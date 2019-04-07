You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia takes center stage at Tunis book fair
﻿

Saudi Arabia takes center stage at Tunis book fair

1 / 2
Saudi ambassador to Tunisia, Mohamed bin Mahmoud Al-Ali welcomed Prime Minister Youssef Chahed and showed him displays from several Saudi government, cultural and educational bodies. (SPA)
2 / 2
Saudi ambassador to Tunisia, Mohamed bin Mahmoud Al-Ali welcomed Prime Minister Youssef Chahed and showed him displays from several Saudi government, cultural and educational bodies. (SPA)
Updated 07 April 2019
SPA
0

Saudi Arabia takes center stage at Tunis book fair

  • About 25 Saudi Arabian bodies, including ministries, universities, institutes and book stores were taking part in the event
Updated 07 April 2019
SPA
0

TUNIS: Saudi Arabia took center stage at the launch on Friday of a prestigious global book fair.
The Kingdom was taking part in the 35th International Book Fair of Tunis, being held at the Kram Exhibition Center in the Tunisian capital.
Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed opened the 10-day event being attended by 319 exhibitors from 24 Arab and foreign countries, and he made a point of visiting the Saudi pavilion.
Saudi ambassador to Tunisia, Mohamed bin Mahmoud Al-Ali welcomed Chahed and showed him displays from several Saudi government, cultural and educational bodies plus exhibits relating to children, Arabic calligraphy, and scholarships.
The Saudi pavilion also includes a photography exhibition focusing on the Kingdom’s heritage and tourist attractions.
Al-Ali said that the book fair provided an important platform from which to promote the culture of reading and bridge culture gaps between Arab and foreign writers.
The Saudi ambassador said about 25 Saudi Arabian bodies, including ministries, universities, institutes and book stores were taking part in the event.

Topics: Saudi ambassador to Tunisia Mohamed bin Mahmoud Al-Ali welcomed Tunis

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
King Salman concludes Tunisia state visit as Arab Summit ends
0
Saudi Arabia
Joint Saudi-Tunisian air drills conclude at Bizerte airbase 

Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief team discusses Yemen livelihood project

As many as 2,501,897 Yemenis benefited from medical services provided by the KSRelief in 2018. (SPA)
Updated 07 April 2019
SPA
0

Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief team discusses Yemen livelihood project

  • As many as 2,501,897 Yemenis benefited from medical services provided by the KSRelief in 2018, the Saudi Press Agency reported
Updated 07 April 2019
SPA
0

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) team in Aden met to discuss the progress of KSRelief-funded Livelihood Improvement Project being implemented in Yemen, and presented its recommendations.
The project manager, Hadi Ahmed Bajaber, spoke about the project’s achievements and the difficulties, noting that “the team is working to expand the existing project.”
He thanked KSRelief and the Kingdom for standing by the Yemeni people.
The project aims to provide job opportunities and improve infrastructure in targeted governorates across the country.
Fahmi bin Mansour, executive director of Al-Khair Coalition for Humanitarian Relief stressed the importance of this project to targeted communities, pointing out that 76 percent of the project has been completed.
The project, which is implemented in five provinces, aims to promote the society’s resilience and support early economic recovery.
As many as 2,501,897 Yemenis benefited from medical services provided by the KSRelief in 2018, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief distributes food supplies in Marib
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid center KSRelief highlights humanitarian work at Chile conference

Latest updates

Netanyahu pledges to annex West Bank settlements after vote
0
Cuba newsprint shortage sounds alarm for economy
0
Singapore’s ‘fake news’ laws upset Facebook, other tech giants
0
Rwandan’s genocide survivors tormented by horrors 25 years on
0
Brexit axe looms for British office-holders in France
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.