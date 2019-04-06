You are here

Mummified mice and more in latest Egyptian tomb discovery

Two mummies, of a woman and child, are on display at the newly discovered burial site, the Tomb of Tutu, at al-Dayabat, Sohag, Egypt April 5, 2019. (REUTERS)
Mummified falcons and other bird species are found inside the newly discovered burial site, Tomb of Tutu, at al-Dayabat, Sohag, Egypt April 5, 2019. (REUTERS)
Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, Mostafa Waziri, explaining paintings on the walls of the newly discovered burial site, Tomb of Tutu, at al-Dayabat, Sohag, Egypt April 5, 2019. (REUTERS)
A mummified head of a falcon on display at the newly discovered burial site, the Tomb of Tutu, at al-Dayabat, Sohag, Egypt April 5, 2019. (REUTERS)
This picture taken on April 5, 2019 shows hieroglyphics and illustrations found on the side of a wall inside a newly-discovered tomb dating to the Ptolemaic era (323-30 BC) at the Diabat necropolis near the city of Akhmim in Egypt's southern Sohag province, about 500 kilometres south of the capital Cairo. (AFP)
Two mummies, of a woman and child, are on display at the newly discovered burial site, the Tomb of Tutu, at al-Dayabat, Sohag, Egypt April 5, 2019. (REUTERS)
Mummified falcons and other bird species are found inside the newly discovered burial site, Tomb of Tutu, at al-Dayabat, Sohag, Egypt April 5, 2019. (REUTERS)
  • Around 50 mummified animals, including mice and falcons, were also recovered from the tomb
SOHAG, Egypt: Archaeologists on Friday unveiled a well preserved and finely painted tomb thought to be from the early Ptolemaic period near the Egyptian town of Sohag.
The tomb was built for a man named Tutu and his wife, and is one of seven discovered in the area last October, when authorities found smugglers digging illegally for artefacts, officials said.
Its painted walls depict funeral processions and images of the owner working in the fields, as well as his family genealogy written in hieroglyphics.
Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, described the burial chamber as a “beautiful, colorful tomb.”
“The tomb is made up of a central lobby, and a burial room with two stone coffins. The lobby is divided in two,” he said.
“It shows images of the owner of the burial room, Tutu, giving and receiving gifts before different gods and goddesses.”
“We see the same thing for his wife, Ta-Shirit-Iziz, with the difference that (we see) verses from a book, the book of the afterlife,” he added.
Two mummies, a woman aged between 35-50 and a boy aged 12-14, were on display outside the shallow burial chamber, in a desert area near the Nile about 390 km (242 miles) south of Cairo.
Around 50 mummified animals, including mice and falcons, were also recovered from the tomb.
Ptolemaic rule spanned about three centuries until the Roman conquest in 30 B.C.
Egypt’s ancient sites are a draw for tourists and authorities hope new finds can help boost the sector, which has been recovering after foreigners were scared off by the North African country’s 2011 popular uprising and the turmoil and insecurity that followed.

Algeria’s tidy revolutionaries: Cleanup after mass protests

Algeria’s tidy revolutionaries: Cleanup after mass protests

  • The clean up efforts reflect the peaceful spirit of the protests
  • It has become part of the Friday demonstration rituals
ALGIERS: Algeria’s protesters roam the streets picking up bottles, papers and other detritus left behind, after massive pro-democracy demonstrations conclude every week,
It’s a powerful symbol of the movement’s peaceful, hopeful spirit.
After the protests started Feb. 22 against Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika and his entourage, organizers started sending messages on Facebook calling for demonstrators to stay peaceful and clean up after themselves.
Now the cleanup operation is a fundamental part of the Friday protest ritual. Individual volunteers pitch in around Algiers, along with more organized crews wearing orange vests.
Cleanup worker Abdellah Debaili says “we’re happy, because people congratulate us for doing this work.”
The protests forced Bouteflika from office after 20 years in power but demonstrators now want the rest of the political elite to leave too.

