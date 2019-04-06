Fashion stars descend on Dubai as Elie Saab unveils new collaboration

DUBAI: Influencers and the region’s business elite descended on the Dubai Opera on Friday night for the unveiling of a new project by real estate developer Emaar and Lebanese fashion house Elie Saab.

Influencers, including the likes of Dubai-based Ola Farahat and TV host Diala Makki, posed for the cameras before the event and took to Instagram to show off their outfits.

Farahat boasted a peach gown with a peekaboo cut out, while Makki showed off a rainforest green jumpsuit with a cape on one shoulder by the designer himself.

The Elie Saab at Emaar Beachfront project, a gated island destination in Dubai, was unveiled at Dubai Opera by Mohamed Alabbar, chairman of Emaar, and Elie Saab, founder and chairman of the Elie Saab Group.

The world-famous Lebanese designer is collaborating with the Dubai-based developer on Art Deco-inspired luxury apartments, offering Palm Jumeirah, Dubai skyline and Arabian Gulf views.

In addition to one to three-bedroom apartments, the tower by Elie Saab at Emaar Beachfront will boast a collection of four-bedroom penthouses.

“Elie Saab is the pride of the Arab world, and a fascinating international success story. Through our first association with Elie Saab, admired by the world’s leading celebrities, we are offering discerning customers a new lifestyle address. Every aspect of these glamourous residences is personally designed by Elie Saab,” Alabbar said in a released statement.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Emaar and Mohamed Alabbar on this new project,” Saab, who has dressed the world’s brightest stars on many a red carpet, added.

“Over the years, Elie Saab has evolved into a lifestyle brand, through the development of diversified product categories that deliver a unique experience of the brand’s universe. Through this new collaboration, brought by Emaar, leaders and experts in real estate, Elie Saab is confident that its aim at extending the brand experience into home and interiors will be a granted success,” he said.