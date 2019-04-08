Turkey opposition: Electoral board risks damaging ballot security

You are here

﻿

Turkey’s main opposition party CHP candidate Ekrem Imamoglu, who claimed victory as Istanbul mayor, was leading by a margin of 15,722 votes with 92.3 percent of partial recounts completed. (AFP)
ISTANBUL: The head of Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) said on Monday that the High Electoral Board, which has agreed to a partial recount of local votes in Istanbul, has entered a process that damages the security of ballot boxes.
President Tayyip Erdogan’s AK Party requested on Sunday a recount of all votes in Istanbul after its mayoral candidate lost by a slim margin on March 31. A recount of invalid votes in some districts of Istanbul and full recounts in others over the past week have narrowed but not closed the gap between the two candidates.
The CHP’s Kemal Kilicdaroglu said the board’s judges need to be impartial and that a full recount needed a reasonable justification.
He added that with 92.3 percent of partial recounts completed in Istanbul, his party’s candidate, Ekrem Imamoglu, was leading by a margin of 15,722 votes. The city has some 15 million people.

New Palestinian government to be formed in days: officials

Updated 1 min 1 sec ago
AFP
0

New Palestinian government to be formed in days: officials

  • Experts President Abbas still holds the decision-making power
  • Other movements will join Fatah in the new government
Updated 1 min 1 sec ago
AFP
0
RAMALLAH: Palestinian prime minister-designate Mohammad Shtayyeh will announce the make-up of his new government in the coming days, Palestinian officials said Monday.
Shtayyeh has until April 14 to form a new government which is expected to exclude all supporters of Hamas, longtime rival to the Fatah movement of both Shtayyeh and Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas.
Analysts say real decision-making power remains with 84-year-old Abbas, in power since 2005.
Abbas on March 10 charged Shtayyeh with forming the new government, replacing Rami Hamdallah’s technocratic administration which had the nominal backing of Hamas.
The movement controls the Gaza Strip, while the Palestinian Authority Abbas heads is based in the West Bank, where Israel also maintains a military occupation.
Five smaller factions will also join Fatah in the new government, officials said.
Others, including the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, refused to take part.
Deputy president Mahmoud Aloul told AFP a meeting would be held Monday evening between Shtayyeh and Abbas to decide on candidates for remaining ministries.
He said agreements had been reached over which factions would control which ministries.
Hamas has criticized the formation of the government, accusing Fatah of a power grab.
Hamas and Fatah have been at loggerheads since the Islamists seized control of the Gaza Strip in a 2007 near-civil war, a year after winning parliamentary elections.
Palestinian politics has effectively been frozen since, and multiple reconciliation attempts have failed.
Former government minister Shtayyeh has been part of a number of Palestinian negotiating teams in US-brokered talks with Israel.

