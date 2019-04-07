You are here

Two dead as gunmen attack Egypt police vehicle

The police were on a routine patrol in a Cairo suburb when they were attacked. (Shutterstock/File)
Updated 07 April 2019
AFP
CAIRO: Gunmen opened fire on a police vehicle in a Cairo suburb at dawn Sunday, killing a police officer and the driver and wounding two others, the interior ministry said.
It was not immediately clear who was behind the latest attack on security forces in Egypt, which has been battling an insurgency since President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi came to power in 2014.
Police were on a routine patrol in New Nozha, a suburb east of Cairo, when their minibus came under fire, the ministry said.
Four unknown assailants armed with automatic rifles opened fire at the police vehicle, it said in a statement, before fleeing in a black car.
Police captain Mohamed Ahmed Abdel Razek and the driver of the minibus were killed, the statement said, adding that two policemen who were riding with them were wounded in the attack.
Security forces have deployed in the area to track down the perpetrators, the ministry said.
Egyptian security forces have been targeted by extremist groups since the army, then led by El-Sisi, overthrew Islamist president Muhammad Mursi in 2013 and cracked down on his Muslim Brotherhood organization.
Hundreds of soldiers and policemen have been killed in attacks.
In February last year Egypt launched a military offensive against the Daesh group in the Sinai Peninsula that has killed about 600 suspected jihadists and around 40 soldiers, according to official figures.
Sunday’s deadly shooting comes weeks after a police officer was wounded and seven suspected militants killed in a Cairo firefight and subsequent raid.

Flood-hit Iran getting no financial aid from abroad due to US sanctions -statement

Updated 07 April 2019
Reuters
0

Flood-hit Iran getting no financial aid from abroad due to US sanctions -statement

  • Zarif said last week that US sanctions were impeding aid efforts to flood-stricken towns and villages
Updated 07 April 2019
Reuters
0

GENEVA: US sanctions have prevented the Iranian Red Crescent from obtaining any foreign financial aid to assist victims of flooding that has killed at least 70 people and inundated some 1,900 communities, the group said on Sunday.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last week that Washington was ready to help via the Red Cross and Red Crescent, but accused Iran’s clerical establishment of “mismanagement in urban planning and in emergency preparedness”.
“No foreign cash help has been given to the Iranian Red Crescent society. With attention to the inhuman American sanctions, there is no way to send this cash assistance,” the Red Crescent said in a statement.
It said the group had received some non-financial help from abroad which had been distributed to flood victims.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said last week that US sanctions — reimposed after Washington quit a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers — were impeding aid efforts to flood-stricken towns and villages.
“Blocked equipment includes relief choppers: This isn’t just economic warfare; it’s economic TERRORISM,” he said on Twitter.
The flood disaster, arising from exceptionally heavy rainfall since March 19, has left aid agencies struggling to cope and seen 86,000 people moved to emergency shelters.
The government has told citizens, and especially flood-affected farmers, that all losses will be compensated.
Iran’s state budget is already stretched under US sanctions on energy and banking sectors that have halved its oil exports and restricted access to some revenues abroad.
Iran acted on Saturday to evacuate more towns and villages threatened by floods after continued rain in the southwest.

Topics: Iran floods US sanctions

