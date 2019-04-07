You are here

  • Home
  • Haytham Al-Ohali, vice minister at the Saudi Ministry of Communications and Informational Technology
﻿

Haytham Al-Ohali, vice minister at the Saudi Ministry of Communications and Informational Technology

Haytham Al-Ohali
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News
0

Haytham Al-Ohali, vice minister at the Saudi Ministry of Communications and Informational Technology

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News
0

 

Haytham Al-Ohali has been the vice minister at the Ministry of Communications and Informational Technology since June 2018. 

An electrical engineer by qualification, he began his professional career as a system engineer at Motorola.  Following his stint at Motorola, he worked at ICDL Saudi Arabia as the deputy general manager from April 2003 to April 2006.  Before landing at the ministry, he remained associated with Cisco for over 12 years. During his time in Cisco, Al-Ohali worked in different capacities until his elevation to the position of managing director in May 2017.  He holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Seattle University in the US. 

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Jordan on Saturday, Al-Ohali said he hoped 5G will be launched in Saudi Arabia “either toward the end of Q2, or early Q3 this year.”

The uptake of the technology is expected to add $19 billion to Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product, and 20,000 jobs, by 2030.

While 5G will be available to consumers, its real use is for technologies like driverless cars and in machine-to-machine communication, Al-Ohali said.

“Downloading a movie in four seconds is not the promise of 5G … 5G is the first network that’s not built for the consumer. It’s built for machines, it’s built for industry,” he said. The vice-minister said Saudi Arabia is in talks with industry groups over the prospect of 5G use for digitization within factories, and is also studying its use in health and education.

Nations globally are racing to develop 5G networks, an issue complicated by US concerns over the security of equipment produced by Chinese telecoms manufacturer Huawei.

Al-Ohali said that any company meeting security requirements was welcome to do business in the Kingdom.

“Like any other technology … in Saudi Arabia, there are certain security requirements. We welcome any vendor who complies to come and operate in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Topics: Who's Who Haytham Al-Ohali 5G

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Dr. Ahmad Salem Mohammed Al-Aamri, director of Imam Muhammad ibn Saud Islamic University
0
Saudi Arabia
Dr. Faisal bin Sultan Al-Subaie, undersecretary of the Saudi Ministry of Water, Agriculture and Environment

Attackers target checkpoint in eastern Saudi Arabia

Updated 07 April 2019
Arab News
0

Attackers target checkpoint in eastern Saudi Arabia

  • Two of the assailants died in the attack, while the other two were arrested
  • Two members of the security forces suffered injuries in the attack
Updated 07 April 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Four attackers targeted a security checkpoint with guns and explosives in eastern Saudi Arabia as they tried to flee the country, leading to the death of two and the arrest of two others, Al-Arabiya TV news channel reported on Sunday.

Two of the assailants died in the attack, while the other two were arrested by security forces. The channel said the attack happened at Abu Hadriyah, which connects the Eastern Province with Bahrain and Kuwait.

Two members of the security forces suffered injuries in the attack. The attackers were trying to bypass the checkpoint to escape Saudi Arabia, as three of them were on a most wanted list in the Qatif region.

Topics: KSA Saudi

Related

0
Pakistan
Pakistan's Information Minister lauds Saudi for true portrayal of Islam
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia's SAGIA holds London seminar aimed at foreign investors

Latest updates

Haytham Al-Ohali, vice minister at the Saudi Ministry of Communications and Informational Technology
0
Watford stun Wolves to reach FA Cup final
0
Bettiol tastes first victory at Tour of Flanders
0
Arab economies ‘punching below their weight’
0
Arab states should protect data in technology drive
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.