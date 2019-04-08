You are here

Saudi Aramco bond issue attracts ‘north of $30bn’

Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah Natural Gas Liquids project, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Aramco’s bond issue has attracted higher-than-expected interest from investors. (Reuters)
Frank Kane & Abdulaziz Alaquil
RIYADH: Saudi Aramco’s crucial bond issue, set to close on Wednesday, has already attracted higher-than-expected interest from international investors, the Kingdom’s energy minister, Khalid Al-Falih, has revealed.
Speaking on Monday at the inaugural Saudi Energy Forum in Riyadh, organized by information consultancy Gulf Intelligence, Al-Falih said that the issue attracted demand “north of $30 billion.”
The minister, however, declined to give details of the final amount to be raised or the pricing.
“It is at a very critical stage, but according to all the press reports and the analysts, investors have been extremely impressed,” Al-Falih said.
Aramco’s first foray into international debt markets had previously been expected to raise around $10 billion, to be put toward the cost of acquiring the Saudi industrial conglomerate SABIC, valued at nearly $70 billion. But increased global investor appetite for the issue would reassure Aramco and the Kingdom that its appeal in international markets remained as strong as ever.
It would also encourage Aramco to go back to the bond markets at a later date. Al-Falih said that Aramco was “seeking a permanent presence in capital markets.”
In a wide-ranging interview with Bloomberg TV, broadcast live at the forum, Al-Falih spoke of the changes taking place in the economy of Saudi Arabia as a result of the Vision 2030 reform plan, the acquisition of SABIC, and future investment policy in the Kingdom.
“It is a phenomenal transformation, and SABIC is the ideal way to do it. Just a short while ago our acquisition of SABIC would have been unthinkable, because it was seen as a national champion,” he said.
Asked whether the proceeds of the SABIC transaction would “re-energize” the investment strategy of the Saudi Public Investment Fund (the vendor of SABIC’s shares and on whose board Al-Falih sits), he said: “The vision of PIF goes way beyond $69 billion from Aramco.”
He hinted that PIF might divest other “non-strategic assets” in the future to focus on its hi-tech international stakes such as Uber,
Lucent and Tesla. “As bold as they were in entering these assets, they may also be bold to exit others.”
Al-Falih later said that the electric vehicles industry needed to be a significant element of the recently announced National Industrial Development and Logistics Plan.
With regard to the oil market, Al-Falih said that the forthcoming meeting of the Joint Ministerial and Monitoring Committee (the framework for OPEC co-operation with non-OPEC producers) would be a “key decision point” on whether or not to implement further cuts in oil output.
“I don’t think we will need (to do more) ... the market is on its way toward balance. We have done a lot more than others,” he said, referring to speculation that some producers have not adhered to previously agreed levels.
The minister added that personal relations between himself and his Russian counterpart Alexander Novak were “great”, but he added: “The dynamics in Russia are different from other countries.”

Topics: Saudi Aramco Khalid Al-Falih

Lebanon approves plan to reform ailing electricity sector

Updated 08 April 2019
AFP
0

Lebanon approves plan to reform ailing electricity sector

  • The decision is the most significant by the cabinet since it was formed in late January
  • Hariri on Monday said the cabinet unanimously approved the plan which would improve power supply, raise electricity tariffs
Updated 08 April 2019
AFP
0

BEIRUT: The Lebanese government on Monday approved a plan to reform its electricity sector, vowing to provide power 24 hours a day from a grid notorious for blackouts.
The decision is the most significant by the cabinet since it was formed in late January and is a step toward unlocking billions in aid pledged to Lebanon in exchange for slashing public spending and overhauling the electricity sector.
Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Monday said the cabinet unanimously approved the plan which would improve power supply, raise electricity tariffs and reduce fiscal deficit resulting from government transfers to state-run Electricite du Liban (EDL).
“This plan satisfies the Lebanese people because it will bring them electricity 24/7,” he told reporters after the session.
“It will also reduce the budget deficit,” he said.
Hariri said implementation of the plan was “urgent” and “could not be delayed” because it was critical to Lebanon’s economy.
Energy Minister Nada Boustani, who first presented the plan last month, described the cabinet’s approval as a “positive step.”
The plan still needs to be approved by parliament.
A dated electricity grid, rampant corruption and lack of reform has left power supply lagging way behind rising demand since Lebanon’s 1975-1990 civil war.
According to the McKinsey & Company consulting firm, the quality of Lebanon’s electricity supply in 2017-2018 was the fourth worst in the world after Haiti, Nigeria and Yemen.
Government subsidies to state-run EDL have also worsened the cash-strapped government’s budget.
EDL receives one of the largest slices of the government’s budget after debt servicing and salaries.
According to the World Bank, government transfers to EDL averaged 3.8 percent of gross domestic product from 2008 to 2017, amounting to about half of Lebanon’s fiscal deficit.
Lebanon is one of the world’s most indebted countries, with public debt estimated at 141 percent of GDP in 2018, according to credit ratings agency Moody’s.
A conference dubbed CEDRE in the French capital in April pledged aid worth $11 billion (9.5 billion euros), promising to stave off an economic crisis.
At the Paris conference, Lebanon committed to reforms including slashing public spending and overhauling the electricity sector.
In exchange, the international community has pledged major aid and loans, mostly for infrastructure projects that need to be signed off by the new government.

Topics: Lebanon lebanon electricity

