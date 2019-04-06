You are here

China to close industrial park where deadly blast killed 78

The city government said Friday, April 5, 2019 that local departments have met to discuss how to eliminate chemical plants with low safety standards and severe pollution issues. (File/AP)
Updated 06 April 2019
AFP
BEIJING: The Chinese chemical industry park where an explosion last month killed 78 people and left hundreds injured will be closed, authorities have said.
The blast in Yancheng city, eastern Jiangsu province, was one of the worst industrial accidents in the country in recent years, razing buildings nearby and blowing out the windows of surrounding homes. Authorities evacuated thousands of residents.
The decision to close the Xiangshui Chemical Industry Park was made Thursday by the local government, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Friday.
Jiangsu province will also begin closing chemical plants, with the number of producers to be cut roughly in half by 2020, news site The Paper reported.
Local authorities said Tuesday 187 people hurt in the blast remained in hospital with two in critical condition.
Three employees from the firm Jiangsu Tianjiayi Chemical, whose facility was involved in the blast, have been detained by police.
They bore “significant responsibility” for the accident, according to a statement on the Yancheng government’s official Twitter-like Weibo account.
The company, with 195 employees, was established in 2007 and mainly produced raw chemical materials including anisole, a highly flammable compound.
It had a history of violating environmental regulations, according to online records from Yancheng city’s environment and ecology bureau.
Deadly industrial accidents are common in China, where safety regulations are often poorly enforced.
In November, a gas leak at a plant in the northern Chinese city of Zhangjiakou — which will host the 2022 Winter Olympics — killed 24 people and injured 21 others.
In 2015, China saw one of its worst industrial accidents when giant chemical blasts in the northern port city of Tianjin killed at least 165 people.

Double blast kills three people, injures 19 in east Afghanistan

Updated 06 April 2019
AP
JALALABAD/KABUL: Twin explosions on Saturday in the eastern Afghanistan city of Jalalabad killed three people and injured 19 others, a government spokesman said.

Two children and eight security forces were among the casualties, said Ataullah Khogyani, spokesman for the Nangarhar provincial government.

It was not clear what caused the explosions.

No group took immediate responsibility. Daesh emerged in Nangarhar in 2015 on the porous border with Pakistan to become one of Afghanistan’s most dangerous militant groups for its bombing and complex attacks.

Fighting between militant groups, and between the Taliban and Afghan forces has intensified in recent weeks amid recurring peace talks.

Meanwhile, an Afghan official says Taliban have killed at least four policemen when they stormed a security checkpoint in northern Sari Pul province.

Mohammad Noor Rahmani, head of the provincial council, said five others were wounded in Saturday’s attack on the outskirts of the province’s capital city.

Police in eastern Ghazni province say Taliban also launched attacks on security checkpoints there on Saturday, killing three personnel and wounding seven others.

A spokesman for the provincial police chief, Ahmad Khan Serat, said police killed seven insurgents during the gunbattle.

Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack in Ghazni, but made no statement on Sari Pul.

