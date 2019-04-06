Work begins on development of Makkah’s Al-Qidwa slum area

JEDDAH: Makkah Deputy Gov. Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdul Aziz witnessed the adoption of a new development plan for Al-Qidwa neighborhood.

The plan includes 137 residential units, three mosques, a dispensary, a post office, green areas, pedestrian walkways, open spaces, roads, parking lots, public utilities, and Civil Defense, police and Red Crescent centers.

Some 45 percent of the total area of 697,871 square meters is dedicated for public land and open spaces.

Al-Qidwa is one of five slums chosen as top priorities for development projects, under the supervision of the Makkah Development Authority and the Makkah Secretariat. Demolition work has already begun.

Makkah Mayor Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Quwaihes said the works will aim to solve urban and services problems.

The project is also expected to contribute to social development and stimulate the private sector.