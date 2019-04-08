What We Are Reading Today: Sapiens

What We Are Reading Today: Solitary by Albert Woodfox

Albert Woodfox has written about his time in prison in his new book Solitary: My Story of Transformation and Hope.

“His courageous story is spellbinding. His experience both breaks your heart and inspires by his courageous example,” said a review published in goodreads.com.

“Woodfox’s story is an extraordinary tale of survival. After being falsely accused and convicted of a prison murder, he fought for over 40 years to clear his name,” it added.

Solitary “is a beautiful blend of passion, terror, and hope that everyone needs to experience,” the review added.

In a review published in The New York Times, Thomas Chatterton Williams said: “Over the course of 400 painstaking pages, Woodfox attempts to make sense of his life, and his remarkable ability not just to endure but eventually to thrive. It is not a literary work, and this may actually be its strength, allowing the sheer force and enormity of the experience to shine through.”

Award-winning author Ibram X. Kendi said Solitary “is an astounding story and makes clear the inhumanity of solitary confinement.”