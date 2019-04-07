UAE firm hosts CBS students to share business expertise

Bahri bolsters commitment to India’s maritime sector

Arab News

Saudi logistics and transportation company Bahri recently hosted its customers and partners at a gala dinner held in Mumbai, India, underlining the company’s commitment to strengthening partnerships and enhancing customer satisfaction and shareholder value. More than 250 senior leaders, executives and representatives from across the shipping and logistics industry in India, as well as major export-import trading companies, attended the event that took place on March 29 at The Taj Mahal Palace.

Abdullah Aldubaikhi, CEO of Bahri, said: “As one of the mainstays of India’s rapidly-growing economy, the domestic maritime logistics and shipping sector has been witnessing tremendous growth in recent years. With Bahri India, we have steadily expanded and deepened our presence in this thriving market, offering our industry-leading and technology-driven onshore and offshore services. Reflecting this robust growth, the number of voyages by our vessels serving Indian customers has risen significantly over the years.

“We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to our customers and partners in the country who have continued to be an integral part of our success story. We remain committed to stepping up our efforts toward catering to their varied and evolving needs, and will continue to build on our nearly two decades’ experience in this market to unleash its enormous potential for further growth and profitability,” added Aldubaikhi.

Delivering his keynote address at the event, Ahmed Al-Ghaith, president of Bahri Logistics, highlighted major milestones and achievements since the company established its office in Mumbai in 2017. He said Bahri India has helped the business build on its long-standing presence in the fast-growing domestic maritime industry and establish stronger and more direct relations with customers and partners in line with the company’s long-term growth strategy, which hinges on strategic industry collaborations as well as the expansion of market footprint globally.

Al-Ghaith added that Bahri’s sustained expansion into the Indian market has enabled the company to capitalize on opportunities that exist in the shipping and trade sectors to offer its value-added, high-quality logistics and transportation solutions, thereby advancing its growth and profitability.

Bahri links India with key global markets along the Arabian Gulf, Red Sea, the Mediterranean and the US through a fast and reliable liner services using its fleet of state-of-the-art RoCon vessels. The company’s services also help connect India to Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean via internationally recognized transshipment hubs.

Bahri Logistics, one of Bahri’s five business units, has been present in India since 2000, operating six multipurpose vessels on a regular liner schedule, all designed to carry project, ro-ro, breakbulk and container cargo in a single voyage.