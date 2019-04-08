The Jeddah Hilton hall will sparkle from Monday through Thursday this week for the 10th annual Jewellery Salon 2019, a well-established jewelry exhibition in the Kingdom.
More than 50 international companies are participating in the event, showcasing luxurious and well-crafted ornaments to an exclusive clientele.
Held under the patronage of Princess Latifa bint Saad, the annual event will offer a wide array of ornaments ranging from gold, silver, gem-studded jewelry to diamond and precious stones for visitors to explore.
The CSR (corporate social responsibility) strategy of this year’s event is in line with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 to empower women and Saudi youth.
To celebrate 10 years of Jewellery Salon, organizers have invited 10 of the “most influential” Saudi women to share their success stories. Additionally, some of the country’s top female jewelers have also been invited to participate in the exhibition.
Since its inauguration in 2010, the event has provided a platform for young Saudi jewelry designers, helping them launch their own brands. Several successful local jewelry brands started their journey from Jewellery Salon, including Lillian Ismael, Tasneem Al-Tahini and Lina Al-Kherji.
The show running from April 8 to 11th in Jeddah, will open at 4 p.m. and close at 10 p.m.
The second edition of the event, which is organized by Sunaidi Expo & Conferences, this year will be held in Riyadh’s Al-Faisaliah Hotel from April 15 to 18th under the patronage of Prince Sultan bin Saud bin Mohammad.
The event is being held alongside fine watchmaking exhibition Salon des Grandes Complications (SDGC 2019).
Saudi Arabia has the highest concentration of wealthy families in the MENA region. As such the events act as a gateway for foreign brands to gain the attention of an exclusive Saudi clientele.
Jewellery Salon 2019 opens today, celebrates 10 years
Jewellery Salon 2019 opens today, celebrates 10 years
The Jeddah Hilton hall will sparkle from Monday through Thursday this week for the 10th annual Jewellery Salon 2019, a well-established jewelry exhibition in the Kingdom.