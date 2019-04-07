You are here

Ghosn to reveal who he blames for arrest in Japan: wife

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, left, and his wife Carole leave the office of his lawyer Junichiro Hironaka in Tokyo on April 3, 2019. (AFP)
  • Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn was re-arrested last week in Japan over fresh allegations of financial misconduct
  • Carole Ghosn has flown to Paris to try to pressure the French government to do more for her husband
PARIS: Arrested former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn is set to name the people he believes are responsible for his downfall in Japan, his wife said in an interview on Sunday as she fled Tokyo out of fear she could be detained.
Ghosn was re-arrested last week in the Japanese capital over fresh allegations of financial misconduct which will see him held in custody until at least April 14.
Speaking to the Journal du Dimanche newspaper in France, his wife Carole detailed the latest twists in the extraordinary saga, saying that Ghosn had recorded a video interview in English before his detention.
“He names the people responsible for what has happened to him. The lawyers have it. It will be released soon,” she told the newspaper.
Carole added that she had fled Tokyo on a flight to Paris — with support from the French ambassador to Tokyo — because she “felt in danger.”
Despite her Lebanese passport being confiscated by Japanese authorities, Carole said she was able to use her American passport to board a flight and was accompanied by the ambassador to the airport.
“He didn’t leave me until the plane,” she explained. “Up to the last second, I didn’t know if they were going to let me fly. It was surreal.”
The role of the French ambassador could lead to fresh friction between the countries over the highly sensitive case, which involves Nissan and French car maker Renault, which were both previously run by Ghosn.
Japanese news channel NHK said prosecutors in Tokyo wanted to question Carole on a voluntary basis.
Other reports in Japan say that investigators are looking into allegations that company money allegedly misused by Ghosn could have transited through a business that was run by his wife.
Carole intends now to try to pressure the French government to do more for her husband whose 108-day imprisonment in Japan between November 19 and March 6 had left him a “different person,” she told The Financial Times in a separate interview.
France’s foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Saturday he had raised the case during talks with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono on the sidelines of the meeting of Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers in the French resort of Dinard.
Le Drian said he had “reminded him of our attachment to the presumption of innocence and the full rights of consular protection.”
Japanese authorities are looking into new allegations that Ghosn transferred some $15 million in Nissan funds between late 2015 and mid-2018 to a dealership in Oman.
They suspect around $5 million of these funds were siphoned off for Ghosn’s use, including for the purchase of a luxury yacht and financing personal investments.
Prosecutors say Ghosn “betrayed” his duty not to cause losses to Nissan “in order to benefit himself.”
Ghosn denies the allegations and says he is also innocent of the three formal charges he faces: two charges of deferring his salary and concealing that in official shareholders’ documents, and a further charge related to investment losses.
The man previously seen as the most powerful figure in the global car industry told French channel TF1 last week that he was “a combative man and an innocent man” and vowed to “defend myself to the bitter end.”
And he voiced concern that he would not be given a fair hearing in Japan where around 99 percent of trials result in a conviction.

Arab economies ‘punching below their weight’

Arab economies 'punching below their weight'

  • Regional states should boost cooperation
  • Tourism also seen as big potential GDP driver
DEAD SEA: The Arab world is “punching below its weight” and its economy should be two or three times bigger than it is today, the World Economic Forum heard on Sunday, as business and government leaders proposed new ways to help the region grow.
The Middle East and North Africa is home to hundreds of millions of people yet its gross domestic product is equivalent to that of just a single country, one panelist said at the closing session of the forum, which was held in Jordan.
Alain Bejjani, CEO of Dubai-based conglomerate Majid Al Futtaim Holding and a co-chair of the event, said a new economic model for the region was “badly needed.”
“We need to engage in more cooperation, we need to talk together, we need to work together. And we need the private sector … to come forward with an economic vision (which) can actually double or triple the GDP of the region.”
“We live in a region of (hundreds of millions of) people, but actually produce less than a small country of 5 or 6 million people elsewhere in the world.”
Bejjani cited the example of the ride-hailing app Careem, which Uber recently agreed to acquire for $3.1 billion. While this is positive for the region, Bejjani said that the dollar value pales in comparison with that of US-headquartered Lyft, which has been valued at $24 billion.
“This is the discount of the region … This is one of the first times where we see how much it is costing us to do business in this region,” Bejjani said.
“Should we abandon, and jump ship? No. What we should do is double down on actually bringing this region up, because we have so much at stake. And also we have so many opportunities and room for development.”
Bejjani said he was determined to find a new economic model to allow the region to find its true potential.
“I’m going to be doubling down on this idea of actually putting forward an economic vision for the region, that should empower the region to actually double or triple its GDP,” he said.
“(We need) to find a new economic model that can integrate this region and allow it to actually punch at its weight, whereas today we are punching below our weight.”
Mirek Dusek, a member of the Executive Committee at the World Economic Forum (WEF), said that several concrete initiatives had emerged from the forum to support a new economic model for the region.
For example, the UAE said it would offer five-year visas to entrepreneurs behind the top 100 startups that were selected to attend the forum.
Another initiative announced at the forum involved the WEF’s Global Shapers, a community of 20-30-year olds, launching two hubs in East and West Jerusalem, which will work together to build more peaceful and equitable societies.
Another area to start greater cooperation in the region is by developing and encouraging travel in the region, said Rania Al-Mashat, minister of tourism of Egypt.
“Tourism is one way to overcome the unfortunate rise of protectionism and nationalism,” she said. It is also a way to increase economic growth and employment, the minister added.

