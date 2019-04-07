Saudi Arabia takes center stage at Tunis book fair

Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief team discusses Yemen livelihood project

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) team in Aden met to discuss the progress of KSRelief-funded Livelihood Improvement Project being implemented in Yemen, and presented its recommendations.

The project manager, Hadi Ahmed Bajaber, spoke about the project’s achievements and the difficulties, noting that “the team is working to expand the existing project.”

He thanked KSRelief and the Kingdom for standing by the Yemeni people.

The project aims to provide job opportunities and improve infrastructure in targeted governorates across the country.

Fahmi bin Mansour, executive director of Al-Khair Coalition for Humanitarian Relief stressed the importance of this project to targeted communities, pointing out that 76 percent of the project has been completed.

The project, which is implemented in five provinces, aims to promote the society’s resilience and support early economic recovery.

As many as 2,501,897 Yemenis benefited from medical services provided by the KSRelief in 2018, the Saudi Press Agency reported.