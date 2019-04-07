You are here

  • Home
  • Debris from anti-satellite test no danger to ISS, India says
﻿

Debris from anti-satellite test no danger to ISS, India says

The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C45) launches India's Electromagnetic Spectrum Measurement satellite 'EMISAT' -- along with 28 satellites from other countries including Lithuania, Spain, Switzerland and the US -- at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, in Andhra Pradesh state, on April 1, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 07 April 2019
AFP
0

Debris from anti-satellite test no danger to ISS, India says

  • The danger from “space junk” is not that it falls to Earth but that it collides with orbiting satellites
  • These includes about 10,000 pieces of space debris, of which nearly 3,000 were created by a Chinese anti-satellite test
Updated 07 April 2019
AFP
0

NEW DELHI: India insisted Saturday that debris from its anti-satellite missile test was not a danger to the International Space Station, in a rebuff to criticism from the US space agency.
India has been on the defensive following the March 27 test that NASA branded a “terrible thing” that had created new dangers for astronauts aboard the International Space Station.
“The mission had been designed in a away that debris decays very fast and that minimal debris goes up,” G. Satheesh Reddy, head of India’s Defense Research and Development Organization told reporters.
“There was a risk for 10 days and we have crossed that period,” he told a press conference.
“As per our simulations, there were no possibilities of hitting the International Space Station with debris from the satellite,” he added.
NASA chief Jim Bridenstine last week condemned India’s destruction of the satellite as a “terrible thing” that created 400 pieces of orbital debris, or “space junk.”
The danger from “space junk” is not that it falls to Earth but that it collides with orbiting satellites.
Even the smallest piece of debris traveling at great speeds can put a satellite out of action.
The Indian satellite was destroyed at a relatively low altitude of 300 kilometers (180 miles), 120 kilometers below the ISS and most orbiting satellites.
Bridenstine and other space experts also said the risk from the Indian debris would dissipate as much of it would burn up as it entered the atmosphere.
The US military tracks objects in space to predict the collision risk for the ISS and satellites. They are currently tracking 23,000 objects larger than 10 centimeters.
These includes about 10,000 pieces of space debris, of which nearly 3,000 were created by a Chinese anti-satellite test.
India has hailed the test as a sign that it is a space power. Only the United States, Russia and China had previously carried out successful anti-satellite missile strikes in space.

Topics: ISRO NASA Indian Space Research Organization

Related

0
Science & Technology
Indian spacecraft on course to enter Mars’ orbit
0
Science & Technology
India trying to reconnect with most powerful communications satellite: ISRO

Scientists find likely source of methane on Mars

This NASA photo released June 7, 2018 shows a low-angle self-portrait of NASA's Curiosity Mars rover vehicle at the site from which it reached down to drill into a rock target called "Buckskin" on lower Mount Sharp. (AFP)
Updated 02 April 2019
AFP
0

Scientists find likely source of methane on Mars

  • The presence of methane in the vicinity was confirmed by readings taken 24 hours earlier by NASA’s Curiosity rover
Updated 02 April 2019
AFP
0

PARIS: The mystery of methane on Mars may finally be solved as scientists Monday confirmed the presence of the life-indicating gas on the Red Planet as well as where it might have come from.
In the 15 years since a European probe reported traces of the gas in the Martian atmosphere, debate has raged over the accuracy of the readings showing methane, which on Earth is produced by simple lifeforms.
Because methane gas dissipates relatively quickly — within around 12 years on Earth — and due to the difficulty of observing Mars’ atmosphere, many scientists questioned previous studies that relied on a single data set.
Now an international team of experts have compared observations from two separate spacecraft, taken just one day apart in 2013, to find independent proof of methane on our neighboring planet.
Furthermore, they conducted two parallel experiments to determine the most likely source of methane on Mars to be an ice sheet east of Gale Crater — itself long assumed to be a dried up lake.
“This is very exciting and largely unexpected,” Marco Giuranna, from Rome’s National Astrophysics Institute, told AFP.
“Two completely independent lines of investigation pointed to the same general area of the most likely source for the methane.”
Europe’s Mars Express probe measured 15.5 parts per billion in the atmosphere above the Gale Crater on June 16, 2013. The presence of methane in the vicinity was confirmed by readings taken 24 hours earlier by NASA’s Curiosity rover.
Using the data, Giuranna and the team divided the region around the crater into grids of 250 by 250 square kilometers.
One study then ran a million computer-modelled emissions scenarios for each section while another team studied images of the planet surface for features associated on Earth with the release of methane.

The most likely source was a sheet of frozen methane beneath a rock formation, which the team believes periodically ejects the gas into the atmosphere.
Giuranna said that while methane is a sign of life on Earth, its presence on Mars doesn’t necessarily constitute evidence of something similar on the Red Planet.
“Methane is important because it could be an indicator of microbial life,” he said. “But life is not required to explain these detections because methane can be produced by abiotic processes.”
“Though not a direct biosignature of life, methane can add to the habitability of martian settings, as certain types of microbes can use methane as a source of carbon and energy,” he added.
Though there is no liquid water on Mars, the European Space Agency said in February its imaging equipment had shown further evidence of dried up river beds, suggesting the Red Planet may once have been home to simple organisms.
Giuranna said that further research was needed to determine the extent of the methane ice sheet near Gale Crater.
If founded to be extensive, the methane it contains “could support a sustained human presence” on Mars as a possible source of fuel for industrial processes and a propellant for returning manned missions to Earth, he said.

Topics: Mars Methane

Related

0
Science & Technology
Mars lander starts digging on red planet, hits snags
0
Science & Technology
NASA scraps all-women spacewalk for lack of well-fitting suits

Latest updates

Rwandan’s genocide survivors tormented by horrors 25 years on
0
Ecuador denies it will imminently expel Assange from embassy
0
Olympic flame lit in Italy as 83% support 2026 Winter Games: IOC
0
Wozniacki, Keys to play clay-court final in Charleston
0
Benzema scores 2 as Madrid recovers to beat Eibar
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.