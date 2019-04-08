You are here

Uganda police say kidnapped US woman and driver are freed

An Ugandan policeman holds his weapon during an arrest of people suspected of murdering Joan Kagezi, a senior Ugandan prosecutor, on the outskirts of Uganda's capital Kampala April 7, 2015. (REUTERS)
Updated 08 April 2019
AP
  • They were ambushed on April 2 in Queen Elizabeth National Park, a protected area near the porous border with Congo, according to Ugandan authorities
Updated 08 April 2019
AP
KAMPALA, Uganda: Ugandan police said on Sunday they had rescued an American woman and her driver who had been kidnapped by gunmen in a national park.
The two “are in good health” and “in the safe hands” of security officials, police said in a Twitter update.
Although authorities provided no details about how the rescue operation was carried out, a government spokesman said on Twitter that the kidnappers had taken their victims to Congo, where the two were rescued by the security forces.
The kidnappers “have escaped and operations continue,” Ofwono Opondo said.
Ugandan security teams had been hunting down gunmen who had demanded a $500,000 ransom after kidnapping the American, Kim Endicott, and her Ugandan guide in a national park popular with tourists.
They were ambushed on April 2 in Queen Elizabeth National Park, a protected area near the porous border with Congo, according to Ugandan authorities.
President Donald Trump tweeted that the pair had been released and added, “God bless them and their families!“
It remains unclear if a ransom was paid in the case of Endicott, who is from Costa Mesa, California, where she has a small skin care shop.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said at a Tuesday event for families of US citizens held captive overseas that he understands some people want to do anything to get their loved ones back but paying ransom would just lead to more kidnappings.
In a Friday statement, the State Department said that the safety and security of US citizens abroad is its highest priority.
“Whenever a US citizen is taken captive abroad, we work tirelessly — in partnership with local authorities — to secure their release and get them home safely,” the statement said.
Earlier Friday, an Arizona man who is related to Endicott said he wanted to see the US send in Navy SEALS to locate and rescue her if that’s what it took.
Phoenix resident Rich Endicott, a 62-year-old banker, said he hasn’t spoken with his cousin since a family reunion several years ago.
He said Kim Endicott is in her late 50s and has a daughter and granddaughter.

India’s Election Commission: buried under tide of complaints, bias allegations

India's Congress party vice president Rahul Gandhi gestures during an address at a farmers' rally at Ramlila ground in New Delhi April 19, 2015. (REUTERS)
Updated 08 April 2019
Reuters
India’s Election Commission: buried under tide of complaints, bias allegations

  • The Commission is also examining a representation against the planned release of a biopic titled “PM Narendra Modi” this month
  • Saxena said since the code of conduct came into place on March 10, the ECI has received more than 40,000 references and complaints on its mobile app, 99 percent of which have been dealt with
Updated 08 April 2019
Reuters
NEW DELHI: Did Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi break election rules by addressing the nation on an anti-satellite test recently? Is it right to have a channel dedicated to the leader? Can the country’s armed forces be called “Modi’s soldiers“?
Ahead of a general election that starts next week, the Election Commission of India (ECI) says it is swamped with hundreds of thousands of such questions and complaints of alleged violation of election rules, known as the model code of conduct. Many are coming via ever expanding social media.
Opposition parties have accused the ECI of being biased toward the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which they say is giving Modi an unfair advantage in the election. There is even a threat to jail commission officials if Modi is ousted.
The BJP denies getting any special treatment from the ECI.
The ECI — an autonomous constitutional body tasked with the smooth conduct of the world’s biggest democratic exercise with as many as 900 million eligible voters — said it was impartial and taking action against the guilty irrespective of party affiliation.
But Tarun Kumar, a secretary for the main opposition Congress party, said the model code of conduct had became a joke because the recently launched NaMO TV that carries Modi’s rallies live and runs other promotional material for the ruling party was still on air despite several complaints against it.
“Everyday I think that the Election Commission has sunk to its lowest, only to be proved wrong next day!” said Yogendra Yadav, a political activist and former pollster.

“MODI“S SOLDIERS“
Among the top complaints the ECI has ruled on or is examining are a speech by the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh state, Yogi Adityanath of the BJP, in which he associated the armed forces with Modi by calling them “Modi’s soldiers,” according to the ECI’s website.
Adityanath has been warned against making such statements in future.
The Commission is also examining a representation against the planned release of a biopic titled “PM Narendra Modi” this month.
The ECI late last month said Modi did not violate the code of conduct when he addressed the nation to announce that an Indian anti-satellite missile had shot down an Indian satellite in space in a major breakthrough. Opposition parties had accused Modi of trying to gain political benefits through the televised address.
To be sure, there are complaints against Congress President Rahul Gandhi too, mainly over his allegations of corruption over a warplane deal signed by the Modi government.
“In the world of social media and mobile phones, people get to know things immediately, which we take time to get to know and react on,” Sandeep Saxena, a deputy election commissioner, told Reuters.
“The Commission will only move when there is sufficient material. We normally ask our own field functionaries. It takes 12 hours or so to establish, only then we go for action on it.”
Saxena said since the code of conduct came into place on March 10, the ECI has received more than 40,000 references and complaints on its mobile app, 99 percent of which have been dealt with. He said 68 percent of the cases were found to be correct and action initiated.
Another commission official, requesting anonymity, said that in the past three weeks they would have received more than 1 million complaints from regional parties, national parties, through social media and on the app.
“The volume of work is huge. The world has drastically changed because of social media and things like that, the policies sometimes are lagging behind and procedures, which have to be followed, make us slow,” said the official at the ECI, which has 300 people in its headquarters and others in states.
“People have the right to criticize. We are doing the best we can to conduct a fair election in the country. Some of our officers are working 16 to 17 hours a day.”

