GCC-Europe shipment transit time reduced

LogiPoint CBG (Cross Border Gulf), an established logistics service provider in the Kingdom and a subsidiary of Saudi Industrial Services Co. (SISCO), has concluded a pilot project to help a client reduce their lead time and minimize uncertainties due to limited carrier choice for their shipments from Europe to the upper Gulf.
The average transit time by sea from major European ports to the GCC is between 25 to 30 days with multiple transshipments. Given the high volumes involved, airfreight is not a cost-effective option and the journey is not long enough to warrant sea-air as an alternative.
With the support from Jeddah Islamic Port and Saudi Customs Authority, and working closely with the client and their suppliers, the LogiPoint CBG team pieced together a multimodal solution that helped make this landbridge an operational reality, the company said.