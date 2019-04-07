You are here

  • Home
  • UAE firm hosts CBS students to share business expertise
﻿

UAE firm hosts CBS students to share business expertise

Students get the opportunity to visit leading companies and government entities across the UAE.
Updated 07 April 2019
Arab News
0

UAE firm hosts CBS students to share business expertise

  • Crescent Enterprises provided the new batch of MBA students with an overview of the company’s business operations and its development from a regional entity into a global diversified conglomerate
Updated 07 April 2019
Arab News
0
Crescent Enterprises, a UAE-based diversified conglomerate, hosted 30 MBA students from New York-based Columbia Business School as part of an educational trip designed to increase their understanding of the business landscape in the Emirates.
Part of the school’s Global Immersion: Economic Growth in the UAE program, students were given the opportunity to visit leading companies and government entities across the UAE, gaining first-hand knowledge of local business practices and the UAE economy. Crescent Enterprises has collaborated with Columbia Business School for five consecutive years on the program.
Crescent Enterprises provided the new batch of MBA students with an overview of the company’s business operations and its development from a regional entity into a global diversified conglomerate. Executives also highlighted Crescent Enterprises’ dedication to advancing global best practices and corporate governance. Students discussed business issues with the company’s management team.
Student Katie Tsantes said: “This trip has enabled us to experience first-hand the UAE business landscape and gain greater insight into the initiatives that the UAE is taking to diversify its economy. It has been a fantastic opportunity to meet the management team here at Crescent Enterprises and learn from them about the company’s diversification strategy and commitment to sustainable growth.”
Neeraj Agrawal, executive director at Crescent Enterprises, said: “Columbia Business School’s Global Immersion program provides us with the opportunity to meet the business leaders of tomorrow, share knowledge and expertise, and raise awareness about the UAE’s development. Engaging with such exciting young minds is an invigorating experience for our executive team, and allows us to share the insights we have gained in transforming Crescent Enterprises into the global organization it is today.”

Bahri bolsters commitment to India’s maritime sector

Updated 07 April 2019
Arab News
0

Bahri bolsters commitment to India’s maritime sector

Updated 07 April 2019
Arab News
0
Saudi logistics and transportation company Bahri recently hosted its customers and partners at a gala dinner held in Mumbai, India, underlining the company’s commitment to strengthening partnerships and enhancing customer satisfaction and shareholder value. More than 250 senior leaders, executives and representatives from across the shipping and logistics industry in India, as well as major export-import trading companies, attended the event that took place on March 29 at The Taj Mahal Palace.
Abdullah Aldubaikhi, CEO of Bahri, said: “As one of the mainstays of India’s rapidly-growing economy, the domestic maritime logistics and shipping sector has been witnessing tremendous growth in recent years. With Bahri India, we have steadily expanded and deepened our presence in this thriving market, offering our industry-leading and technology-driven onshore and offshore services. Reflecting this robust growth, the number of voyages by our vessels serving Indian customers has risen significantly over the years.
“We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to our customers and partners in the country who have continued to be an integral part of our success story. We remain committed to stepping up our efforts toward catering to their varied and evolving needs, and will continue to build on our nearly two decades’ experience in this market to unleash its enormous potential for further growth and profitability,” added Aldubaikhi.
Delivering his keynote address at the event, Ahmed Al-Ghaith, president of Bahri Logistics, highlighted major milestones and achievements since the company established its office in Mumbai in 2017. He said Bahri India has helped the business build on its long-standing presence in the fast-growing domestic maritime industry and establish stronger and more direct relations with customers and partners in line with the company’s long-term growth strategy, which hinges on strategic industry collaborations as well as the expansion of market footprint globally.
Al-Ghaith added that Bahri’s sustained expansion into the Indian market has enabled the company to capitalize on opportunities that exist in the shipping and trade sectors to offer its value-added, high-quality logistics and transportation solutions, thereby advancing its growth and profitability.
Bahri links India with key global markets along the Arabian Gulf, Red Sea, the Mediterranean and the US through a fast and reliable liner services using its fleet of state-of-the-art RoCon vessels. The company’s services also help connect India to Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean via internationally recognized transshipment hubs.
Bahri Logistics, one of Bahri’s five business units, has been present in India since 2000, operating six multipurpose vessels on a regular liner schedule, all designed to carry project, ro-ro, breakbulk and container cargo in a single voyage.

Latest updates

Netanyahu pledges to annex West Bank settlements after vote
0
Cuba newsprint shortage sounds alarm for economy
0
Singapore’s ‘fake news’ laws upset Facebook, other tech giants
0
Rwandan’s genocide survivors tormented by horrors 25 years on
0
Brexit axe looms for British office-holders in France
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.