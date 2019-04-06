Work begins on development of Makkah’s Al-Qidwa slum area

You are here

﻿

Makkah Deputy Gov. Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdul Aziz witnesses the adoption of a new development plan for Al-Qidwa neighborhood. (SPA)
JEDDAH: Makkah Deputy Gov. Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdul Aziz witnessed the adoption of a new development plan for Al-Qidwa neighborhood.

The plan includes 137 residential units, three mosques, a dispensary, a post office, green areas, pedestrian walkways, open spaces, roads, parking lots, public utilities, and Civil Defense, police and Red Crescent centers.

Some 45 percent of the total area of 697,871 square meters is dedicated for public land and open spaces.

Al-Qidwa is one of five slums chosen as top priorities for development projects, under the supervision of the Makkah Development Authority and the Makkah Secretariat. Demolition work has already begun.

Makkah Mayor Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Quwaihes said the works will aim to solve urban and services problems. 

The project is also expected to contribute to social development and stimulate the private sector.

 

Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief team discusses Yemen livelihood project

As many as 2,501,897 Yemenis benefited from medical services provided by the KSRelief in 2018. (SPA)
Updated 07 April 2019
SPA
Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief team discusses Yemen livelihood project

  • As many as 2,501,897 Yemenis benefited from medical services provided by the KSRelief in 2018, the Saudi Press Agency reported
Updated 07 April 2019
SPA
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) team in Aden met to discuss the progress of KSRelief-funded Livelihood Improvement Project being implemented in Yemen, and presented its recommendations.
The project manager, Hadi Ahmed Bajaber, spoke about the project’s achievements and the difficulties, noting that “the team is working to expand the existing project.”
He thanked KSRelief and the Kingdom for standing by the Yemeni people.
The project aims to provide job opportunities and improve infrastructure in targeted governorates across the country.
Fahmi bin Mansour, executive director of Al-Khair Coalition for Humanitarian Relief stressed the importance of this project to targeted communities, pointing out that 76 percent of the project has been completed.
The project, which is implemented in five provinces, aims to promote the society’s resilience and support early economic recovery.
As many as 2,501,897 Yemenis benefited from medical services provided by the KSRelief in 2018, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

