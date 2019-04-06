You are here

  • Home
  • Good progress in Middle East workplace gender diversity, but still work to do: Experts at WEF
﻿

Good progress in Middle East workplace gender diversity, but still work to do: Experts at WEF

Updated 06 April 2019
0

Good progress in Middle East workplace gender diversity, but still work to do: Experts at WEF

Updated 06 April 2019
0
LONDON: Governments and companies in the Middle East and North Africa region are making progress in workplace gender diversity, but there is still more work to be done experts at the World Economic Forum on the MENA region said on Saturday.
During a panel discussion at the forum, titled the “Rise of Arab Women” and a press briefing asking the question: “What more can be done to drive gender diversity?” experts discussed how gender diversity can play a crucial role in driving business sustainability and improving financial performance.
Moderating the “Rise of Arab Women” panel, PwC Middle East Senior Partner Hani Ashkar said: “Diversity is integral to sustainability and overall success. Boosting the number of women in work is not just a moral imperative but also has a measurable impact on the bottom line.
“This is not going to be easy, and there is no doubt that this will require a real commitment from the public and private sectors alike.
“We will need to work out what works for our region and how to implement it effectively, and at scale, but this pales in comparison to when we look at the cost of doing nothing and continuing as we have,” he said.
During the discussion panel Princess Dina Mired of Jordan said women have so many skills to offer the workplace, and the best way for companies in the region to tap into that would be to make workplaces a meritocracy — also speaks about paternity leave allowing men to share the burden of making families — currently it’s all burdened on women.
Mariam Al-Foudery, group chief marketing officer at Agility said that, while people have a certain perception of women finding it harder to break down barriers in the Middle East, the region actually respects and understands the importance of the family dynamic more than any other region in the world and can lead the way in helping both men and women build families.
PwC surveyed more than 3,000 women and men across Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt for the “Women in Work Index — Insights from Middle East and North Africa” report, which provides policymakers with perceptions and insights on the regional workforce.
During the press briefing on the report, PwC partner Norma Taki highlighted the fact that the MENA regions collectively losing an estimated $575 billion a year due to the legal and social barriers that exist for women’s in joining the workforce.
Her fellow panel speaker and PwC partner David Suarez added that an increase in gender diversity would expand and enrich the talent pool and is a “vital requirement,” particularly in Gulf countries — including Saudi Arabia and the UAE — who are looking to move beyond oil and diversify their economies.
Recent research in the region showed that the UAE was a beacon for promoting a more gender balanced workforce, with a dramatic increase in females in the workplace to 40.6% in 2018 from 29.2% in 1990.
Taki explained how women make up 66% of public-sector workers, with 30% in leadership roles. When survey respondents were asked if they agree with the statement: “My employer treats females equally when it comes to promoting from within”, some 30% of women and 37% of men in the UAE strongly agreed.
In Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, dramatic change occurred over the past 12 months. 2018 was a landmark year for women in the Kingdom, with women getting behind the wheel in June 2018, the Saudi military taking applications from women and granting women the right to open their own businesses without a guardian’s permission.
Suarez praised the UAE and Saudi Arabia, but highlighted that in Egypt cultural attitudes and gender stereotypes would take longer to change, explaining that many men are still resistant to the idea of women working outside the home, which partly explains why female labor-force had increased very little since 1990, when it was 21.3% compared with 22.3% in 2018.
Reducing the gender pay gap is one imperative, but the findings of PwC’s survey reveal that Middle Eastern respondents place an equally strong emphasis on equality in progression in the workplace and acquiring leadership roles.
Additionally, 66% of respondents said they felt that governments should intervene in private-sector companies and set targets for gender diversity.
Existing national policies included a draft law in the UAE last year to ensure men and women receive equal pay. The UAE also introduced three months’ paid maternity leave for government employees last year, increasing pressure on the private sector to keep up. The Saudi Arabian government’s goal to increase female participation in the workforce to 30% as part of its Vision 2030 is underway.

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Is the price right for crude?

Updated 57 min 11 sec ago
FAISAL MRZA
0

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Is the price right for crude?

Updated 57 min 11 sec ago
FAISAL MRZA
0

RIYADH: The big story of the week was Reuters reporting that Saudi Arabia was mulling selling its oil in currencies other than the dollar if Washington pushed ahead with legislation exposing OPEC to anti-trust prosecution.
The story, which cited unnamed sources, added further drama to a narrative that is hardly in need of any more twists and turns of plot.
Before getting too carried away, it is worth reflecting on the absolutely vital role that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia plays in balancing global oil markets.
Saudi Arabia is one of the 20 most powerful economies in the world and that same world depends on it to ensure that the fuel that powers people’s cars and heats their homes is in steady supply.
It is hard to imagine a world without the Kingdom playing that vital role. Changing the pricing mechanism deployed to price oil is not so unusual.
After all China, which does not export crude oil but is the world’s largest crude oil importer, has launched its own oil pricing exchange as a clear direction to detach from dollar dominance in pricing crude.
The establishment of the Shanghai Energy Exchange was the first step in displacing the dollar in almost 10 percent of the global oil consumption.
Whether Saudi Arabia wishes to price crude in dollars or riyals is ultimately a matter for the government as it determines what is in the best economic interests of the country. In this there is no difference with other countries and other industries.
For example, car makers price their cars without referring to global benchmarks and without pressure from the media, speculators or money managers.
The debate around pricing should not deflect from the Kingdom’s pivotal role in balancing global oil markets. Attempts to criminalize OPEC through the US bill known as “NOPEC” threatens global energy security more than OPEC itself or indeed its largest producer.
The other big running story that has been moving global energy markets has been sanctions against Iran and the granting of import waivers. 
With Brent crude passing through the $70 mark, oil prices have gained almost 30 percent since the beginning of the year. This may encourage the administration of US President Donald Trump to grant waiver extensions for some major oil importers.
Looking at the current trajectory of prices, Brent crude may not be far off from reaching the mid-70’s mark by May amid a continuing supply deficit and further potential supply outages.
With this in mind, earlier predictions about an economic recession dampening demand for oil and refined products was completely wrong. It ignored market fundamentals and drove prices lower by failing to take account of seasonal demand, trade balances and rising refinery capacity.

Related

Live 0
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s energy minister Khalid Al-Falih talks Middle East industrialization at WEF MENA event

Latest updates

Sydney Brenner, who helped decipher genetic code, dies at 92
0
Tomb with 500 mummified animals discovered in Egypt
0
Pakistan court blocks arrest of high-profile graft suspect
0
WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Is the price right for crude?
0
Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief team discusses Yemen livelihood project
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.