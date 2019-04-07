You are here

Bettiol tastes first victory at Tour of Flanders

Italian cyclist Alberto Bettiol of EF Education First Pro Cycling competes in the 'Patersberg' climb in Kluisbergen during the 103rd edition of the 'Tour of Flanders' one day cycling race, 270,1km from Antwerp to Oudenaarde, on April 7, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 07 April 2019
AFP
Bettiol tastes first victory at Tour of Flanders

  • Bettiol is the first Italian to win the of the 266-kilometre slog from Antwerp to Oudenarde
Updated 07 April 2019
AFP
OUDENAARDE, Belgium: Italian Alberto Bettiol won the gruelling Tour of Flanders on Sunday, riding home alone for a maiden career victory after breaking away with 18 kilometers to go.
Dane Kasper Asgreen escaped the chasing group in the final straight to finish second with Norwegian Alexander Kristoff third.
Bettiol, a 25-year-old who rides for American team EF First Education, attacked on the approach to the third and final ascent of the Oude Kwaremont.
Belgian Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet tried to give chase but could not keep pace as Bettiol shot up the two-kilometre-long cobbled climb.
"I don't believe it," the Tuscan rider told Eurosport, saying he had followed instructions from Andreas Klier, the sporting director in the team car.
"I was feeling really good, Andreas Klier told me: 'if you can go, go'," said Bettiol. "I closed my eyes and I just went."
Klier, he said, told him: "Keep on pushing! Keep on pushing!"
The chasing group contained many of the race favourites but none were prepared to lead the chase. Instead, Bettiol's team-mates Sebastian Langeveld and Sep Vanmarcke were able stay close to the front and slow the pursuit.
"The last 14 kilometres were the longest of my life," said Bettiol.
"I knew Sebastian was there protecting me," he added.
Bettiol is the first Italian to win the of the 266-kilometre slog from Antwerp to Oudenarde, one of the five one-day monuments, since Alessandro Ballan in 2007.
Mathieu van der Poel finished fourth despite a nasty slow-motion crash with a little more than 60 kilometres to go.
The Dutch rider punctured and, as he braked and wrestled his bike to the side of the road, his front wheel locked and he flew over the handlebars. Despite a nasty bang to his left arm, he caught the leaders after a furious 15-kilometre pursuit.
Defending champion Niki Terpstra was less fortunate.
Dutchman Terpstra hit the tarmac with several other riders 160km from the finish and was knocked unconscious.
Terpstra stayed down for several minutes. His Direct Energie team said he had been taken to hospital and that, because he had been unconscious for more than two minutes, doctors ruled him out of the next cycling monument, Paris-Roubaix in seven days' time.

Topics: cycling Tour of Flanders Alberto Bettiol Oude Kwaremont

Watford stun Wolves to reach FA Cup final

Updated 07 April 2019
AFP
Watford stun Wolves to reach FA Cup final

  • Both sides are battling to be the "best of the rest" in the Premier League behind the so-called 'big six'
Updated 07 April 2019
AFP
LONDON: Gerard Deulofeu starred for Watford as they roared back from two goals down on Sunday to beat Wolves 3-2 and set up an FA Cup final against Manchester City.
Javi Gracia's side looked down and out late in the game before a moment of magic from substitute Deulofeu and a last-gasp penalty from Troy Deeney pulled them level.
Earlier, a goal from Matt Doherty in the first half and a second-half strike from Raul Jimenez looked like sending Wolves into their first FA Cup final since 1960 in a full-blooded cup tie.
Shellshocked Wolves settled the quicker at the start of extra time but Watford took the lead for the first time in the match after more brilliance from Spaniard Deulofeu, who rolled the ball past John Ruddy from a tight angle after holding off Conor Coady.
Both sides are battling to be the "best of the rest" in the Premier League behind the so-called 'big six' but on Sunday the focus of both clubs switched to the chance to win rare silverware.
Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolves, who reached the semifinal courtesy of a victory against Manchester United, nearly snatched the lead immediately, with Jonny Otto narrowly missing from the edge of the area.
But both sides struggled to find their rhythm during a scrappy opening spell with little in the way of clear-cut openings.
Wolverhampton-born Andre Gray wasted the clearest chance of the game just after the half-hour mark, lifting Deeney's cross over the crossbar from six yards after escaping the Wolves defense.
Minutes later Heurelho Gomes did well to tip over a drive from Leander Dendoncker as Wolves poured forward.
From the resulting corner, the ball was played short to Diogo Jota, who sent over an inviting cross which Doherty headed in to give Wolves a 36th-minute lead.
Wolves, now able to play on the break, suddenly looked dangerous and Jota nearly doubled the lead minutes later, sprinting down the left before cutting inside and curling a shot just wide.
Gray had another glorious chance to equalize on the stroke of half-time but Wolves captain Coady threw himself in front of a powerful shot to ensure his side went into the break in front.
Wolves gave Watford a mountain to climb when Jimenez — the club's new record signing — hooked the ball past Gomes after controlling a deep cross from Doherty in the 62nd minute.
The Mexico international donned a yellow-and-black wrestling mask as the Wolves fans celebrated wildly.
Watford huffed and puffed as they battled to get back into the game but Deulofeu produced a moment of pure inspiration in the 79th minute.
The ball fell to him in the area and he picked his spot, curling delicately over the head of Ruddy into the top corner, leaving the goalkeeper rooted to the spot.
Suddenly the dynamic of the match shifted and Watford were camped inside the Wolves box but they were unable to grab an equaliser despite intense pressure.
But with seconds to go Dendoncker was adjudged to have brought down Deeney in the penalty box and the spot-kick was confirmed by VAR.
Deeney held his nerve and blasted the ball down the middle, with Ruddy unable to keep it out.
That took the game to extra time and Deulofeu applied the killer touch to send Watford through to the final.

Topics: FA Cup Premier league Manchester city Watford

