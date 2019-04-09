You are here

Oil hits five-month high above $71 on Libyan supply threat

Supply has been volatile since the 2011 uprising against Muammar Qaddafi. Above, an oil facility in the northern Libyan town of Al-Buraqah. (AFP)
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters
  • Supply curbs led by the OPEC have underpinned a more than 30 percent rally this year for Brent crude
  • Libyan oil supply has been volatile since the 2011 uprising against Muammar Qaddafi
Reuters
LONDON: Oil hit a five-month high above $71 a barrel on Tuesday, supported by concern that violence in Libya could further tighten supply already squeezed by OPEC cuts and US sanctions on Iran and Venezuela.
Supply curbs led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries have underpinned a more than 30 percent rally this year for Brent crude, despite downward pressure from fears of an economic slowdown and weaker demand.
Brent, the global benchmark, rose to $71.34 a barrel, the highest since November, and by 0825 GMT was up 14 cents at $71.24.
US crude also hit a November 2018 high of $64.77 and was later up 22 cents at $64.62.
“Libya’s oil production and exports have not been jeopardized but the rise in tension is enough to send oil prices higher,” Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM said.
OPEC member Libya pumps around 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd), just over 1 percent of global oil output. Supply has been volatile since the 2011 uprising against Muammar Qaddafi.
“Concerns over the potential squeezing of supply in Libya following the escalation of violence there are adding fresh impetus,” analysts at JBC Energy wrote.
On Monday, a warplane attacked Tripoli’s only functioning airport as eastern forces advancing on the Libyan capital disregarded international appeals for a truce.
Yet despite generally bullish oil markets, concerns that an economic slowdown this year will hit fuel consumption have been preventing crude prices from rising even higher, traders said.
Recent increases in US crude inventories have also put a lid on price gains. US crude stocks are forecast to have risen by 2.5 million barrels last week, the third straight weekly addition.
The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, issues its supply report at 2030 GMT, ahead of Wednesday’s official figures.
Looking ahead, a further rally in prices or downward trend in inventories could prompt OPEC and its partners to reconsider their production-cutting pact when they next meet in June.
Russia, a reluctant participant in the supply cuts, signaled on Monday it wanted to raise output when it meets with OPEC because of falling stockpiles.

India delays order for Iran oil, pending sanctions waiver clarity

Reuters
  • India expects the US waiver to be released in 7-10 days
  • US gave 8 nations a six-month waiver to purchase Iranian oil
Reuters
NEW DELHI: Indian refiners are holding back from ordering Iranian oil for loading in May pending clarity on whether Washington will extend a waiver from US sanctions against the OPEC-member, four sources said.
In November, US President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and re-imposed broad economic sanctions.
Washington, however, gave a six-month waiver to eight nations including India, allowing them to import some Iranian oil until early May. India, Iran’s top oil client after China, was allowed to buy about 9 million barrels a month.
India hopes to get clarity in seven to 10 days on any extension of the waiver, as well as the amount of oil that could be purchased if an extension is given, the sources said.
“We don’t know about US thinking, whether they will allow India to buy oil or not,” said one of the sources, all of whom declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue.
Under the current waiver, India can buy about 300,000 bpd of Iranian oil — about half the amount before the sanctions were imposed — and New Delhi wants to keep buying Iranian oil at that level, Indian sources said last month.
Since November only state-run Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp, Hindustan Petroleum and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals have been buying Iranian oil.
State-refiners and India’s oil ministry did not respond to Reuters request for comments.
Brian Hook, the special US envoy for Iran, in March said Washington is pursuing its plan to bring Iranian crude exports to zero. Last week Hook said three of eight importers granted waivers by Washington have cut shipments to zero.
“Sanctions against IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) have also added to the uncertainty over supply of Iranian oil ... in the current scenario when enough alternatives are available it is better to wait for a clarity,” said another of the sources.
Trump on Monday designated Iran’s Guards a foreign terrorist organization. Iran’s president Rouhani said Tehran will resist US pressure and hailed IRGC as defenders of Iranians.

