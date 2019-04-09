You are here

Tear gas, gun fire outside army HQ as Sudan protests press on

Sudanese protesters are demonstrating for the third-night in a row outside the army headquarters in Khartoum. (AFP)
CAIRO/KHARTOUM: Activists behind anti-government demonstrations in Sudan say security forces have killed at least seven people, including a military officer, in another attempt to break up a sit-in outside the military headquarters in the capital.

Earlier, Sudanese security forces fired tear gas at thousands of anti-government protesters who had been demonstrating outside army headquarters for a third night, but soldiers intervened firing in the air, witnesses said.
Thousands of protesters have massed at the Khartoum complex since Saturday, urging the military to back them in demanding the resignation of President Omar Al-Bashir and the formation of a transitional government.
It is the largest rally since protests erupted over a hike in bread prices in December, before transforming into nationwide demonstrations against Bashir’s 30-year rule.
Early on Tuesday, members of the National Intelligence and Security Service and riot police fired tear gas at the protesters in an abortive bid to disperse the sit-in, protest movement organizers said.
“There was heavy firing of tear gas after which army soldiers opened the gates of the compound for protesters to enter,” a witness told AFP.
“A few minutes later a group of soldiers fired gunshots in the air to push back the security forces who were firing tear gas.”
A second witness too said soldiers had intervened against the security force agents.
An AFP correspondent, some five kilometers away from the headquarters, heard shooting for about four minutes.
Since the protests erupted in December, the armed forces have remained on the sidelines even as security agents and riot police have cracked down.
Demonstrators have called on the army to protect them from the deadly crackdown, after days of camping outside its headquarters, which also houses Bashir’s residence and the defense ministry.
Defense Minister General Awad Ibnouf vowed that the army would prevent any slide into chaos.
“Sudan’s armed forces understand the reasons for the demonstrations and is not against the demands and aspirations of the citizens, but it will not allow the country to fall into chaos,” Ibnouf said on Monday, according to the official SUNA news agency.
In a separate statement, army chief of staff Kamal Abdelmarouf said the military was “discharging its responsibility in securing and protecting citizens.”
Officials say 38 people have died in protest-related violence since December.
Interior Minister Bushara Juma said seven protesters died and 15 were wounded on Saturday when forces tried to disperse them.
He said 42 security personnel were injured and 2,496 arrests made.
The umbrella group spearheading the protests appealed to the army on Monday for talks on forming a transitional government.
“We call on the Sudanese armed forces to talk directly with the Alliance for Freedom and Change for facilitating the peaceful process of forming a transitional government,” said Omar el-Digeir, a senior member of the group.
Digeir said the protest organizers had formed a council to open talks aimed at agreeing a “transitional government that represents the wish of the revolution.”
Reading from a statement, he also called on the armed forces “to withdraw their support for a regime that has lost its legitimacy” and to support the “people’s alternative for a transition to a civilian democratic government.”
Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir said priority goes to ensuring the population is safe, as they will emerge from this crisis an even stronger state than before, in a meeting with the National Congress Party on Monday.
The National Congress Party told its regional offices to take all possible measures in order to secure the safety of the citizens.

Topics: Sudan Protests Omar Al-Bashir

Tripoli hospitals report 47 dead in recent fighting

Updated 25 min 50 sec ago
Reuters
0

Tripoli hospitals report 47 dead in recent fighting

  • Most of the deaths appear to be of fighters
  • Various international organizations have asked the warring sides in Libya for a cease-fire
Updated 25 min 50 sec ago
Reuters
0

TRIPOLI/GENEVA: Health facilities near Tripoli have reported 47 people killed and 181 wounded in recent days as eastern forces seek to take Libya’s capital from an internationally-recognized government, the United Nations’ health body said on Tuesday.
The renewed conflict in a nation splintered since the 2011 toppling of Muammar Qaddafi also risks depleting medical supplies, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned.
The death toll — higher than that given by either side yet — appeared to be mainly fighters, although it also included some civilians including two doctors, WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told a Geneva news briefing.
The eastern Libyan National Army (LNA) forces of Khalifa Haftar — a former general in Qaddafi’s army — seized largely-desert southern Libya earlier this year before heading to the coastal capital this month, where they are ensconced on the south side.
The United Nations, United States, European Union and G7 block have all appealed for a cease-fire and a return to UN peace plan, but Haftar has so far not heeded them.
A warplane took out Tripoli’s only functioning airport on Monday, and the number of displaced — 3,400 at the last UN count — is mounting alongside the casualties.
The conflict threatens to disrupt oil supplies, boost migration to Europe and scupper hopes for an election to end rivalries between parallel administrations in east and west.
UN officials said they were concerned that civilians could be used as human shields or forcibly recruited to fight.
“The people of Libya have long been caught between numerous warring parties, with some of the most vulnerable suffering some of the gravest violations of their human rights,” UN Human Rights High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet said.
“I appeal to all sides to come together to avoid further senseless violence and bloodshed.”

Topics: Libya Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar

