You are here

  • Home
  • French yellow vest protesters hit streets for 21st weekend
﻿

French yellow vest protesters hit streets for 21st weekend

1 / 4
Protesters stand at the statue at Place de la Republique in Paris on April 6, 2019, as people gather for a demonstration by the 'Yellow Vests' (gilets jaunes) movement for the 21st consecutive Saturday. (AFP)
2 / 4
Protesters stand around the statue at Place de la Republique in Paris on April 6, 2019, as people gather for a demonstration by the 'Yellow Vests' (gilets jaunes) movement for the 21st consecutive Saturday. (AFP)
3 / 4
Protesters wave flags at the statue at Place de la Republique in Paris on April 6, 2019, as people gather for a demonstration by the 'Yellow Vests' (gilets jaunes) movement for the 21st consecutive Saturday. (AFP)
4 / 4
Jerome Rodrigues, one of the leading figures of the "yellow vests" (gilets jaunes) movement, who was injured in the eye during a yellow vest demonstration, applies eye drops at Place de la Republique in Paris on April 6, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 06 April 2019
AP
0

French yellow vest protesters hit streets for 21st weekend

  • Hundreds gathered in Rouen, in Normandy, a past flashpoint, and hundreds more in eastern Paris at the Place de la Republique
  • The yellow vest movement, demanding social and economic justice, has attracted dwindling crowds but still remains a challenge to President Emmanuel Macron
Updated 06 April 2019
AP
0

PARIS: Protesters from the yellow vest movement are taking to the streets of France for a 21st straight weekend, with hundreds gathered for a march across Paris, one of numerous protests around the country.
Paris police have fine-tuned their strategy of being more mobile and proactive to counter eventual violence since the first Saturday of protests Nov. 17. The Champs-Elysees avenue is off-limits to protesters after it was hit by rioting last month.
Hundreds gathered in Rouen, in Normandy, a past flashpoint, and hundreds more in eastern Paris at the Place de la Republique, the start of a march to the business district on the capital's western edge.
The yellow vest movement, demanding social and economic justice, has attracted dwindling crowds but still remains a challenge to President Emmanuel Macron.

Topics: yellow vests France Protests

Related

0
World
France cleans up Champs-Elysees after yellow vest rioting
0
World
French yellow vests protest in Paris amid tighter security

Afghanistan summons Pakistan diplomat yet again over Imran Khan’s comments

Updated 06 April 2019
Reuters
0

Afghanistan summons Pakistan diplomat yet again over Imran Khan’s comments

  • In late March, Afghanistan recalled its ambassador from Islamabad for Khan’s suggestion that forming an interim Afghan government might smooth peace talks between US and Taliban officials
  • The ambassador returned shortly after Pakistan clarified Khan’s remarks as being reported out of context
Updated 06 April 2019
Reuters
0

KABUL: The Afghan government summoned a Pakistan diplomat to explain Prime Minister Imran Khan’s latest remarks on ongoing Afghan peace talks, as tensions flared between the neighboring countries once again.
Afghanistan’s ministry of foreign affairs summoned the diplomat to object about remarks that it deemed “explicit interference” in Afghan affairs, the ministry’s spokesman, Sibghatullah Ahmadi, said on Twitter.
It marks the fourth time in about a month and a half that Kabul has demanded an explanation from Islamabad for comments related to peace talks aimed at ending 17 years of war in Afghanistan.
In late March, Afghanistan recalled its ambassador from Islamabad for Khan’s suggestion that forming an interim Afghan government might smooth peace talks between US and Taliban officials. The ambassador returned shortly after Pakistan clarified Khan’s remarks as being reported out of context.
But on Friday, Khan addressed the matter again at a rally in Pakistan in which he explained his original comments as “brotherly advice,” according to accounts published in Afghan media.
“Afghanistan considers recent statements of Imran Khan explicit interference in internal affairs of Afghanistan and deems PM’s remarks a return to his previous stance,” Ahmadi tweeted.
US and Taliban officials have held several rounds of talks but the Taliban has refused to talk directly to the Afghan government, which they consider an illegitimate regime.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s mandate officially expires in May. The date for the next presidential election has been postponed twice and is now set for Sept. 28.
Ghani has been shut out from the peace talks and is under pressure from rivals to step aside and allow a caretaker government to take over, a suggestion he has rejected.

Topics: Afghanistan Pakistan Imran Khan

Related

Special 0
World
Pakistan says no meeting planned between Imran Khan and Trump
0
Pakistan
Imran Khan first Pakistani on cover of middle eastern Arrajol magazine

Latest updates

Erdogan’s ruling AKP ready to accept Turkey's election recount results
0
Thriving Saudi startup scene to produce top-30 companies, WEF hears
0
Afghanistan summons Pakistan diplomat yet again over Imran Khan’s comments
0
Good progress in Middle East workplace gender diversity, but still work to do: Experts at WEF
0
Arada to open first overseas office in Riyadh as it expands operations in Saudi Arabia
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.