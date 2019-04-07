GCC-Europe shipment transit time reduced

UAE firm hosts CBS students to share business expertise

Crescent Enterprises, a UAE-based diversified conglomerate, hosted 30 MBA students from New York-based Columbia Business School as part of an educational trip designed to increase their understanding of the business landscape in the Emirates.

Part of the school’s Global Immersion: Economic Growth in the UAE program, students were given the opportunity to visit leading companies and government entities across the UAE, gaining first-hand knowledge of local business practices and the UAE economy. Crescent Enterprises has collaborated with Columbia Business School for five consecutive years on the program.

Crescent Enterprises provided the new batch of MBA students with an overview of the company’s business operations and its development from a regional entity into a global diversified conglomerate. Executives also highlighted Crescent Enterprises’ dedication to advancing global best practices and corporate governance. Students discussed business issues with the company’s management team.

Student Katie Tsantes said: “This trip has enabled us to experience first-hand the UAE business landscape and gain greater insight into the initiatives that the UAE is taking to diversify its economy. It has been a fantastic opportunity to meet the management team here at Crescent Enterprises and learn from them about the company’s diversification strategy and commitment to sustainable growth.”

Neeraj Agrawal, executive director at Crescent Enterprises, said: “Columbia Business School’s Global Immersion program provides us with the opportunity to meet the business leaders of tomorrow, share knowledge and expertise, and raise awareness about the UAE’s development. Engaging with such exciting young minds is an invigorating experience for our executive team, and allows us to share the insights we have gained in transforming Crescent Enterprises into the global organization it is today.”