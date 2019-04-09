You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey’s ruling AK Party to seek new Istanbul election
﻿

Turkey’s ruling AK Party to seek new Istanbul election

Opposition candidates won in Turkey’s capital, Ankara, and squeezed out President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s party in Istanbul. (AFP)
Updated 7 sec ago
AP
0

Turkey’s ruling AK Party to seek new Istanbul election

  • Election board still to rule on a demand for a re-run of the vote in one Istanbul district
  • President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s party suffered a major setback in the country’s March 31 local elections
Updated 7 sec ago
AP
0

ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AK Party will demand a new vote in Istanbul after local elections held nine days ago, on grounds that irregularities in voting directly affected the outcome, a party vice chairman said.
“We will file our extraordinary appeal today. We will say that there have been events that directly impacted the outcome of the elections and that we demand the renewal of the elections in Istanbul,” vice chairman Ali Ihsan Yavuz told a press conference in Ankara.

Earlier, Turkey’s top electoral authority has rejected a request by the AKP for a full recount of votes in the Istanbul mayoral race.

Recep Ozel, a member of the Supreme Electoral Board, said that the electoral authority has, however, allowed a recount of 51 ballot boxes in the city. The board was still to rule on a demand for a re-run of the vote in one Istanbul district.
Erdogan’s party suffered a major setback in the country’s March 31 local elections. Opposition candidates won in Turkey’s capital, Ankara, and squeezed out Erdogan’s party in Istanbul.
The ruling party has demanded a recount, maintaining that the elections were marred by irregularities. The opposition denounced the claim as a ploy to secure a re-run.

Topics: Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Related

0
Middle-East
Turkey opposition: Electoral board risks damaging ballot security
0
Middle-East
Erdogan’s ruling AKP ready to accept Turkey's election recount results

Tripoli hospitals report 47 dead in recent fighting

Updated 21 min 47 sec ago
Reuters
0

Tripoli hospitals report 47 dead in recent fighting

  • Most of the deaths appear to be of fighters
  • Various international organizations have asked the warring sides in Libya for a cease-fire
Updated 21 min 47 sec ago
Reuters
0

TRIPOLI/GENEVA: Health facilities near Tripoli have reported 47 people killed and 181 wounded in recent days as eastern forces seek to take Libya’s capital from an internationally-recognized government, the United Nations’ health body said on Tuesday.
The renewed conflict in a nation splintered since the 2011 toppling of Muammar Qaddafi also risks depleting medical supplies, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned.
The death toll — higher than that given by either side yet — appeared to be mainly fighters, although it also included some civilians including two doctors, WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told a Geneva news briefing.
The eastern Libyan National Army (LNA) forces of Khalifa Haftar — a former general in Qaddafi’s army — seized largely-desert southern Libya earlier this year before heading to the coastal capital this month, where they are ensconced on the south side.
The United Nations, United States, European Union and G7 block have all appealed for a cease-fire and a return to UN peace plan, but Haftar has so far not heeded them.
A warplane took out Tripoli’s only functioning airport on Monday, and the number of displaced — 3,400 at the last UN count — is mounting alongside the casualties.
The conflict threatens to disrupt oil supplies, boost migration to Europe and scupper hopes for an election to end rivalries between parallel administrations in east and west.
UN officials said they were concerned that civilians could be used as human shields or forcibly recruited to fight.
“The people of Libya have long been caught between numerous warring parties, with some of the most vulnerable suffering some of the gravest violations of their human rights,” UN Human Rights High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet said.
“I appeal to all sides to come together to avoid further senseless violence and bloodshed.”

Topics: Libya Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar

Related

0
US pulls forces from Libya as fighting approaches capital Tripoli
Developing 0
Middle-East
UN chief issues stark Libya warning as fighting rages south of Tripoli

Latest updates

Dubai’s non-oil private sector gets boost from robust travel and tourism
0
Tripoli hospitals report 47 dead in recent fighting
0
German on trial over death of 5-year-old Yazidi slave girl
0
Oil hits five-month high above $71 on Libyan supply threat
0
Algeria MPs name speaker Bensalah interim president
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.