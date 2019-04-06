Saudi Arabia's SAGIA holds London seminar aimed at foreign investors

LONDON: Representatives from the Saudi Arabia General Investment Authority (SAGIA) held a seminar for foreign entrepreneurs interested in investing in the Kingdom in London on Saturday, at the Arab-British Chamber of Commerce (ABCC).

The seminar, “Commercial business practices in Saudi Arabia,” was hosted by Yaarob Al-Dughaither, director of the international office at SAGIA.

“The Kingdom has seen remarkable progress in various sectors, especially mining, manufacturing, energy, water resources and tourism,” Al-Dughaither told the prospective investors.

Reem Al-Sharekh, advisory account manager at SAGIA, gave a talk on license facilitating and flexible regulatory conditions in the Kingdom for foreign companies, and Abdulsalam Al-Idrissi, deputy secretary-general of the ABCC, stressed the role of the chamber in assisting its members in seeking new opportunities, and in promoting bilateral commercial relations between Arab countries and the UK.

In addition, Al-Idrissi invited the participants to attend the Arab-British Economic Summit in London on July 3.

Finally, an open discussion was held in which participants were given the opportunity to ask questions on topics ranging from the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program to entrance visa requirements, as well as the current business climate in the Saudi real estate, financial, infrastructure and healthcare sectors.