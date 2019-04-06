You are here

  • Home
  • New York man threatened to kill Minnesota Congresswoman: FBI
﻿

New York man threatened to kill Minnesota Congresswoman: FBI

In this file photo taken on February 7, 2019 US Representative Ilhan Omar, Democrat of Minnesota, speaks during a press conference calling on Congress to cut funding for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and to defund border detention facilities, outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (AFP)
Updated 06 April 2019
AP
0

New York man threatened to kill Minnesota Congresswoman: FBI

  • Omar, a Somali-American, has also received anti-Semitic and racists comments
Updated 06 April 2019
AP
0

NEW YORK: A western New York man has been charged with threatening to kill US Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.
Federal prosecutors announced Friday that Patrick Carlineo Jr. was arrested after placing a threatening call to Omar’s office in Washington D.C. last month.
Authorities did not say when Carlineo was arrested.
Omar is among the first of two Muslim women to serve in Congress.
The FBI said in a criminal complaint Carlineo called her a “terrorist” and threatened to shoot her.
The bureau said that Carlineo sounded angry during the call but “spelled his name correctly and provided contact information” to a staffer.
Carlineo told the FBI that he is a patriot, “loves the president and that he hates radical Muslims in our government,” the criminal complaint says.
Carlineo’s defense attorney declined to comment on the charges Friday.
Omar was met with backlash for remarks she made earlier this year on Israel, including comments that American supporters of Israel are pushing people to have “allegiance to a foreign country .” Some people perceived Omar’s comments were anti-Semitic. She later apologized, saying “anti-Semitism is real and I am grateful for Jewish allies and colleagues who are educating me on the painful history of anti-Semitic tropes.”
Omar, a Somali-American, has also received anti-Semitic and racists comments.

Topics: Ilham Omar Minnesota

Related

0
World
Minnesota, Michigan send first Muslim women to US Congress
0
World
Trump adviser says Minnesota mosque blast could be ‘fake hate crime’

Pakistan PM accuses India of war hysteria over downed F-16 claim

Updated 9 min 28 sec ago
Reuters
0

Pakistan PM accuses India of war hysteria over downed F-16 claim

  • Nuclear-armed neighbors India and Pakistan engaged in an aerial battle over the disputed region of Kashmir a day after Indian jets crossed over into Pakistan to attack a suspected camp of anti-India militants
  • An Indian jet was brought down during the fight and its pilot captured when he ejected on the Pakistani side of the border
Updated 9 min 28 sec ago
Reuters
0

KARACHI: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan blamed India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for “whipping up war hysteria” over claims that India shot down a Pakistani F-16 during a standoff in February, saying the truth is always the best policy.
US-based Foreign Policy magazine, citing US officials, said all of Pakistan’s F-16 combat jets had been accounted for, contradicting an Indian air force assessment that it had shot down one of the jets.
“The truth always prevails and is always the best policy,” Khan said in a Tweet. “BJP’s attempt to win elections through whipping up war hysteria and false claims of downing a Pak F 16 has backfired with US Defense officials also confirming that no F16 was missing from Pakistan’s fleet.”



Nuclear-armed neighbors India and Pakistan engaged in an aerial battle over the disputed region of Kashmir a day after Indian jets crossed over into Pakistan to attack a suspected camp of anti-India militants.
An Indian jet was brought down during the fight and its pilot captured when he ejected on the Pakistani side of the border. He was later released.
India said it too had shot down a Pakistani aircraft and the air force displayed pieces of a missile that it said had been fired by a Pakistani F-16 before it went down.
Foreign Policy said in a report published on Thursday two US defense officials with direct knowledge of the matter said US personnel had done a count of Pakistan’s F-16s and found none missing.
Details of the India-Pakistan air engagement have not been fully provided by either side. If the US report turns out to be true, it would be a further blow to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had said that India had taught Pakistan a lesson, ahead of elections next week.
The BJP is campaigning on a platform of tough national security, especially with regard to arch foe Pakistan. New Delhi blames Pakistan for stoking a 30-year revolt in Muslim-majority Kashmir but Islamabad denies any involvement.
The success of Indian air strikes on a camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed militant group in northwestern Pakistan has also been thrown into doubt after satellite images showed little sign of damage.
High-resolution satellite images reviewed by Reuters last month showed that a religious school run by Jaish appeared to be still standing days after India said its warplanes had hit the militant group’s training camp on the site and killed a large number of militants.
Pakistan closed its airspace amid the standoff but most commercial air traffic has since resumed and major airports have opened.
Pakistan offered to open one air route on Friday, an Indian government official said, without specifying details and declining to be named as the matter was not public.
An Air India official said on condition of anonymity that Pakistan has opened one of its 11 air routes, from the southern side, adding that the carrier began operations via this route on Friday.
“Pakistan has opened one air route over India on April 4th, it is a north-west bound route,” Mujtaba Baig, spokesman for Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority, told Reuters on Saturday.
An email sent to the Indian Directorate General of Civil Aviation was not immediately answered. Air India did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Topics: Imran Khan India Pakistan F-16

Related

0
Pakistan
Pakistan to release 360 Indian prisoners as tensions ease
Special 0
World
Rahul Gandhi files nomination papers from south India

Latest updates

Pakistan PM accuses India of war hysteria over downed F-16 claim
0
Rouhani says Iran ready to expand gas, power trade with Iraq
0
Mummified mice and more in latest Egyptian tomb discovery
0
Double blast kills three people, injures 20 in east Afghanistan
0
World Economic Forum begins in Jordan
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.