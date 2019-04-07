TUNIS: Saudi Arabia took center stage at the launch on Friday of a prestigious global book fair.
The Kingdom was taking part in the 35th International Book Fair of Tunis, being held at the Kram Exhibition Center in the Tunisian capital.
Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed opened the 10-day event being attended by 319 exhibitors from 24 Arab and foreign countries, and he made a point of visiting the Saudi pavilion.
Saudi ambassador to Tunisia, Mohamed bin Mahmoud Al-Ali welcomed Chahed and showed him displays from several Saudi government, cultural and educational bodies plus exhibits relating to children, Arabic calligraphy, and scholarships.
The Saudi pavilion also includes a photography exhibition focusing on the Kingdom’s heritage and tourist attractions.
Al-Ali said that the book fair provided an important platform from which to promote the culture of reading and bridge culture gaps between Arab and foreign writers.
The Saudi ambassador said about 25 Saudi Arabian bodies, including ministries, universities, institutes and book stores were taking part in the event.
Saudi Arabia takes center stage at Tunis book fair
Saudi Arabia takes center stage at Tunis book fair
- About 25 Saudi Arabian bodies, including ministries, universities, institutes and book stores were taking part in the event
TUNIS: Saudi Arabia took center stage at the launch on Friday of a prestigious global book fair.