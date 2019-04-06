Madinah governor honors student innovators

MADINAH: Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman honored the winners of an innovation competition at Taibah University on Saturday, in the company of Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal, deputy governor of the region, and Mohammed Al-Mutairi, secretary-general of the Shoura Council.

Prince Faisal toured an exhibition of the innovation projects and discussed them with their creators.

On the occasion, a documentary film was also screened that highlighted the goals of the contests and its importance to developing the capacity of the youth.

He said innovation and entrepreneurship are important for creating jobs and promoting sustainable development in Madinah, as he addressed students who had participated in the Taibah University Innovates competition.

Abdulaziz Al-Sirani, president of the university, said Prince Faisal’s sponsorship of the event confirmed the Saudi leadership’s interest in motivating young people and providing opportunities for them.

Dr. Sultan Al-Amri of Taibah University said: “The contest is expected to establish 10-15 innovative startups … that serve the region.”

He said the contest consisted of several phases including registration, preparation, design and development. The event, he said, concluded with presentations of the projects to a number of potential investors.