Grab targets another $2 billion funding this year

Above, Grab drivers wait for customers in Indonesia. (AFP)
Updated 08 April 2019
Reuters
SINGAPORE: Grab expects to raise another $2 billion from strategic investors this year, the CEO of Southeast Asia’s biggest ride-hailing firm said, just weeks after it announced funding of over $4.5 billion in the region’s largest private financing round.
“We expect to raise $6.5 billion of total capital this year,” Anthony Tan said in an interview on Monday.
The funding will be a mix of debt and equity, the co-founder said, adding that Grab is looking to rapidly expand its business in financial services and food delivery.
Grab is also looking to make at least six investments or acquisitions this year, said Tan, adding that the Singapore-headquartered company had no need for a stock market listing.
Grab’s massive financing round started shortly after it bought Uber’s Southeast Asian operations in March 2018 and, in return, Uber acquired a 27.5 percent stake in Grab’s business.

0
0

LONDON: A London jury has been discharged in a landmark fraud trial of four former Barclays executives accused of paying Qatar undisclosed fees to help rescue the bank at the height of the credit crisis in 2008.
Judge Robert Jay told the jury at Southwark Crown Court on Monday he was required to discharge them. No further details were publishable due to continued reporting restrictions.
Former chief executive John Varley, Roger Jenkins, Tom Kalaris and Richard Boath deny conspiring to commit fraud by false representation when Barclays raised more than 11 billion pounds ($14 billion) from investors in 2008, allowing the British bank to avoid a state bailout.
Prosecutors allege the bankers excluded from public documents and hid from other investors around 322 million pounds in fees paid to the Qatari investors through so-called advisory service agreements (ASAs).
The defendants said they had relied on legal advice during a two-part emergency fundraising in June and October 2008.

