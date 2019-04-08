You are here

Cityscape Jeddah wraps up with high visitor turnout turnout

The Cityscape Jeddah 2019 exhibitor profile included some of the biggest names within the local, regional and international segments including Arada Development LLC and Architecture & Planning Group.
Updated 08 April 2019
Arab News
Cityscape Jeddah 2019, the largest international real estate exhibition in Saudi Arabia, saw strong visitor turnout for its three-day run at the Jeddah Center for Forums and Events.
Held under the patronage of the Minister of Housing Majed bin Abdullah Al-Hogail, the show, which opened Friday and ran through Sunday, hosted more than 50 exhibitors from six countries.
Commenting on Friday, organizers Informa Exhibitions said they anticipated substantial event growth for the 2020 edition.
“All the signs are encouraging,” said Mohaned Yaman, exhibition manager, Cityscape Jeddah. “The Saudi real estate market is undergoing transformation spurred by major government initiatives while exhibitors say Saudi investors remain committed to real estate as their main investment vehicle.”
“We are confident that the show will attract upwards of 8,000 interested buyers and that this event will experience substantial growth going forward because of positive market fundamentals aided by the opening of an Informa Exhibitions’ branch in Saudi Arabia. The permanent Informa Exhibitions presence will tie us heavily into the Kingdom and enable us to provide ever keener insights into market developments and adjust our offering according,” Yaman added.
The Saudi government is looking to increase the property sector’s GDP contribution from 5 percent to 10 percent by 2020, reducing the average waiting period for citizens to obtain housing financing from 15 years to five.
The Cityscape Jeddah 2019 exhibitor profile included some of the biggest names within the local, regional and international segments including Arada Development LLC, Architecture & Planning Group (APG), Arton Capital, Global Citizenship Partner, Aldar, principal sponsor, City Edge, Diyar Al-Muharraq and MSQ Property.
Overseas developers looking to lure Saudi investment included Turkey’s Keleşoğlu, which is selling property in its Deniz Istanbul marina-front project, and Dubai-headquartered Arada, which made its Cityscape Jeddah debut and launched an entirely new type of real estate investment opportunity for the Gulf — Nest, a student housing complex in Sharjah lifestyle megaproject Aljada.
Also for the first time, Cityscape Jeddah included Egypt’s top real estate developers together with the Egyptian Ministry of Housing in a joint promotion of investment opportunities in their country.
Visitors to the exhibition also participated in workshops, where participants gained deep insights into the Saudi government’s strategic objectives.
Dedicated panel discussions looked closely at economic diversification and delved into the Kingdom’s tourism and hospitality agenda in line with Vision 2030.
“Cityscape Jeddah 2019 could well be remembered as a tipping point for the Saudi real estate investment sector and is definitely on course to fulfill its role of connecting people, cities and ideas,” added Yaman.

Jewellery Salon 2019 opens today, celebrates 10 years

The event act as a gateway for foreign brands to gain the attention of an exclusive Saudi clientele.
Updated 08 April 2019
Arab News
The Jeddah Hilton hall will sparkle from Monday through Thursday this week for the 10th annual Jewellery Salon 2019, a well-established jewelry exhibition in the Kingdom.
More than 50 international companies are participating in the event, showcasing luxurious and well-crafted ornaments to an exclusive clientele.
Held under the patronage of Princess Latifa bint Saad, the annual event will offer a wide array of ornaments ranging from gold, silver, gem-studded jewelry to diamond and precious stones for visitors to explore.
The CSR (corporate social responsibility) strategy of this year’s event is in line with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 to empower women and Saudi youth.
To celebrate 10 years of Jewellery Salon, organizers have invited 10 of the “most influential” Saudi women to share their success stories. Additionally, some of the country’s top female jewelers have also been invited to participate in the exhibition.
Since its inauguration in 2010, the event has provided a platform for young Saudi jewelry designers, helping them launch their own brands. Several successful local jewelry brands started their journey from Jewellery Salon, including Lillian Ismael, Tasneem Al-Tahini and Lina Al-Kherji.
The show running from April 8 to 11th in Jeddah, will open at 4 p.m. and close at 10 p.m.
The second edition of the event, which is organized by Sunaidi Expo & Conferences, this year will be held in Riyadh’s Al-Faisaliah Hotel from April 15 to 18th under the patronage of Prince Sultan bin Saud bin Mohammad.
The event is being held alongside fine watchmaking exhibition Salon des Grandes Complications (SDGC 2019).
Saudi Arabia has the highest concentration of wealthy families in the MENA region. As such the events act as a gateway for foreign brands to gain the attention of an exclusive Saudi clientele.

