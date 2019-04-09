You are here

  Singapore PM defends 'fake news' law after storm of criticism
Singapore PM defends 'fake news' law after storm of criticism

Speaking during a visit to Malaysia, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that fake news was a ‘serious problem.’ (Reuters)
  • Singapore last week unveiled tough measures to fight fake news
  • Rights groups warn Singapore’s proposed fake news laws could be used to stifle online discussion
PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia: Singapore’s leader insisted Tuesday his government’s proposed fake news laws were a “step forward” in fighting online falsehoods after they sparked criticism from press freedom groups and tech giants.
But his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamad, who has long had a prickly relationship with the neighboring city-state, told a joint press conference he was worried that governments could abuse such laws.
Singapore — widely criticized for restricting free speech and clamping down on political rights — last week unveiled tough measures to fight fake news.
These included powers for ministers to order sites like Facebook, Google and Twitter to put warnings next to posts authorities deem false, and in extreme cases get them removed, as well as fines and jail terms in serious cases.
Speaking during a visit to Malaysia, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that fake news was a “serious problem” and other countries including France, Germany and Australia were legislating to combat it.
Singapore’s proposed laws “will be a significant step forward,” he added. “We’ve deliberated on this now for almost two years ... What we have done has worked for Singapore, it is our objective to continue to do things which will work for Singapore.”
Rights groups warn Singapore’s proposed fake news laws could be used to stifle online discussion, are too vague and may be used to target government critics, while Facebook and other tech giants have expressed concerns.
But Mahathir, speaking alongside Lee at a press conference, noted that his government planned to repeal a widely criticized Malaysian law aimed at combating fake news.
“When we have a law that prevents people from airing their views, then we are afraid that the government itself may abuse the law,” he told reporters in the administrative capital Putrajaya.
Mahathir’s administration is pushing to repeal the legislation, which was pushed through parliament by the previous, corruption-plagued regime, but efforts have stalled after the opposition-controlled upper house refused to back its abolition.

Hoax busters: Indonesia's front line in the war on fake news

  • Some 130 million Indonesians spend an average of more than 3 hours daily on social media, one of the highest rates globally
  • Analysts say that much of what they are reading about the 245,000 candidates is untrue
JAKARTA: A small army of “hoax busters”in Indonesia is trying to hold the line against a swarm of fake news that threatens to sway millions of voters as the world's third-biggest democracy heads to the polls.

While many countries fret about the explosion of online falsehoods, observers say Indonesia’s enormous social media audience — and low levels of digital literacy — make its April 17 polls particularly vulnerable.

A whopping 130 million people — about half the population —spend an average of more than three hours daily on social media, one of the highest rates globally.

Analysts say that much of what they are reading about the 245,000 candidates, who are standing for everything from the presidency to local legislative seats, is untrue.

The online battle is particularly fierce over the reputations of President Joko Widodo, who is running for re-election, and his challenger Prabowo Subianto. Both are hit daily with false reports and doctored headlines circulated by fans, detractors and for-hire fake news fabricators known as buzzers.

Misinformation emerged in the 2014 election, which Widodo won, said Ari Nurcahyo, a political analyst at the Para Syndicate think tank.

“Now it’s much more difficult to contain so the effect is more destructive, not only for the candidates but also for society,” he said.

“If it’s not dealt with properly then we’ll have serious issues even after the election.”

Fears are growing that fake news is cracking open social and religious fault lines in the Southeast Asian nation of 260 million, which has significant ethnic and religious minorities, including Hindus, Christians and Buddhists.

Indonesia’s reputation for religious tolerance has been tested in recent years by extremist violence and the increasingly prominent voice of Islamic hardliners. “What scares me is when hoaxes are mixed with hate speech because they often use false information to spread animosity along ethnic, racial and religious lines,” said Ferdinandus Setu, spokesman for Indonesia’s communication and information ministry.

The ministry created an 80 person, around-the-clock fact-checking team to debunk hoaxes and other fake news, with officials announcing the results at regular press briefings.

Joining the offensive are hundreds of volunteers at the NGO Mafindo, which is among two dozen organisations that belong to a digital verification coalition called CekFakta — linked to Indonesia’s top news outlets.

Widodo, who still leads Subianto by a wide margin, has blamed false information for hurting his chances in vote-rich West Java, the Muslim majority country’s most populous province.

