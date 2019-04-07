You are here

Attackers target checkpoint in eastern Saudi Arabia

The attackers were trying to run away from Saudi. (AFP/File)
  • Two of the assailants died in the attack, while the other two were arrested
  • Two members of the security forces suffered injuries in the attack
DUBAI: Four attackers targeted a security checkpoint with guns and explosives in eastern Saudi Arabia as they tried to flee the country, leading to the death of two and the arrest of two others, Al-Arabiya TV news channel reported on Sunday.

Two of the assailants died in the attack, while the other two were arrested by security forces. The channel said the attack happened at Abu Hadriyah, which connects the Eastern Province with Bahrain and Kuwait.

Two members of the security forces suffered injuries in the attack. The attackers were trying to bypass the checkpoint to escape Saudi Arabia, as three of them were on a most wanted list in the Qatif region.

Saudi Arabia's KSRelief team discusses Yemen livelihood project

As many as 2,501,897 Yemenis benefited from medical services provided by the KSRelief in 2018. (SPA)
  As many as 2,501,897 Yemenis benefited from medical services provided by the KSRelief in 2018, the Saudi Press Agency reported

Updated 07 April 2019
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) team in Aden met to discuss the progress of KSRelief-funded Livelihood Improvement Project being implemented in Yemen, and presented its recommendations.
The project manager, Hadi Ahmed Bajaber, spoke about the project’s achievements and the difficulties, noting that “the team is working to expand the existing project.”
He thanked KSRelief and the Kingdom for standing by the Yemeni people.
The project aims to provide job opportunities and improve infrastructure in targeted governorates across the country.
Fahmi bin Mansour, executive director of Al-Khair Coalition for Humanitarian Relief stressed the importance of this project to targeted communities, pointing out that 76 percent of the project has been completed.
The project, which is implemented in five provinces, aims to promote the society’s resilience and support early economic recovery.
As many as 2,501,897 Yemenis benefited from medical services provided by the KSRelief in 2018, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

