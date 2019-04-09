You are here

  • Home
  • Carlyle to buy up to $4.8bn stake in Cepsa from Abu Dhabi's Mubadala
﻿

Carlyle to buy up to $4.8bn stake in Cepsa from Abu Dhabi's Mubadala

Co-Chief Executive officer of The Carlyle Group, Kewsong Lee. (File photo/AFP)
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters
0

Carlyle to buy up to $4.8bn stake in Cepsa from Abu Dhabi's Mubadala

Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters
0

MADRID: US buyout firm Carlyle Group has agreed to buy between 30 and 40 percent of Spanish energy company Cepsa from Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala, valuing the stake at as much as $4.8 billion.
The transaction marks the successful end of a quest by Mubadala for a new partner in Cepsa after it pulled the Spanish group's stock market flotation last year, citing uncertainty in international capital markets.
Mubadala said on Monday the deal gave Cepsa a total enterprise value of $12 billion.
Reuters had reported in March that Carlyle, with $216 billion of assets under management as of December, was ahead of other contenders to buy a 30 percent stake in Spain's Cepsa for up to €3 billion ($3.4 billion).
Mubadala said the deal is expected to be completed by the end of 2019, pending regulatory approval, and the final stakes of both parties will be confirmed at that time.
“We now look forward to working in partnership with Carlyle, which has a significant track record and energy sector capabilities, and with Cepsa’s management to further enhance and grow the business,” said Musabbeh al Kaabi, Mubadala's chief executive, Petroleum & Petrochemicals.
Mubadala, with assets of $225 billion including a stake in Carlyle, will remain the majority shareholder of Cepsa.
Madrid-headquartered Cepsa is Europe's largest privately-owned oil and gas company. It reported a 15 percent fall in annual adjusted net profit to €754 million last year.
Rothschild was the sole financial advisor to Mubadala while HSBC and J.P. Morgan advised Carlyle.
Equity for the Cepsa investment will come from Carlyle International Energy Partners I and II, Carlyle Partners VII, and Carlyle Europe Partners V and co-investors. 

Related

0
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi's Mubadala flexes muscles in Russia
0
Business & Economy
Mubadala goes fishing for deals in the Mediterranean

Saudi Aramco bond issue attracts ‘north of $30bn’

Updated 35 min 44 sec ago
Frank Kane & Abdulaziz Alaquil
0

Saudi Aramco bond issue attracts ‘north of $30bn’

  • Aramco’s first foray into international debt markets had previously been expected to raise around $10 billion
  • Increased global investor appetite for the issue would reassure Aramco and the Kingdom that its appeal in international markets remained as strong as ever
Updated 35 min 44 sec ago
Frank Kane & Abdulaziz Alaquil
0

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco’s crucial bond issue, set to close on Wednesday, has already attracted higher-than-expected interest from international investors, the Kingdom’s energy minister, Khalid Al-Falih, has revealed.
Speaking on Monday at the inaugural Saudi Energy Forum in Riyadh, organized by information consultancy Gulf Intelligence, Al-Falih said that the issue attracted demand “north of $30 billion.”
The minister, however, declined to give details of the final amount to be raised or the pricing.
“It is at a very critical stage, but according to all the press reports and the analysts, investors have been extremely impressed,” Al-Falih said.
Aramco’s first foray into international debt markets had previously been expected to raise around $10 billion, to be put toward the cost of acquiring the Saudi industrial conglomerate SABIC, valued at nearly $70 billion. But increased global investor appetite for the issue would reassure Aramco and the Kingdom that its appeal in international markets remained as strong as ever.
It would also encourage Aramco to go back to the bond markets at a later date. Al-Falih said that Aramco was “seeking a permanent presence in capital markets.”
In a wide-ranging interview with Bloomberg TV, broadcast live at the forum, Al-Falih spoke of the changes taking place in the economy of Saudi Arabia as a result of the Vision 2030 reform plan, the acquisition of SABIC, and future investment policy in the Kingdom.
“It is a phenomenal transformation, and SABIC is the ideal way to do it. Just a short while ago our acquisition of SABIC would have been unthinkable, because it was seen as a national champion,” he said.
Asked whether the proceeds of the SABIC transaction would “re-energize” the investment strategy of the Saudi Public Investment Fund (the vendor of SABIC’s shares and on whose board Al-Falih sits), he said: “The vision of PIF goes way beyond $69 billion from Aramco.”
He hinted that PIF might divest other “non-strategic assets” in the future to focus on its hi-tech international stakes such as Uber,
Lucent and Tesla. “As bold as they were in entering these assets, they may also be bold to exit others.”
Al-Falih later said that the electric vehicles industry needed to be a significant element of the recently announced National Industrial Development and Logistics Plan.
With regard to the oil market, Al-Falih said that the forthcoming meeting of the Joint Ministerial and Monitoring Committee (the framework for OPEC co-operation with non-OPEC producers) would be a “key decision point” on whether or not to implement further cuts in oil output.
“I don’t think we will need (to do more) ... the market is on its way toward balance. We have done a lot more than others,” he said, referring to speculation that some producers have not adhered to previously agreed levels.
The minister added that personal relations between himself and his Russian counterpart Alexander Novak were “great”, but he added: “The dynamics in Russia are different from other countries.”

Topics: Saudi Aramco Khalid Al-Falih

Related

0
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco eclipses Apple as world’s top-earning company
0
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco, Mcdermott sign deal for new oil services facility

Latest updates

Carlyle to buy up to $4.8bn stake in Cepsa from Abu Dhabi's Mubadala
0
Saudi Arabia makes war on money laundering, terror funding a top priority
0
Could Israel’s vote be the end for Netanyahu?
0
Saudi tourism authority seeks to boost number of Saudis in tourism sector
0
International art exhibit opens in Jeddah
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.