Troy Deeney receives racist abuse after FA Cup win, Raheem Sterling against walking off

Manchester City's English midfielder Raheem Sterling - who has spoken out against ongoing racist abuse in football - at a press conference ahead of the Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg. (AFP)
  • Watford captain Troy Deeney was targeted with racial abuse on social media
  • Raheem Sterling, who is also black, said Monday that he was against players walking off pitches
LONDON: Watford captain Troy Deeney was targeted with racial abuse on social media after scoring in the FA Cup semifinal win over Wolverhampton.

Deeney’s stoppage-time penalty at Wembley Stadium sent the game into extra time, where Watford sealed a 3-2 victory on Sunday.

Deeney posted photos on his Instagram account of his celebrations on the field and later with his family and friends.

Alongside the Premier League’s “No room for racism” logo, Deeney wrote on Instagram on Monday that he had been forced to block comments from his posts after receiving abuse from “small minded people” on the platform.

“To me this isn’t a game, when you racially abuse my family or myself I have to take measures to prevent young people seeing these comments and thinking that it’s acceptable,” Deeney wrote.

It follows a weekend when Wigan player Nathan Byrne received racist abuse on Twitter and Derby midfielder Duane Holmes was the victim of abuse at Brentford during a second-tier Championship game.

Last week, Tottenham defender Danny Rose said he was looking forward to retiring from the game because of the ongoing racism problems and inaction by authorities.

Rose was among England players targeted with monkey chants in Montenegro last month while playing in a European Championship qualifier.

England teammate Raheem Sterling, who is also black, said Monday that he was against players walking off pitches if there is racist abuse by opposition fans.

“To win the game would hurt them even more,” Sterling said.

“They’re only trying to get you down. If you walk off they win, to score or win would be better.”

Topics: football soccer racism Manchester city Watford Premier league FA Cup

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool ‘on fire’ as they chase Premier League, Champions League double

  • German believes being in the running to win both competitions is inspiring his squad
  • Reds thrashed the Portuguese side 5-0 in last season’s Champions League
LIVERPOOL: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his players are revelling in the pressure to win every game as they chase a Premier League and Champions League double.
Klopp’s men host Porto in the first leg of their European quarter-final tie on Tuesday after scoring late winners to beat Fulham, Tottenham and Southampton to edge two points ahead of Manchester City in a titanic title race.
City still have a game in hand on Liverpool, meaning the title remains in the English champions’ hands, and there is precious little room for error for the Reds in their remaining five league games.
But Klopp believes being in the running to win both competitions is inspiring his squad not to give up late in games.
“It’s such a good time. We get up every morning and the weather is good as well which is pretty rare. It’s warm outside, spring is coming and we are in the two big competitions, but we have to use the situation,” he said on Monday.
“We have not finished the season, we have not finished our development.
“We want to write a few proper things on the pages of that season book. We are on fire to be honest, you can see it in training, but other teams as well. We all play for a lot.”
After squeezing through a difficult group containing Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli on goals scored and overcoming German giants Bayern Munich in the last 16, Porto were seen as a softer draw in the last eight.
Liverpool thrashed the Portuguese side 5-0 in last season’s Champions League last 16, but Klopp said the tie is tougher than it seems.
“People around said so many things, ‘you want Porto’, they only look at numbers and names, stuff like that.
“People with a proper idea about football didn’t want to have Porto, that’s the truth. But nobody wanted Liverpool as well by the way.”
Klopp will be forced into a change at left-back, with Andy Robertson suspended, while Joe Gomez will not be rushed back into action despite returning to training after a lower leg fracture.
Liverpool have largely coped without Gomez thanks to Virgil van Dijk’s towering presence at the heart of a much-improved defense.
And the Dutchman believes he and his teammates will be able to hold their heads high even if they fall short of ending a 29-year wait to win the Premier League due to City’s brilliance.
“Everyone is dreaming of it and the unlucky bit for us is another team in the league has been amazing as well,” said Van Dijk.
“For the neutral Premier League watcher it is great viewing, it is nice to see two good teams challenging for the title.
“Hopefully it can be something great at the end of the season, but we can hold our heads up very high.”

Topics: football soccer Liverpool champions league FC Porto Jurgen Klopp

