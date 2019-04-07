Attackers target checkpoint in eastern Saudi Arabia

DUBAI: Four attackers targeted a security checkpoint with guns and explosives in eastern Saudi Arabia as they tried to flee the country, leading to the death of two and the arrest of two others, Al-Arabiya TV news channel reported on Sunday.

Two of the assailants died in the attack, while the other two were arrested by security forces. The channel said the attack happened at Abu Hadriyah, which connects the Eastern Province with Bahrain and Kuwait.

Two members of the security forces suffered injuries in the attack. The attackers were trying to bypass the checkpoint to escape Saudi Arabia, as three of them were on a most wanted list in the Qatif region.