trump went ahead with the move “then the Revolutionary Guards will consider the American army to be like Islamic State all around the world.”
Such threats are particularly ominous for US forces in places such as Iraq, where Iran-aligned Shiite militia are located in close proximity to US troops.
Republican Senator Ben Sasse said the move would be an important step in America’s maximum pressure campaign against Tehran. “A formal designation and its consequences may be new, but these IRGC butchers have been terrorists for a long time,” Sasse said in a statement.
Former Under-Secretary of State and lead Iran negotiator, Wendy Sherman, said she worried about implications for US forces.
“One might even suggest, since it’s hard to see why this is in our interest, if the president isn’t looking for a basis for a conflict,” said Sherman, who is director of the Center for Public Leadership at the Harvard Kennedy School. “The IRGC is already fully sanctioned and this escalation absolutely endangers our troops in the region.”

IRGC’s reach
Set up after the 1979 Islamic Revolution to protect the Shiite clerical ruling system, the IRGC is Iran’s most powerful security organization. It has control over large sectors of the Iranian economy and has a huge influence in its political system.
The IRGC is in charge of Iran’s ballistic missiles and nuclear programs. Tehran has warned that it has missiles with a range of up to 2,000 km (1,242 miles), putting Israel and US military bases in the region within reach.
The IRGC has an estimated 125,000-strong military with army, navy and air units and answers to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
It is unclear what impact the US designation of the IRGC as a terrorist organization might have on America’s activities in countries that have ties with Tehran, including in Iraq.
Baghdad has deep cultural and economic ties with Iran and Oman, where the United States recently clinched a strategic ports deal. 

Topics: Iran Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)

Related

0
Middle-East
IRGC is at the heart of protesters’ anger
0
Middle-East
Trump weighs terrorist tag for Brotherhood and IRGC

Iran expands evacuations as new rains to worsen floods

Updated 06 April 2019
Reuters
0

Iran expands evacuations as new rains to worsen floods

  • At least 70 people have been killed, the head of the country’s emergency services
  • About 1,900 cities and villages have been affected by floods after exceptionally heavy rains since March 19
Updated 06 April 2019
Reuters
0

DUBAI: Iran moved on Saturday to evacuate more towns and villages threatened by floods after forecasts for more rains in the southwest of the country, state television reported, as the nationwide toll from the flooding reached 70.
Many residents of Susangerd, with a population of about 50,000, and five other communities in the oil-rich southwestern province of Khuzestan were being moved to safer areas as officials released water from major river dams, the television reported.
“An evacuation order has been issued and we are recommending women and children to leave but we are asking the men and youth to stay and help us (in the rescue effort),” the provincial governor, Gholamreza Shariati, told state TV.
In the neighboring Lorestan province, seven villages threatened by landslides were to be evacuated, the television reported.
At least 70 people have been killed, the head of the country’s emergency services, Pirhossein Koulivand, told the state news agency IRNA.
About 1,900 cities and villages have been affected by floods after exceptionally heavy rains since March 19.
The disaster has left aid agencies struggling to cope and seen 86,000 people moved to emergency shelters.
The government has told citizens, and especially flood-affected farmers, that all losses will be compensated.
Iran’s state budget is already stretched under US sanctions on energy and banking sectors that have halved its oil exports and restricted access to some revenues abroad.
As waters continue to submerge villages, the government said it had deployed more mobile medical units to the southern provinces. Around 1,000 people have been airlifted by emergency helicopters to safety in recent days.
The head of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards reiterated that the armed forces “were using all their power” to minimize damages in Khuzestan. Iranian drilling companies and other energy firms have been assisting rescue efforts in flooded areas, using pumps to remove water.

Topics: Iran

Related

0
Middle-East
US to designate elite Iranian force as terrorist organization
0
World
Iran blamed for major cyberattack on UK institutions

Latest updates

Mummified mice and more in latest Egyptian tomb discovery
0
Algeria’s tidy revolutionaries: Cleanup after mass protests
0
New York man threatened to kill Minnesota Congresswoman: FBI
0
Avengers help unveil $5m donation for seriously ill children
0
Iran expands evacuations as new rains to worsen floods
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.