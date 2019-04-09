You are here

Closing ceremony of Naif International Prize to be held in Madinah

The first category, this year titled “The Honor of Status” rewards research in the areas of Prophetic Sunnah and contemporary Islamic Studies around the world. (SPA)
  • The top prize for the second tier is SR30,000 while SR40,000 is on offer for the victor of the third
JEDDAH: The closing ceremony of the Naif bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud International Prize for the Prophetic Sunnah and Contemporary Islamic Studies is set to be held in Madinah on Tuesday.
The prize, now in its 13th year, has become the global benchmark for scholarship in the field, with more than 435,000 students having participated to date.
It is divided into three awards, for Prophetic Sunnah and Contemporary Islamic Studies, for serving Prophetic Sunnah, and for memorizing the Hadiths.
The first category, this year titled “The Honor of Status,” rewards research in the areas of Prophetic Sunnah and contemporary Islamic Studies around the world. It also aims to reward the study of the modern Islamic World, and proposals for its improvement. Winners in each subsection receive a certificate of merit, a commemorative medal and SR500,000 ($133,000) in prize money.
The second category, titled “Appreciation and Loyalty” is an international award of recognition presented every two years in one of the areas of serving the Prophetic Sunnah. The winner receives SR200,000.
The third category, for memorizing the Hadiths, titled “Parental Care and Educational Gesture,” consists of three levels. The first level is to memorize 100 Hadiths dedicated to children, with the second and third requiring the memorizing of 250 and 500 Hadiths respectively. Students can win up to SR20,000 at the first level. The top prize for the second tier is SR30,000 while SR40,000 is on offer for the winner of the third.

Topics: Naif bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud International Prize for the Prophetic Sunnah and Contemporary Islamic Studies

Saudi Arabia makes war on money laundering, terror funding a top priority

Saudi Arabia makes war on money laundering, terror funding a top priority

  • Workshop on anti-money laundering jointly organized by KSA and IMF
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia attaches great importance to combating financial crime, Adel Al-Qulish, vice chairman of the Anti-Money Laundering Permanent Committee told a workshop organized in cooperation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Riyadh on Sunday.

Money laundering, terrorism funding and arms proliferation were a particular priority, he said.

The Kingdom was building its capacity to develop legislative, institutional and professional measures to fight money laundering, arms proliferation and terrorism funding in accordance with international standards and requirements issued by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and best international practices.

Al-Qulish thanked the IMF for its cooperation in organizing the event, and participants from relevant authorities in the Kingdom and members of the committee.

He said that the Kingdom had ensured all authorities were aware of the importance of their role by committing to related systems, standards and instructions, applying policies and procedures and working on promoting a risk-based approach aimed at understanding threats and weaknesses to become more effective in discovering, preventing and monitoring operations and reporting suspicious activities.

Royal approval on adopting the national strategic objectives is a clear message that the Saudi government is developing the policies and working methods of relevant authorities, improving international procedures and creating integrated mechanisms that support and promote coherence among authorities.

Al-Qulish said that the Kingdom had recently witnessed a mutual assessment process — conducted by FATF and the Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force on Combating Money Laundering and the Financing of Terrorism (MENAFATF) experts — of the systems, procedures and efforts deployed in combating money laundering, terrorism funding and arms proliferation.

The Kingdom’s initiative to support and develop a technical assistance fund for the programs combating money laundering and terrorism funding under the umbrella of the IMF was based on its belief in the important role of the IMF. The initiative was an extension of local, regional and international efforts exerted by the Kingdom. It also highlighted the Kingdom’s support of the efforts of the international community in this area.

Topics: Terror funding money laundering terror finance IMF

