Dr. Ahmad Salem Mohammed Al-Aamri, director of Imam Muhammad ibn Saud Islamic University

Dr. Ahmad Salem Mohammed Al-Aamri
Updated 06 April 2019
Arab News
Dr. Ahmad Salem Mohammed Al-Aamri is the director of Imam Muhammad ibn Saud Islamic University.
Prior to that, he was the vice rector for graduate studies and scientific research at King Saud University (KSU).
In March 2019, King Salman appointed Al-Aamri director of Imam Muhammad ibn Saud Islamic University by royal decree.
Al-Aamri attained his bachelor’s degree in public administration from KSU in 1985, his master’s in public administration specializing in human resources and executive public administration from New York State University in 1989, and his PhD in public administration specializing in human resources and organizational behavior from New York State University in 1993.
He held many positions at KSU, such as teaching assistant in the Department of Public Administration from 1985 to 1986, assistant professor in the same department from 1993 to 1998, associate professor in the department from 1998 to 2004, professor of organizational behavior and human resources from 2004, chairman of the Department of Public Administration from September 2003 to December 2005, dean of faculty and staff from October 2006 to October 2008, and dean of the College of Business Administration from October 2008 to August 2012.
Al-Aamri was a part-time advisor at the Ministry of Higher Education from 2002 to 2005, a part-time advisor at King Fahd Medical City from 2004 to 2007, and has been a part-time advisor at the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs since 2006.
He is also a member of the university council at KSU, a member of the board of trustees of the University of Dar Al-Uloom, and a member of the board of trustees of the University of Business and Technology.

Updated 07 April 2019
SPA
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) team in Aden met to discuss the progress of KSRelief-funded Livelihood Improvement Project being implemented in Yemen, and presented its recommendations.
The project manager, Hadi Ahmed Bajaber, spoke about the project’s achievements and the difficulties, noting that “the team is working to expand the existing project.”
He thanked KSRelief and the Kingdom for standing by the Yemeni people.
The project aims to provide job opportunities and improve infrastructure in targeted governorates across the country.
Fahmi bin Mansour, executive director of Al-Khair Coalition for Humanitarian Relief stressed the importance of this project to targeted communities, pointing out that 76 percent of the project has been completed.
The project, which is implemented in five provinces, aims to promote the society’s resilience and support early economic recovery.
As many as 2,501,897 Yemenis benefited from medical services provided by the KSRelief in 2018, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

