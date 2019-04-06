China to close industrial park where deadly blast killed 78

Double blast kills three people, injures 19 in east Afghanistan

JALALABAD/KABUL: Twin explosions on Saturday in the eastern Afghanistan city of Jalalabad killed three people and injured 19 others, a government spokesman said.

Two children and eight security forces were among the casualties, said Ataullah Khogyani, spokesman for the Nangarhar provincial government.

It was not clear what caused the explosions.

No group took immediate responsibility. Daesh emerged in Nangarhar in 2015 on the porous border with Pakistan to become one of Afghanistan’s most dangerous militant groups for its bombing and complex attacks.

Fighting between militant groups, and between the Taliban and Afghan forces has intensified in recent weeks amid recurring peace talks.

Meanwhile, an Afghan official says Taliban have killed at least four policemen when they stormed a security checkpoint in northern Sari Pul province.

Mohammad Noor Rahmani, head of the provincial council, said five others were wounded in Saturday’s attack on the outskirts of the province’s capital city.

Police in eastern Ghazni province say Taliban also launched attacks on security checkpoints there on Saturday, killing three personnel and wounding seven others.

A spokesman for the provincial police chief, Ahmad Khan Serat, said police killed seven insurgents during the gunbattle.

Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack in Ghazni, but made no statement on Sari Pul.