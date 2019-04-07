You are here

India bans key highway in Kashmir for 2 days a week

An Indian army soldier stands guard as a convoy moves on a highway on the outskirts of the Indian-controlled Kashmir in this February 7, 2019 photo. (AP)
Updated 07 April 2019
AP


  • Indian soldiers patrolled the highway and erected barricades by steel and razor wire
  • India’s government issued the order on Wednesday

AP
SRINAGAR, India: Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir have begun enforcing a government ban on the movement of civilian vehicles for two days a week on a key highway to keep it open exclusively for military and paramilitary convoys.
Indian soldiers patrolled the highway and erected barricades by steel and razor wire at intersections with neighborhood roads in disputed Kashmir to stop any civilian vehicular movement on Sunday.
India’s government issued the order on Wednesday reserving the 270-kilometer stretch of the highway for the exclusive movement of government forces convoys on Sundays and Wednesdays until the end of May.
The order follows a recent suicide bombing of a paramilitary convoy that killed 40 soldiers and brought rivals India and Pakistan to the brink of war.

Topics: India Pakistan Kashmir

Pakistan FM claims India planning military aggression

Updated 07 April 2019
AFP
Pakistan FM claims India planning military aggression

  • The Foreign Minister said they have reliable information about the plans India made
  • He said India hopes to increase diplomatic pressure against Pakistan by these attacks

AFP
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Sunday claimed his government had reliable intelligence that India was planning to carry out aggression against Pakistan between April 16 and 20.
Relations between the nuclear-armed neighbors nose-dived after a suicide bombing in Indian-administered Kashmir in February killed 40 Indian security personnel and was later claimed by a Pakistan-based militant group.
Pakistan has denied any role in the attack and Prime Minister Imran Khan offered cooperation in the investigation if credible evidence was provided by India.
Talking to reporters in the southern city of Multan, Qureshi said the ambassadors of the permanent members of the UN Security Council in Islamabad had been informed about “the plan” two days ago.
“We have reliable intelligence that India has made a new scheme and the planning is underway and there are chances of another aggression against Pakistan and according to our information this action can take place between April 16 and 20,” he said.
“I am saying it with responsibility and I have a responsible position, I know each word I say would make headlines in the international press,” he said, stressing the reliability of his claim.
He said the planned aggression was aimed at “increasing diplomatic pressure against Pakistan.”
Days after the Kashmir bombing, New Delhi — which has long accused Islamabad of harboring militants who launch attacks on its soil — demanded Pakistan take “credible and visible action.”
Soon after it launched a cross-border air raid on Pakistan that kicked off a quick succession of attacks and dogfights between the arch-rivals over the disputed Kashmir frontier that spurred fears of wider war erupting.
Pakistani and Indian soldiers have continued to fire over the Line of Control — the de-facto border dividing Kashmir, killing several civilians on both sides.
Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since the end of British colonial rule in 1947.
Both claim the Himalayan territory in full and have fought two wars over it.

Topics: Pakistan India foreign affairs

