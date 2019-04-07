You are here

  • Home
  • Rwandan’s genocide survivors tormented by horrors 25 years on
﻿

Rwandan’s genocide survivors tormented by horrors 25 years on

1 / 4
French President Emmanuel Macron (3rd L) meets French representatives of the Ibuka association for the memory of Rwanda's genocide, two days ahead of the 25th anniversary of the 1994 genocide, at the Elysee presidential Palace in Paris on April 5, 2019. (AFP)
2 / 4
Visitors are seen outside the Genocide Memorial in Gisozi within Kigali, Rwanda April 3, 2019. (REUTERS)
3 / 4
Flowers are laid on top of a glass case containing the skulls of some of those who were slaughtered as they sought refuge in the church, kept as a memorial to the thousands who were killed in and around the Catholic church during the 1994 genocide, inside the church in Ntarama, Rwanda Friday, April 5, 2019. (AP)
4 / 4
In this Dec. 19, 1996, file photo, tens of thousands of Rwandan refugees, who have been forced by the Tanzanian authorities to return to their country despite fears they will be killed upon their return, stream back towards the Rwandan border on a road in Tanzania. (AP)
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters
0

Rwandan’s genocide survivors tormented by horrors 25 years on

  • Seventy percent of the Tutsi population was wiped out, and over 10 percent of the total Rwandan population
  • Hutus extremists released AIDS patients from hospitals in order to form “rape squads” to infect Tutsi women
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters
0

KAMONYI, Rwanda: Edith, a 51-year-old housewife, finds it difficult to listen to the radio or watch television in April, the month marking Rwanda’s annual reminder of its 1994 genocide.
Songs and programs broadcast in the east African nation remember the 800,000 people brutally slaughtered over a 100 day period — but also share the pain of those who survived.
“My four brothers and sister were killed during the genocide. This commemoration is important and we must remember them,” Edith — not her real name — told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in her village in Rwanda’s southern Kamonyi district.
“But when I hear the songs or poems on radio, I get flashbacks of hiding in the forest and of how the men from the militia came with their machetes and found me. I remember how they took turns to rape me — and how they impregnated me.”
As Rwanda commemorates 25 years since the genocide ended, thousands of survivors still live in torment, haunted by memories of when extremist Hutus went on the rampage, slaughtering over 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus.
“What they experienced was so totally barbaric that even now we find many are reporting symptoms associated with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder,” said Yvonne Kayiteshonga, Mental Health Division Manager at the Ministry of Health.
“This manifests itself in different ways such as lack of sleep, nightmares, flashbacks, depression or anti-social behavior where they are withdrawn and do not want to be with others. Some survivors also resort to drugs or alcoholism.”
Kayiteshonga said preliminary results of a 2018 national survey found 35 percent of survivors aged between 25 and 65 years reported symptoms linked to mental health problems.

NEIGHBOUR TURNED ON NEIGHBOUR
The genocide began on the night of April 6, 1994, when a plane carrying then Rwandan President Juvenal Habyarimana and his counterpart Cyprien Ntaryamira of Burundi — both Hutus — was shot down.
The attack sparked a rampage by Hutu government soldiers and allied extremist militia with the aim of exterminating the Tutsi minority whom they blamed for killing Habyarimana.
In villages and towns across the densely populated country, neighbor turned on neighbor as people were hacked to death, burned alive, clubbed and shot.
As many as 10,000 people were killed daily. Seventy percent of the Tutsi population was wiped out, and over 10 percent of the total Rwandan population.
Sexual violence was used as a weapon of war with up to 250,000 women and girls raped, resulting in thousands of births.
Hutus extremists also released AIDS patients from hospitals in order to form “rape squads” to infect Tutsi women, and thousands of survivors and their children born from rape are now infected with the HIV/AIDS virus.
The fighting ended in July 1994 when the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF), a Tutsi-led rebel movement that swept in from Uganda, marched on Kigali and seized control of the country.
“After the genocide, attention was focused on basic needs such as providing survivors with food, water and housing as they had lost everything — no one paid attention to the trauma,” said Sam Munderere from the Survivors Fund (SURF) which provides counselling to women and their children born from rape.
“And of course, the longer mental health problems are ignored, the more traumatized survivors have become over the years.”
MORE COUNSELLING REQUIRED
Munderere said he met women who had been so violently raped that they felt physically sick when another man approached them.
While other women, who had given birth after being raped, could not accept their children, and mistreated or left them.
In the lush, hilly villages of Kamonyi district, just outside of Rwanda’s capital Kigali, Edith recounted how she withdrew into herself and would stay alone in her room for days after the genocide was over and she discovered she was pregnant.
“I was scared to tell anyone and wanted to have an abortion, or even kill myself, but eventually I confided in a friend and she told me that God had saved me for a reason,” she said.
“Even then, after my daughter was born, it was hard to accept until the people from SURF came and brought me together with other women like me. We had counselling sessions where we just all spoke about experiences and cried and cried.”
Mental health experts said even children born out of rape were in desperate need of counselling as many were unable to accept how they were conceived and felt ashamed of their past.
Edith’s daughter Diane, 24, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that she struggled when asked about her father.
“When I was growing up I used to wonder about my father, but my mother would not tell me. Now I understand why,” said Diane, not her real name, adding that she used to hate her mother for hiding the truth.
“It was only when I went to a youth camp organized by SURF last year where there were other young people like me that I realized I was not alone. It is important to find people you can trust to talk to or you will become depressed.”
Government officials admitted mental health support was lacking in Rwanda and needed to strengthen for survivors.
They said last year’s survey would help authorities to formulate a policy on improving mental health treatment for survivors, but also much needed to be done to raise awareness as mental health issues still carried social stigma.
“We have trained staff in many health centers across the country to deal with trauma, but we are still lacking counselling services in many places,” said Kayiteshonga.
“We also need to be more aggressive in raising awareness about the issue. There is still a lack of knowledge about PTSD and there is a lot of stigma in the community.”

Topics: Rwanda genocide

Related

0
World
France drops probe into attack that sparked Rwanda genocide
0
World
5 Rwandans to stand trial in Belgium for 1994 genocide

Brexit axe looms for British office-holders in France

Updated 3 min 37 sec ago
AFP
0

Brexit axe looms for British office-holders in France

  • Britons in France have the right to vote in local elections and stand for election to their local council
  • But in leaving the bloc Britain will forfeit that right
Updated 3 min 37 sec ago
AFP
0
RENNES, France: After Britain leaves the European Union some 900 Britons serving on local councils in France will also have to give up their seat at the table.
Like all EU citizens living in another member country, Britons in France have the right to vote in local elections and stand for election to their local council.
But in leaving the bloc Britain will forfeit that right, meaning that British residents will no longer be able to represent the communities some have served for years.
Sandra Sheward and her husband moved to the western French region of Brittany 13 years ago.
“Our children fled the nest and we decided to drop out of the rat race in London,” said Sheward, 58, a former training specialist for a property services company.
The pair restored a farmhouse on the edge of Saint-Caradec, a riverside village of 1,200 people, where Sheward was courted by the mayor to join his slate of candidates for the municipal council in 2014.
Being the only non-French councilor, and one who has yet to fully master the language, has not been an obstacle, says Sheward, a born organizer who developed the village’s Christmas art market and helped set up a yoga class, among other activities.
“She doesn’t speak much during council meetings but when she does it’s always very constructive,” Mayor Alain Guillaume said.
In a region that draws large numbers of British tourists and where a number of Britons have second homes, it’s also helpful to have a native English speaker to call on for translations and other assistance.
But if Britain leaves the EU as expected, Sheward will be forced to bow out of politics at the next local elections in 2020.
“French villages are like ghost towns so it has been nice to be on the council. You get to meet more people!” said Sheward, who has applied for residency in France.
“I’d like to be re-elected but it depends on Brexit,” she said, adding with a sigh: “I just wish they’d get on with it so that we too can get on with our lives.”
According to official British statistics, France is home to a little over 157,000 British citizens, making it the biggest expatriate British community after that of Spain.
Outside Paris, large numbers are to be found in Brittany and the southwestern Dordogne region.
France has given them a year after Brexit to apply for residency but many have decided not to wait for divorce day to get their papers in, swamping local authorities.
The government has attempted to fend off panic, with former European Affairs Minister Nathalie Loiseau assuring in March: “We want them to stay. They are an asset for France.”
About 10 kilometers to the west of Sheward’s village in Brittany, an Englishwoman is also a lynchpin of her community.
Jacqueline Bertho, 60, from Yorkshire, ended up in France in 2000 after a divorce, and began a new life in “Kreiz Breizh” — Breton for the center of Brittany, where she lives with her Breton husband and their daughter.
In the village of Saint-Guen (population 450), which is “very rural, like 1960s Britain,” the chatty 60-year-old is a well-known figure. “I’m the mad Englishwoman with the dogs,” she jokes.
While still feeling “very much British,” Bertho says she has thrown herself into community life, volunteering to teach English to local schoolkids, helping the elderly and, since 2014, becoming a member of the council.
A year after her election, Bertho obtained French citizenship, meaning her place in France is assured.
But she worries that other British couples who retired to the region, where they restored old houses and helped revive villages that were in their death throes, will struggle.
“Most won’t be able to become French,” she said, citing their French language skills, which are put to a citizenship test, as a key hurdle.
Tim Richardson, a British winemaker who sits on the council of the Dordogne village of Eymet, is one of those waiting for news on his citizenship application, which he submitted last year.
The father-of-two, who has been living since 1991 in the region nicknamed Dordogneshire after its large British population, is confident of becoming French.
And if he is forced to give up his council seat? “Tant pis (too bad),” he said in a telephone interview.
“It’s not the end of the world. There is no reason I cannot continue helping out in local life.”

Latest updates

Rwandan’s genocide survivors tormented by horrors 25 years on
0
Brexit axe looms for British office-holders in France
0
Elections over, Turkey’s Erdogan eyes economic reforms
0
Mixing ‘fake news’ and outrage, far-right provocateur riles France
0
Ecuador denies it will imminently expel Assange from embassy
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.