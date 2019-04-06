You are here

Rouhani says Iran ready to expand gas, power trade with Iraq

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani made his remarks after a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi. (AFP/File)
Updated 06 April 2019
Reuters
Rouhani says Iran ready to expand gas, power trade with Iraq

  • Iranian president hopes works will start soon for a railway between the countries
  • He said he hopes trade between Iran and Iraq flourishes
Updated 06 April 2019
Reuters
DUBAI: President Hassan Rouhani called on Saturday for Iran and neighboring Iraq to expand their gas and electricity dealings and boost bilateral trade to $20 billion, state TV reported, despite difficulties caused by US sanctions against Tehran.

“The plans to export electricity and gas and hopefully oil continue and we are ready to expand these contacts not only for the two countries but also for other countries in the region,” Rouhani said after a meeting with visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, in remarks carried by state television.

In March, the United States granted Iraq a 90-day waiver exempting it from sanctions to buy energy from Iran, the latest extension allowing Baghdad to keep purchasing electricity from its neighbor.

“We hope that our plans to expand trade volume to $20 billion will be realized within the news few months or years,” Rouhani said. Iranian media reports have put the current level of trade at about $12 billion.

Rouhani expressed hope that work on building a railway linking the two countries, would begin within the next few months.

The railway project was part of deals reached during Rouhani’s March visit to Baghdad, meant to underline that Tehran still plays a dominant role in Iraq despite US efforts to isolate Iran.

Iran and Iraq fought a devastating 1980-88 war but the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq that ousted Saddam Hussein prompted a long Sunni Islamist insurgency during which Iran’s regional sway rose at the expense of the United States.

Iraq on Saturday closed its Sheeb border crossing with Iran to travelers and trade until further notice, Iraqi security sources said, as flooding continues to submerge villages in southwestern Iran.

US President Donald Trump reimposed sanctions on Iran’s energy exports in November, citing its nuclear program and meddling in the Middle East, but has granted waivers to several buyers to meet consumer energy needs.

Iraq relies heavily on Iranian gas to feed its power stations, importing roughly 1.5 billion standard cubic feet per day via pipelines in the south and east.

Topics: Iran Iraq Hassan Rouhani

Netanyahu won’t move ‘even one’ settler for US peace plan

Updated 06 April 2019
AFP
Netanyahu won’t move ‘even one’ settler for US peace plan

Updated 06 April 2019
AFP
JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he has told US President Donald Trump that Israel would not remove “even one person” from a settlement as part of a future peace plan.
“I said there shouldn’t be the removal of even one settlement” from the occupied West Bank, Netanyahu told Israel’s Channel 13 television in an interview broadcast Friday.
Washington is expected to unveil proposals for Israeli-Palestinian peace sometime after Tuesday’s Israeli election in which Netanyahu is seeking a fifth term.
The Israeli prime minister was asked if he was familiar with the details of the US plan, replying he knew “what should be in it.”
Along with settlements, “our ongoing control of all the territory west of the Jordan” River was a further condition set by the Israeli premier for any US-led peace initiative.
Netanyahu said he informed Trump not “even one person” would be evicted from a settlement, telling Channel 13 he doubted such a request would be made.
If such a measure is tabled, Israel would pull out of Washington’s plan according to Netanyahu.
Settlements built on land occupied by Israel in the 1967 Six-Day War are deemed illegal by the international community and their ongoing construction is seen as a major barrier to peace.
More than 400,000 Israelis live in West Bank settlements, while a further 200,000 live in settlements in occupied east Jerusalem.
While Netanyahu has a close relationship with the US president, Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas cut off relations with Washington after Trump declared the disputed city of Jerusalem Israel’s capital in December 2017.
The Palestinians say the US government’s pro-Israel bias meant it could no longer lead peace negotiations between them and Israel, while US officials argue their plan will be fair.
Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts have been at a standstill since 2014, when a drive for a deal by Barack Obama’s administration collapsed.
Netanyahu said Friday his position on settlers had also been relayed to the former US president.

Topics: Israel Bemjamin Netanyahu Deal of the Century Middle East peace process

