You are here

  • Home
  • GCC-Europe shipment transit time reduced
﻿

GCC-Europe shipment transit time reduced

LogiPoint CBG (Cross Border Gulf) is a logistics service provider in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied))
Updated 07 April 2019
Arab News
0

GCC-Europe shipment transit time reduced

  • The average transit time by sea from major European ports to the GCC is between 25 to 30 days
  • Given the high volumes involved, airfreight is not a cost-effective option
Updated 07 April 2019
Arab News
0

LogiPoint CBG (Cross Border Gulf), an established logistics service provider in the Kingdom and a subsidiary of Saudi Industrial Services Co. (SISCO), has concluded a pilot project to help a client reduce their lead time and minimize uncertainties due to limited carrier choice for their shipments from Europe to the upper Gulf.

The average transit time by sea from major European ports to the GCC is between 25 to 30 days with multiple transshipments. Given the high volumes involved, airfreight is not a cost-effective option and the journey is not long enough to warrant sea-air as an alternative.
With the support from Jeddah Islamic Port and Saudi Customs Authority, and working closely with the client and their suppliers, the LogiPoint CBG team pieced together a multimodal solution that helped make this landbridge an operational reality, the company said.

Topics: GCC

Related

0
Business & Economy
Third of Gulf’s best 100 firms listed in Saudi Arabia, says Top CEO ranking
0
Business & Economy
‘Gulf will lead digital currency world’

UAE firm hosts CBS students to share business expertise

Updated 07 April 2019
Arab News
0

UAE firm hosts CBS students to share business expertise

  • Crescent Enterprises provided the new batch of MBA students with an overview of the company’s business operations and its development from a regional entity into a global diversified conglomerate
Updated 07 April 2019
Arab News
0
Crescent Enterprises, a UAE-based diversified conglomerate, hosted 30 MBA students from New York-based Columbia Business School as part of an educational trip designed to increase their understanding of the business landscape in the Emirates.
Part of the school’s Global Immersion: Economic Growth in the UAE program, students were given the opportunity to visit leading companies and government entities across the UAE, gaining first-hand knowledge of local business practices and the UAE economy. Crescent Enterprises has collaborated with Columbia Business School for five consecutive years on the program.
Crescent Enterprises provided the new batch of MBA students with an overview of the company’s business operations and its development from a regional entity into a global diversified conglomerate. Executives also highlighted Crescent Enterprises’ dedication to advancing global best practices and corporate governance. Students discussed business issues with the company’s management team.
Student Katie Tsantes said: “This trip has enabled us to experience first-hand the UAE business landscape and gain greater insight into the initiatives that the UAE is taking to diversify its economy. It has been a fantastic opportunity to meet the management team here at Crescent Enterprises and learn from them about the company’s diversification strategy and commitment to sustainable growth.”
Neeraj Agrawal, executive director at Crescent Enterprises, said: “Columbia Business School’s Global Immersion program provides us with the opportunity to meet the business leaders of tomorrow, share knowledge and expertise, and raise awareness about the UAE’s development. Engaging with such exciting young minds is an invigorating experience for our executive team, and allows us to share the insights we have gained in transforming Crescent Enterprises into the global organization it is today.”

Latest updates

Haytham Al-Ohali, vice minister at the Saudi Ministry of Communications and Informational Technology
0
Watford stun Wolves to reach FA Cup final
0
Bettiol tastes first victory at Tour of Flanders
0
Arab economies ‘punching below their weight’
0
Arab states should protect data in technology drive
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.