You are here

  • Home
  • Fashion stars descend on Dubai as Elie Saab unveils new collaboration
﻿

Fashion stars descend on Dubai as Elie Saab unveils new collaboration

Updated 06 April 2019
Arab News
0

Fashion stars descend on Dubai as Elie Saab unveils new collaboration

Updated 06 April 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Influencers and the region’s business elite descended on the Dubai Opera on Friday night for the unveiling of a new project by real estate developer Emaar and Lebanese fashion house Elie Saab.

Influencers, including the likes of Dubai-based Ola Farahat and TV host Diala Makki, posed for the cameras before the event and took to Instagram to show off their outfits.

Farahat boasted a peach gown with a peekaboo cut out, while Makki showed off a rainforest green jumpsuit with a cape on one shoulder by the designer himself.  

The Elie Saab at Emaar Beachfront project, a gated island destination in Dubai, was unveiled at Dubai Opera by Mohamed Alabbar, chairman of Emaar, and Elie Saab, founder and chairman of the Elie Saab Group.

View this post on Instagram

#ELIESAABxEMAAR launch event at @dubaiopera

A post shared by Emaar Dubai (@emaardubai) on

The world-famous Lebanese designer is collaborating with the Dubai-based developer on Art Deco-inspired luxury apartments, offering Palm Jumeirah, Dubai skyline and Arabian Gulf views.

In addition to one to three-bedroom apartments, the tower by Elie Saab at Emaar Beachfront will boast a collection of four-bedroom penthouses.

“Elie Saab is the pride of the Arab world, and a fascinating international success story. Through our first association with Elie Saab, admired by the world’s leading celebrities, we are offering discerning customers a new lifestyle address. Every aspect of these glamourous residences is personally designed by Elie Saab,” Alabbar said in a released statement.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Emaar and Mohamed Alabbar on this new project,” Saab, who has dressed the world’s brightest stars on many a red carpet, added.

“Over the years, Elie Saab has evolved into a lifestyle brand, through the development of diversified product categories that deliver a unique experience of the brand’s universe. Through this new collaboration, brought by Emaar, leaders and experts in real estate, Elie Saab is confident that its aim at extending the brand experience into home and interiors will be a granted success,” he said.

What We Are Reading Today: Midnight in Chernobyl by Adam Higginbotham

Updated 05 April 2019
Arab News
0

What We Are Reading Today: Midnight in Chernobyl by Adam Higginbotham

Updated 05 April 2019
Arab News
0

Midnight in Chernobyl is a definitive and chilling account of the nuclear disaster that began on April 25-26, 1986 when the fourth nuclear reactor of the Chernobyl plant imploded, causing a nuclear disaster that the former Soviet Union tried to deny but had to reveal when the fallout spread into Europe. 

Adam Higginbotham’s Midnight in Chernobyl “is a gripping, miss-your-subway-stop read,” said Robert P. Crease in a review published in The New York Times.

“The details of the disaster pile up inexorably. They include worn control rod switches, the 2,000-ton reactor lid nicknamed Elena, a core so huge that understanding its behavior was impossible. Politicians lacked the technical knowledge to take action, while scientists who had the knowledge feared to provide it lest they lose their jobs or lives,” said the review.

Higginbotham “captures the nerve-racked Soviet atmosphere brilliantly, mostly through vivid details about the participants,” Crease added.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

0
books
What We Are Reading Today: What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Blacker by Damon Young
0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: Active Defense: China’s Military Strategy since 1949 by M. Taylor Fravel

Latest updates

Erdogan’s ruling AKP ready to accept Turkey's election recount results
0
Thriving Saudi startup scene to produce top-30 companies, WEF hears
0
Afghanistan summons Pakistan diplomat yet again over Imran Khan’s comments
0
Good progress in Middle East workplace gender diversity, but still work to do: Experts at WEF
0
Arada to open first overseas office in Riyadh as it expands operations in Saudi Arabia
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.