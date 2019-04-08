Author: YUVAL NOAH HARARI
Yuval Noah Harari’s bestseller, Sapiens, aims at providing a general history of us, Homo Sapiens, and our ancestors, reaching back as far as 2.5 million years ago.
It is a book bound to appear on a large number of coffee tables and favorite lists.
“Just about everything you want to know about humankind is skimmed through in 400 dashing pages,” said a review published in goodreads.com.
“Fascinating tidbits to peak your interest are sprinkled throughout. Everything complicated is made simple,” the review said.
Hariri “seemingly optimistic that economic globalization will create a world-empire that will do for the globe that Rome did for Europe, but constantly bewails the effect we have on the world, chronicling extinctions and such,” it added.
A review published in The Guardian said: “Much of Sapiens is extremely interesting, and it is often well expressed. As one reads on, however, the attractive features of the book are overwhelmed by carelessness, exaggeration and sensationalism.”
What We Are Reading Today: Sapiens
What We Are Reading Today: Sapiens
Author: YUVAL NOAH HARARI