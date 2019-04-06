You are here

Belgium seeks to punish owner of 'Sugar Daddy' site

“This digital entrepreneur simply wants to run a dating site, he’s not an accountant of carnal desires,“defense lawyer Eric Cusas insisted. (Supplied)
Updated 06 April 2019
AFP
Belgium seeks to punish owner of 'Sugar Daddy' site

  • Vedal is also under investigation in France, accused of “aggravated pimping” after publicizing a version of his site on a Paris campus
Updated 06 April 2019
AFP
BRUSSELS: Belgian prosecutors are seeking a suspended prison sentence for an entrepreneur accused of promoting prostitution through a dating site for rich men and young women.
Sigurd Vedal — a 57-year-old Norwegian investor, influencer and “relationship expert,” according to his site RichMeetBeautiful.com — appeared in court on Thursday.
In 2017, as students returned to the Free University of Brussels after their summer break, they were greeted by a truck carrying a mobile advertising hoarding.
The poster showed a woman’s bosom barely covered by a bra and the slogan: “Hey female students, improve your lifestyle, go out with a Sugar Daddy.”
The truck was seized after the university complained to the police, and Vedal has since been arrested and charged with “incitement to debauchery and prostitution.”
Appearing before court on Thursday in Brussels, he insisted that he simply wanted to encourage customers to seek dates that were “out of the ordinary.”
The state prosecutor denounced this argument as “hypocritical” and told the court: “Even if weasel words were used, everyone knew what it was about.
“There are half-dressed women on the site, there are no photos of couples in a restaurant,” she said. “Students are reduced to sex objects that must undress for money.”
In addition to a six-month suspended sentence, prosecutors asked that Vedal be fined 40,000 euros ($45,000) and his company Digisec Media a further 250,000 euros.
“This digital entrepreneur simply wants to run a dating site, he’s not an accountant of carnal desires,“defense lawyer Eric Cusas insisted.
The Belgian court will give its verdict on May 8.
Vedal is also under investigation in France, accused of “aggravated pimping” after publicizing a version of his site on a Paris campus.
RichMeetBeautiful’s Belgian site has been blocked, but a version is available in France under the slogan: “World’s No.1 Millionaire Dating.”
“FIND YOUR PERFECT MATCH FOR A RELATIONSHIP BASED ON LOVE, RESPECT, PASSION AND INTELLECT,” the strapline reads, over a photo of sports cars on the Las Vegas strip.
An older man in a tailored suit is pictured behind a younger blonde woman in a crystal-studded cocktail dress and alongside a luxury superyacht.
Users can sign up for free without proving that they are indeed rich.
A 45-year-old looking for female company is presented with a list of Parisian women in their 20s.
An email to the new prospective client, signed by Vedal, boasts that the site hosts “four sugarbabies for every sugardaddy” searchable by age or ethnicity.
“Get the respect and admiration you deserve from young women eager to learn from an established mentor,” it says.

Topics: immoral traffic

Mummified mice and more in latest Egyptian tomb discovery

Mummified falcons and other bird species are found inside the newly discovered burial site, Tomb of Tutu, at al-Dayabat, Sohag, Egypt April 5, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 06 April 2019
Reuters
Mummified mice and more in latest Egyptian tomb discovery

  • Around 50 mummified animals, including mice and falcons, were also recovered from the tomb
Updated 06 April 2019
Reuters
SOHAG, Egypt: Archaeologists on Friday unveiled a well preserved and finely painted tomb thought to be from the early Ptolemaic period near the Egyptian town of Sohag.
The tomb was built for a man named Tutu and his wife, and is one of seven discovered in the area last October, when authorities found smugglers digging illegally for artefacts, officials said.
Its painted walls depict funeral processions and images of the owner working in the fields, as well as his family genealogy written in hieroglyphics.
Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, described the burial chamber as a “beautiful, colorful tomb.”
“The tomb is made up of a central lobby, and a burial room with two stone coffins. The lobby is divided in two,” he said.
“It shows images of the owner of the burial room, Tutu, giving and receiving gifts before different gods and goddesses.”
“We see the same thing for his wife, Ta-Shirit-Iziz, with the difference that (we see) verses from a book, the book of the afterlife,” he added.
Two mummies, a woman aged between 35-50 and a boy aged 12-14, were on display outside the shallow burial chamber, in a desert area near the Nile about 390 km (242 miles) south of Cairo.
Around 50 mummified animals, including mice and falcons, were also recovered from the tomb.
Ptolemaic rule spanned about three centuries until the Roman conquest in 30 B.C.
Egypt’s ancient sites are a draw for tourists and authorities hope new finds can help boost the sector, which has been recovering after foreigners were scared off by the North African country’s 2011 popular uprising and the turmoil and insecurity that followed.

Topics: Egyptian museum Mummies

