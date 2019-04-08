You are here

  • Home
  • EDITORIAL: Shedding a light on Salman Al-Odah’s dark past
﻿

EDITORIAL: Shedding a light on Salman Al-Odah’s dark past

Updated 08 April 2019
Arab News
0

EDITORIAL: Shedding a light on Salman Al-Odah’s dark past

  • Al-Odah’s critics contend that he has mastered the art of saying different things to different audiences
  • It is an art that Al-Odah’s son Abdullah, based in the US, appears to have inherited
Updated 08 April 2019
Arab News
0

Since it began in March, the Arab News “Preachers of Hate” campaign has exposed radical preachers such as the American pastor Terry Jones and the Qatar-based Muslim Brotherhood cleric Yusuf Al-Qaradawi. We have analyzed these men’s words and deeds, placed them in context, and explained their malign influence on others. Today our focus moves closer to home, as we shed light on the dark past of the Saudi cleric Salman Al-Odah.

Researching Al-Odah was simultaneously both simple and complex. Simple, because Al-Odah, like many celebrities who fall in love with their own image and the sound of their own voice, obsessively documented much of his recent work. Many of his sermons, fatwas, TV appearances, audio files and articles were therefore readily available on his own website, and still are (although Arab News retains copies of the material we have used for this project in anticipation that it may be removed as a result of our exposé).

Other Al-Odah works are widely available. For example, an audio file of his infamous “Industry of Death” lecture may be easily accessed on YouTube, which raises the question of why the Google-owned platform would allow an overt call for young Muslims to kill others by killing themselves to remain online.

 

However, researching Al-Odah was also complex. Why? Well, in large part because of his chameleon-like ability to change in the blink of an eye. He has performed U-turns on issues such as jihad, killing, and non-Muslims; his opinions before his arrest and detention from 1994 to 1999, during the “Awakening” era, were different afterwards, as were his views before and after the September 11, 2001, attacks in the US. No issue is too insignificant for Al-Odah to have mutually exclusive opinions. There is no point, for instance, in asking him whether television is a good thing or a bad thing; he has both condemned it and appeared on it. This is why Al-Odah’s critics contend that, perhaps more than any preacher of his time, he has mastered the art of saying different things to different audiences.

 

It is an art that Al-Odah’s son Abdullah, based in the US, appears to have inherited. Writing in The New York Times, Abdullah defended his father and criticized his current detention in Saudi Arabia as unjust. Abdullah claimed his father was a victim of his own progressive, liberal views, but curiously failed to mention some of his most hateful fatwas.

Abdullah is also a regular contributor to the columns of The Washington Post.  One wonders whether either of these august US media institutions bothered to research Salman Al-Odah’s views on the West —  for example, his exhortation to “hate America and reject all things American.” They would be doing a serious disservice to their readers if they knew what Al-Odah stood for and failed to report it; and an even more serious disservice if they didn’t bother to find out in the first place.

This is why we believe our “Preachers of Hate” series serves such a significant purpose. No longer can anyone say: “But we didn’t know …”

 

Topics: Preachers of Hate Salman Al-Odah extremism

Related

Special 0
Saudi Arabia
Salman Al-Odah: The chameleon cleric
0
World
Preachers of Hate: Arab News launches series to expose hate-mongers from all religions

Saudi Arabia among world’s richest countries with ancient manuscripts

Most inscriptions found in Saudi Arabia include Thamudic, Najdi, Hijazi and Tabuk writings. (SPA)
Updated 11 min 31 sec ago
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia among world’s richest countries with ancient manuscripts

  • More writings from other civilizations such as Greek, Latin, cuneiform, and Egyptian scripts are also found in Saudi Arabia
Updated 11 min 31 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia is one of the world’s richest country in old manuscripts, said a lecturer in literature at King Saud University.
Sulaiman bin Abdulrahman Al-Theeb, professor of the university's Ancient Arabic Literature, said that Saudi Arabia is one of the richest countries in the world regarding ancient manuscripts.
Most inscriptions found in the Kingdom include Thamudic, Najdi, Hijazi and Tabuk writings.
According to the Saudi Press Agency, the lecture presented by Al-Theeb, entitled "Ancient Arabic writings in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," was recently held at the National Museum in Riyadh, in the presence of a number of researchers, specialists and academics.
Al-Theeb noted that among the most important writings are the Nabatean scripts in the Kingdom’s Al-Qassim region; Al-Safa'i writings in the country's northern region; Aldadaniyah writings in Al-Ula region; along with the Aramaic scripts, which are among the most important writings in the world.
He also mentioned other writings discovered in the regions of Al-Ihsaa, Saba’a and the Maeen writings, affiliated with the ancient Maeen tribe, as well as the Tadmur writings found in the north of the Kingdom.
More writings from other civilizations such as Greek, Latin, cuneiform, and Egyptian scripts are also found in the Kingdom, he added.

Topics: Ancient Arabic Literature

Related

0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Hail’s ‘Historic Jubbah City’ offers a peep into Saudi Arabia’s ancient history
0
Middle-East
Syria’s ancient Aleppo souk poised to regain its bustle

Latest updates

India’s Election Commission: buried under tide of complaints, bias allegations
0
Team in Florida captures huge python using tracking devices
0
Cathay Dragon flight makes safe emergency landing in Taiwan
0
Madison Keys downs Wozniacki to claim Charleston crown
0
Saudi Arabia among world’s richest countries with ancient manuscripts
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.