Coalition air defenses intercept Houthi drone aimed at KSA's Asir region

In this Dec. 14, 2017 file photo, a kamikaze drone fired by Houthi militants toward Saudi Arabia is shown as an exhibit at the United Nations. The Iran-backed Houthis have continued to fired missiles and armed drones toward Saudi Arabia, the latest of which was on April 7, 2019. (AFP file photo)
Updated 08 April 2019
Arab News
Coalition air defenses intercept Houthi drone aimed at KSA’s Asir region

Updated 08 April 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi-led Coalition air defense forces intercepted a Houthi drone aimed toward Saudi Arabia's southern region of Asir, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said on Monday.

Colonel Turki al-Maliki, Arab Coalition spokesman, said that at 10:50 p.m. local time on Sunday, the Saudi Royal Air Defense System spotted the drone moving in the direction of a populated area in the Asir region. 

The drone was shot down before reaching its target and so far nobody had been reported injured by falling debris from the unmanned aerial vehicle, he said.

Al-Maliki lamented that the Iran-backed terrorist militia has continued to target civilians with drone attacks as well as booby-trapped boats in violation of the Stockholm Agreement signed by the militia and the Yemeni government and its Coalition backers.

He said that "these acts of terrorism" were clearly meant to provoke the coalition forces into carrying out military action in the province of Hodeidah.

He stressed that the Coalition was all for the efforts of the UN special envoy in Yemen, but it won't allow the Houthis' targeting of civilian targets and its use of terrorist methods to go unpunished.

"The Joint Forces Command would take all deterrent measures in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules," he said.

Sunday's drone attack was the second for this month. On the night of April 2, two Houthi drones targeting civilian areas in Khamis Mushayt, a mountain city in Asir, were intercepted and destroyed. Five people were reported injured by falling debris. Four vehicles and a number of houses were damaged.

 

Saudi Arabia among world’s richest countries with ancient manuscripts

Most inscriptions found in Saudi Arabia include Thamudic, Najdi, Hijazi and Tabuk writings. (SPA)
Updated 08 April 2019
Arab News
Saudi Arabia among world's richest countries with ancient manuscripts

  • More writings from other civilizations such as Greek, Latin, cuneiform, and Egyptian scripts are also found in Saudi Arabia
Updated 08 April 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia is one of the world’s richest country in old manuscripts, said a lecturer in literature at King Saud University.
Sulaiman bin Abdulrahman Al-Theeb, professor of the university's Ancient Arabic Literature, said that Saudi Arabia is one of the richest countries in the world regarding ancient manuscripts.
Most inscriptions found in the Kingdom include Thamudic, Najdi, Hijazi and Tabuk writings.
According to the Saudi Press Agency, the lecture presented by Al-Theeb, entitled "Ancient Arabic writings in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," was recently held at the National Museum in Riyadh, in the presence of a number of researchers, specialists and academics.
Al-Theeb noted that among the most important writings are the Nabatean scripts in the Kingdom’s Al-Qassim region; Al-Safa'i writings in the country's northern region; Aldadaniyah writings in Al-Ula region; along with the Aramaic scripts, which are among the most important writings in the world.
He also mentioned other writings discovered in the regions of Al-Ihsaa, Saba’a and the Maeen writings, affiliated with the ancient Maeen tribe, as well as the Tadmur writings found in the north of the Kingdom.
More writings from other civilizations such as Greek, Latin, cuneiform, and Egyptian scripts are also found in the Kingdom, he added.

