You are here

  • Home
  • Madinah governor honors student innovators
﻿

Madinah governor honors student innovators

Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman also toured an exhibition of the innovation projects. (SPA)
Updated 06 April 2019
SPA
0

Madinah governor honors student innovators

  • The contest is expected to establish 10-15 innovative startups
Updated 06 April 2019
SPA
0

MADINAH: Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman honored the winners of an innovation competition at Taibah University on Saturday, in the company of Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal, deputy governor of the region, and Mohammed Al-Mutairi, secretary-general of the Shoura Council.

Prince Faisal toured an exhibition of the innovation projects and discussed them with their creators. 

On the occasion, a documentary film was also screened that highlighted the goals of the contests and its importance to developing the capacity of the youth.

He said innovation and entrepreneurship are important for creating jobs and promoting sustainable development in Madinah, as he addressed students who had participated in the Taibah University Innovates competition.

Abdulaziz Al-Sirani, president of the university, said Prince Faisal’s sponsorship of the event confirmed the Saudi leadership’s interest in motivating young people and providing opportunities for them.

Dr. Sultan Al-Amri of Taibah University said: “The contest is expected to establish 10-15 innovative startups … that serve the region.”

He said the contest consisted of several phases including registration, preparation, design and development. The event, he said, concluded with presentations of the projects to a number of potential investors.

Topics: Madinah Taibah University

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Madinah governor cites need for region’s economy to diversify
0
Saudi Arabia
60 public school buildings to be built in Madinah

Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief team discusses Yemen livelihood project

As many as 2,501,897 Yemenis benefited from medical services provided by the KSRelief in 2018. (SPA)
Updated 07 April 2019
SPA
0

Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief team discusses Yemen livelihood project

  • As many as 2,501,897 Yemenis benefited from medical services provided by the KSRelief in 2018, the Saudi Press Agency reported
Updated 07 April 2019
SPA
0

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) team in Aden met to discuss the progress of KSRelief-funded Livelihood Improvement Project being implemented in Yemen, and presented its recommendations.
The project manager, Hadi Ahmed Bajaber, spoke about the project’s achievements and the difficulties, noting that “the team is working to expand the existing project.”
He thanked KSRelief and the Kingdom for standing by the Yemeni people.
The project aims to provide job opportunities and improve infrastructure in targeted governorates across the country.
Fahmi bin Mansour, executive director of Al-Khair Coalition for Humanitarian Relief stressed the importance of this project to targeted communities, pointing out that 76 percent of the project has been completed.
The project, which is implemented in five provinces, aims to promote the society’s resilience and support early economic recovery.
As many as 2,501,897 Yemenis benefited from medical services provided by the KSRelief in 2018, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief distributes food supplies in Marib
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid center KSRelief highlights humanitarian work at Chile conference

Latest updates

Rwandan’s genocide survivors tormented by horrors 25 years on
0
UK issues passports without ‘European Union’ on cover
0
Four-legged prehistoric whale fossil found in Peru
0
UAE firm hosts CBS students to share business expertise
0
Bahri bolsters commitment to India’s maritime sector
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.