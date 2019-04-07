You are here

  Saudi Arabia PMI: Employment index contracts in March
Saudi Arabia PMI: Employment index contracts in March

Saudi Arabia’s private sector remains optimistic about output next year, although the degree of optimism has softened since the start of 2019. (AFP)
Saudi Arabia PMI: Employment index contracts in March

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector marginally grew in March but its employment index fell below the neutral 50-level for the first time in five years, a monthly survey of companies reported on Sunday.

The seasonally-adjusted Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 56.8 in March from 56.6 in February, versus a small decline in the employment sub-index to 49.8, Emirates NBD said in the report.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion and below that contraction.

But “the rebound in new orders and business output in recent months has not fed through to job growth, with private sector employment declining for only the third time in the series history last month,” said Khatija Haque, head of MENA research at Emirates NBD.

The Saudi private sector struggled last year because of fuel price hikes, the introduction of a 5 percent value-added tax and higher fees for hiring foreign workers.

The improvement in March was led by a continued rise in new business, the highest since April 2015, the PMI showed. The new orders sub-index rose to 65.5 in March, an almost four-year high, while the output sub-index rose to a seven-month high of 59.6, up marginally from 59.2 in January.

“There also appears to be very little pricing power for firms, with selling prices declining (albeit only marginally) for the fifth month in a row,” Haque said.

For the UAE, the country’s PMI rose to 55.7 in March after slowing to a 28-month low in February at 53.4.

The output sub-index rose to 63 from 59.3 in February – recovering to January levels, while the new orders sub-index rose to 59.0 after dipping to 55.0 in the previous month.

“The acceleration in output and new orders suggests that demand has improved, although this was likely supported by further declines in selling prices in March. The environment remains competitive for businesses,” Haque said.

Egypt’s non-oil private-sector activity, meanwhile, contracted for the seventh consecutive month in March, though it saw its highest reading since August, a survey showed on Sunday.

Still, the country’s PMI strengthened to 49.9 in March from 48.2 in February.

The March reading was a considerable improvement from February’s 17-month low, the PMI report said, as it signaled “a broad stabilization of the health of the Egyptian non-oil private-sector economy.”

Topics: economy Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) PMI Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt

Elections over, Turkey's Erdogan eyes economic reforms

Elections over, Turkey's Erdogan eyes economic reforms

  • Now with no elections until 2023, Erdogan has room to focus on the economy
  • Stung by high living costs and a 2018 currency crisis, voters handed the AKP one of the party’s worst setbacks after a decade and a half in power
ISTANBUL: Soon after his ruling party faced defeat in Ankara and Istanbul in last Sunday’s election, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was quick to promise reforms to revive the country’s weakened economy.
Stung by high living costs and a 2018 currency crisis, voters handed the AKP one of the party’s worst setbacks after a decade and a half in power.
Now with no elections until 2023, Erdogan has room to focus on the economy, but analysts say he must convince investors already wary over his sometimes unorthodox policies, and worried about fallout from tensions with the United States.
Turkey’s lira can be volatile, but analysts said Erdogan’s government must balance any gains from short-term stopgaps with the need for deeper reforms for more long-term stability.
Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, also Erdogan’s son-in-law, has said Turkey will enter “an economic rebalancing period” after the elections and he is set to reveal reform details next week.
Albayrak is due to meet IMF and World Bank officials in Washington April 12-14 to “shed light on the new road map” for Turkey’s economy, according to the Daily Sabah newspaper.
“As concerns about the struggling economy motivated many voters’ decisions at the ballot box, Erdogan will be compelled to address its underlying problems,” said Amanda Sloat at the Brookings Institute. “However, he has limited room for maneuver.”
The AKP built its success on Turkey’s strong growth and his supporters point to progress in living standards during Erdogan’s 16 years in office.
But on Sunday, the AKP was punished in part because Turkish households were stung last year by a 30 percent slide in the lira during a diplomatic crisis with the US.
Once the darling of emerging market investors, economists say Turkey has lost some of its appeal as problems emerged with growth driven by foreign credit.
Turkey has slipped into recession for the first time in a decade, inflation is in double digits and economists are watching how Turkish officials will manage its recovery.
“On paper and in public speeches, the economic leadership... seems to agree reform is needed. In practice, the government’s recent record is poor,” said Maya Senussi, senior economist at Oxford Economics.
“The authorities have to not only admit that mistakes were made over the past year, but also signal a readiness to sacrifice growth in the short term to increase the chances of long term prosperity — a decision the AKP has so far been unwilling to make.”

Turkish officials have in the past talked up broad reforms, including a tax overhaul and measures to strengthen growth. But a major worry, analysts say, is foreign debt exposure for Turkish companies, which face more costly repayments for foreign lending because of the weaker lira.
“We see this period as an opportunity to make permanent solutions for our structural problems,” Rifat Hisarciklioglu, head of Turkey’s Chambers and Commodity Exchanges Union, told a meeting of business leaders on Friday, Anadolu state news agency said.
After a 2017 vote granting him broader powers as president, Erdogan is in a position to deliver reforms. But Sunday’s election highlighted investor worries over how Turkey can turn to short-term fiscal expediency if required.
Before Sunday’s vote, the lira fell almost 6 percent in one day after investors worried the government tapped foreign reserves to prop up the currency in the lead up to the ballot. And measures to halt lira short-selling afterwards did not help investor confidence.
Moody’s rating agency warned lira intervention raised doubts about central bank independence and Turkey’s broader policy.
“Renewed turmoil in the Turkish financial markets and heightened uncertainty regarding the policy reaction to the ongoing recession raise the risk of further capital flight,” it said.

Turkish officials defend the central bank’s independence, but Erdogan has demanded it lower interest rates, which he blames for high inflation. That worries investors who see political pressure on bank policymaking.
The Turkish leader has also lashed out at foreign investment banks, and blamed recent currency fluctuations on part of a US-led attempt to “corner” Turkey financially.
Finance Minister “Albayrak has to come up with a program to convince markets and importantly locals that the current management team know what they are doing, rebuilding credibility in the process,” said Timothy Ash, a senior sovereign strategist at BlueBay Asset Management.
Overshadowing Turkey’s economic outlook will be Erdogan’s testy relations with the United States, which are already frayed by disputes over Syria, Turkey’s Russian missile purchases and its arrests of US diplomatic staff.
When a dispute erupted last year over Turkey’s detention of a US pastor, Washington swiftly imposed sanctions and tariffs on some Turkish goods, triggering the slide in the lira.
Turkey’s government has said it will go ahead with a purchase of Russian S-400 missiles, despite Washington suspending Ankara’s participation in the US-made F-35 fighter jet program and warning of more sanctions to come.

Topics: Turkey

